Dark Point MT5

4.78

Dark Point is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, also adopting the use of the atr to determine the right volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the strong trend on the current instrument.

If you love Dark Point, consider adding some power: Dark Power


Key benefits

  • Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines
  • Intuitive directional points/arrows by colors
  • Useful statistics, which indicate the win rate of the signals
  • Market Scanner available, leave a feedback and request it for free
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts
  • Highly customizable settings


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.  ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Compatible timeframes: All.

Compatible working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


Parameters


Indicator main Settings

  • Objects Prefix: prefix for object, change it if you want to use multiple instances
  • Dark Point Periods: Periods for calculate the indicator
  • Dark Point Volatilily factor: Volatility necessary for a strong signal
  • Sensivity Multiplier: sensitivity for a new signal
SL/TP settings
  • Dark Point Atr Periods: Atr periods for calculate the targets
  • Enable TP1: if true, enable take profit 1
  • TP 1 Atr Multiplier: Distance for take profit
  • Enable SL1: if true, enable stop loss 1
  • SL 1 Atr Multiplier: Distance for stop loss
SL/TP Lines Settings
  • Show SL/TP Lines: if true, show take profit and stop loss line
  • Line style: choose the line style
  • Line width: self explained
  • TP Line Color: self explained
  • SL Line color: self explained
  • Text Font: self explained
  • Font Size: self explained
Signal Settings
  • Buy arrow type: choose if use points or some arrows
  • Strong Buy arrow type: same as the previous for the strong signal
  • Arrow colors: self explained

Alert Settings

- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable push notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Enable email: Receive an email when there is a signal

Dashboard Settings

- Dashboard corner: choose the corner or disable the dashboard
- Statistics text color: color for the statistics
- Max Bars: Max number of bars for apply the indicator
- Custom chart: use my favorite colors in your chart

    For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

    Reviews 711
    Vijay Settu
    18
    Vijay Settu 2026.08.15 04:32 
     

    superb indicator

    khaled963kozo
    17
    khaled963kozo 2026.07.22 13:51 
     

    gj

    Giorgio Paramento
    33
    Giorgio Paramento 2026.06.18 10:33 
     

    Very very good!!

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    Filter:
    Vijay Settu
    18
    Vijay Settu 2026.08.15 04:32 
     

    superb indicator

    Dom85
    25
    Dom85 2026.07.29 19:41 
     

    Wenn am PC ein Signal erscheint, bekomme ich das Signal am Handy erst stark verzögert. Zum Beispiel im 30 Minuten timeframe habe ich mein letztes Signal 30 Minuten zu spät erhalten. Genauso wie in allen anderen timeframes. Im 5 Minuten timeframe kommen die Signale 5 Minuten zu spät, im 15 Minuten timeframe 15 Minuten verzögert usw. So ist der Indikator nicht zu gebrauchen.

    khaled963kozo
    17
    khaled963kozo 2026.07.22 13:51 
     

    gj

    Mauricio V
    216
    Mauricio V 2026.07.21 00:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Giorgio Paramento
    33
    Giorgio Paramento 2026.06.18 10:33 
     

    Very very good!!

    Subh Swain
    21
    Subh Swain 2026.06.17 18:51 
     

    This is genuinely a amazing Indicator, with over 85% hitrate, even if lose some trades, you will be net profitable. Marco is such an amazing guy too.

    Fahrur Rozzi
    127
    Fahrur Rozzi 2026.05.24 10:51 
     

    Amazing indicator. It is remarkable. Good job. Would love to have the Market Scanner. fahrurrozzi18@gmail.com. Thank you.

    Globen Cabildo
    18
    Globen Cabildo 2026.05.22 11:40 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    zhuyhca
    64
    zhuyhca 2026.05.21 07:23 
     

    an excellent indicator I have never seen before, I should be grateful if you kindly send me Market Scanner

    Antomar Barbosa
    38
    Antomar Barbosa 2026.05.04 19:44 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    runa
    37
    runa 2026.04.17 02:39 
     

    This is a very good indicator. I will make good use of it.Please add Market Scanner.

    Boris Smirnov
    45
    Boris Smirnov 2026.04.14 01:26 
     

    Wonderful indicator! With additional trend filters, it gives good profit. Marco Solito, I would like to get the Market Scanner add-on, if possible! Thank you!

    Mercedisf3
    31
    Mercedisf3 2026.04.13 00:39 
     

    This Indicator has be at an 80% win rate sine I added it as a tool. Thank you so much for creating this! God Bless You Always!!!! And what is the market scanner everyone is talking about lol mercedis@jag10tools.com

    Дмитрий Мелюхов
    193
    Дмитрий Мелюхов 2026.03.23 20:19 
     

    Спасибо за индикатор , очень хорошо работал , торговал золото на М1. еще раз спасибо

    DeepSouthHustle
    29
    DeepSouthHustle 2026.03.22 23:36 
     

    Awesome indicator! Would love an EA that is based on it,

    Xkhid
    16
    Xkhid 2026.03.22 10:35 
     

    nice indicator please send me the market scanner to my email pls thanks ojiolu@gmail.com

    340593560
    14
    340593560 2026.03.21 03:52 
     

    I have been using this for more than 10 weeks and it has superb response. Good job. Would love to have the scanner.

    Saleh aL
    118
    Saleh aL 2026.03.10 15:15 
     

    Hello, I am currently using the Dark Point indicator and I really like it. I wanted to ask if there is a **scanner or dashboard** available for Dark Point that can scan multiple pairs or timeframes and show the signals. If there is one available, could you please tell me where I can get it? Thank you.

    Davide Napoli
    315
    Davide Napoli 2026.03.04 13:37 
     

    Excellent free indicator, the accuracy of the input signals is truly remarkable. If you do some tests and gain confidence, it's a really useful tool. I also have other products by Marco and they are highly recommended.

    snsvini
    79
    snsvini 2026.03.03 21:52 
     

    very good indicator ! Is it possible to send the market scanner to the email address marcussancas@gmail.com ?

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