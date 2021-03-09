Dark Moon MT5

4.62

Dark Moon is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Moon is based on Dark Absolute Trend MT5 indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!)

The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.

Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQMT4 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCHF, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the offline user manual and some example settings


Parameters


Dark Moon Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Enable Dark Absolute Trend: if true, enable the indicator
  • Dark Absolute Trend Strategies: Select the strategy to follow
  • Moment of the Signal: Decide whether the signal will be executed on the current bar or on the close of the previous bar
  • Dark Absolute Trend Period: Periods of Dark Absolute Trend Indicator
  • Dark Absolute Trend Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Absolute Trend Indicator

Trading Hour

  • Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
  • Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
  • Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
  • Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
  • Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
  • Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

    Trading Directions

    • Allow Buy: if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.
    • Allow Sell: if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.
    • Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time
    • Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example)
    Trading Settings
    • Max Buy Orders: Max Number of buy orders at the same time
    • Max Sell Orders: Max Number of sell orders at the same time
    • One Trade Bar: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar.

    For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.

    Reviews 441
    SG Trading
    125
    SG Trading 2026.07.26 20:41 
     

    With the right optimizations and patience this ea has made my demo account almost $4000 in three weeks! Loving the results so far!

    sehlaplo12
    14
    sehlaplo12 2026.07.21 03:21 
     

    Best EA ive ever tested, honestly

    Siriwit Horsutisima
    176
    Siriwit Horsutisima 2026.07.20 15:25 
     

    Harder to optimize than Dark venus but more proper for people who like the challenging and like to see more high free frequency trading !

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    Filter:
    teruchan7
    60
    teruchan7 2026.08.08 09:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Michele Castaldo
    210
    Michele Castaldo 2026.07.28 06:07 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    SG Trading
    125
    SG Trading 2026.07.26 20:41 
     

    With the right optimizations and patience this ea has made my demo account almost $4000 in three weeks! Loving the results so far!

    sehlaplo12
    14
    sehlaplo12 2026.07.21 03:21 
     

    Best EA ive ever tested, honestly

    Siriwit Horsutisima
    176
    Siriwit Horsutisima 2026.07.20 15:25 
     

    Harder to optimize than Dark venus but more proper for people who like the challenging and like to see more high free frequency trading !

    Yos Kast
    28
    Yos Kast 2026.06.30 11:05 
     

    It's a great EA, with profitable results. I've used it for two months on a demo account. Thank you very much.

    Bull Shin
    28
    Bull Shin 2026.06.13 15:29 
     

    The backtest result look great. Let's me try if the the result is profitable in the demo account. Thanks for the great EA.

    MLeesh
    122
    MLeesh 2026.06.11 16:07 
     

    Thank

    Sarabjit Singh
    18
    Sarabjit Singh 2026.06.10 17:20 
     

    AMAZING

    Alden Gavriel
    18
    Alden Gavriel 2026.06.03 13:33 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mariobros78
    44
    Mariobros78 2026.06.03 02:22 
     

    solo llevo 2 dias usando el EA el cual me ha tenido buenos resultados... gran BOT

    Virendra Wadgama
    18
    Virendra Wadgama 2026.05.27 12:50 
     

    I have been using Dark Moon from last week gave me great results Thanks Bro !!

    Mode
    16
    Mode 2026.05.18 18:33 
     

    I cannot even express my gratitude to Mr. Marco for giving out such a powerful tool completely free of charge. I also higly appreciate the included user manual, which clearly explains the functionality of the EA's many customizable parameters in great detail. Stumbling upon this free EA has truly been a blessing. It is exactly what I needed. Also, big props to Mr. Shiv for quickly answering all of my questions.

    ZuOksKKbd
    14
    ZuOksKKbd 2026.04.29 22:16 
     

    The fact that it comes with a manual is a big plus.

    EvertonFX
    18
    EvertonFX 2026.04.18 20:01 
     

    Estou utilizando o robô há algumas semanas e os resultados têm sido bastante consistentes. Excelente precisão nas entradas, bom gerenciamento de risco e estabilidade na execução. Até o momento, tem sido o melhor EA que já utilizei.

    David Will
    18
    David Will 2026.04.16 14:33 
     

    It enter trades in a good and conservative way. Safe for small accounts too.

    Ghailaan faaid
    18
    Ghailaan faaid 2026.04.14 21:37 
     

    Can't he automatically set his take profit?? Do we have to set it ourselves?

    hasan salehy
    78
    hasan salehy 2026.04.13 19:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Abdullah Jamil
    130
    Abdullah Jamil 2026.04.13 11:15 
     

    i have used this for 2 days, and its working good, it also gave results on backtesting

    Usamapak
    14
    Usamapak 2026.04.09 17:02 
     

    Great tool

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