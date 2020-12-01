Dark Venus MT5

4.61

Dark Venus is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency. Dark Venus is based on Bollinger Bands, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.

Since 2022, we estimate that Dark Venus has become the most famous robot in the world, with over 100k downloads. Download it now!

My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.

Looking for an advanced EA? Look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92403

Promo: Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!

Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend, but you can change it, in others strategies trend following. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ - MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDCAD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the ► offline user manual and some example settings


Parameters


Dark Venus Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Enable Bollinger Bands: if true, use Bollinger Bands indicator for entry signal
  • Bollinger Bands Strategies: Select the strategy to use
  • Moment of the Signal: Decide whether the signal will be executed on the current bar or on the close of the previous bar
  • Bollinger Bands Period: Period for bollinger bands indicator
  • Bollinger Bands Deviations: Standard deviation for bollinger bands
  • Bollinger Bands Price: Price for Bollinger Bands
  • Bollinger Bands Timeframe: Timeframe for Bollinger Bands

Trading Hour

  • Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
  • Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
  • Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
  • Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
  • Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
  • Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

Trading Days

  • Monday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
  • Tuesday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
  • Wednesday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
  • Thursday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.
  • Friday: if true, Trading on this Day is allowed.

      For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.

      Reviews 1940
      لوجيك LOJIC
      18
      لوجيك LOJIC 2026.08.13 12:26 
       

      very good

      张张
      17
      张张 2026.08.10 08:23 
       

      good job

      Abi
      14
      Abi 2026.08.06 15:11 
       

      Im using it on GOLD and the results are just awesome deserve 5 stars

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      Filter:
      Rohit Joshi
      201
      Rohit Joshi 2026.08.15 04:55 
       

      https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/190565?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page soild Ea bro DEMO KEY ON WHATUP 1 mONTH FREE TRAYIL

      Rambo King
      18
      Rambo King 2026.08.14 18:00 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Wasiful Haque
      18
      Wasiful Haque 2026.08.13 15:16 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      لوجيك LOJIC
      18
      لوجيك LOJIC 2026.08.13 12:26 
       

      very good

      张张
      17
      张张 2026.08.10 08:23 
       

      good job

      Raahul Kumar
      18
      Raahul Kumar 2026.08.08 15:50 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Arctic_Dad
      17
      Arctic_Dad 2026.08.08 10:20 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Abi
      14
      Abi 2026.08.06 15:11 
       

      Im using it on GOLD and the results are just awesome deserve 5 stars

      ahboiz
      16
      ahboiz 2026.08.05 21:39 
       

      been using for awhile to scalp gold and its impressive, would be great if there is recommended setting for xauusd. thanks for this EA cheers

      Joseph Pupsta
      48
      Joseph Pupsta 2026.08.04 17:55 
       

      I have been forex trading for 25 years. I have tried every method there is. Results were always a steady slow loss of funds. I want to say, I stumbled on the correct settings and timeframe for Dark Venus and over the past 3 days, My winning trades are 100 wins to 1 loss. I am jumping for joy. It is all in the settings Friends. I feel like I am robbing a bank.

      Valhöll PR
      18
      Valhöll PR 2026.08.04 00:51 
       

      the best

      dthedome
      14
      dthedome 2026.08.03 20:22 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Wojtek Gorzkowski
      18
      Wojtek Gorzkowski 2026.07.31 18:36 
       

      Works Rally good, i would like to know more about setting.

      kajee
      14
      kajee 2026.07.31 05:20 
       

      best ai

      Roller Hoester
      18
      Roller Hoester 2026.07.29 05:39 
       

      looks legit, good so far, thanks

      Arjun Rayudu
      63
      Arjun Rayudu 2026.07.28 03:46 
       

      very good bot for xauusd but dynamic volume is littil bit tension over all is super best regards

      Kh Hk
      18
      Kh Hk 2026.07.28 01:24 
       

      good

      baashabhai2nd
      34
      baashabhai2nd 2026.07.27 07:54 
       

      Been running this EA for about 2 weeks on demo before going live, and it's held up really well. Averaging $40–60/day profit on a $1000 account — consistent, no drama. Setup was straightforward and it's been running smoothly since. Solid EA, would recommend to anyone looking for something reliable.

      Ebrahim Mohammed Ebrahim Al-matari
      120
      Ebrahim Mohammed Ebrahim Al-matari 2026.07.27 07:52 
       

      very good

      Kura27
      25
      Kura27 2026.07.26 23:26 
       

      to mój pierwszy tydzień i jestem naprawdę zadowolony z tego bota

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