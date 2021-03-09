MACD Strategy 3A

MACD trading strategy is the most popular among traders. Is it profitable?

You can download the demo and beckets the mechanical trading system on your own.

With the Expert Adviser you have the opportunity for testing the MACD mechanical trading system, in a accurate and efficient way.

MACD universal is a fully automated EA designed to trade all currency pairs and all timeframes. It opens trades on MACD-main and MACD-signal line crossover.

Features:

Automated risk management as percent of balance,

Stop loss types: standard in points, swing high/low + ATR or only ATR Stop loss,

Selecting trading hours and days,

Filtering trend direction (200 EMA default),

Filtering flat or rising/falling EMA to avoid range markets,

Take profit types: Risk to reward ratio with/without trailing, swing high/low trailing or scaling.



