Dark Moon MT5

Dark Moon is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Moon is based on Dark Absolute Trend MT5 indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!)

The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.

Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend. Installation and Update Guide - Troubleshooting guide - FAQ - MT4 Version

Recommendations

The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

depends on your settings, but you can use and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings. The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCHF , but also in others with the appropriate settings.

, but also in others with the appropriate settings. An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers

broker is always recommended A low latency vps is always recommended.

is always recommended. The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.

Understand how the EA works by reading the ► offline user manual and some example settings

Parameters



Dark Moon Settings Magic Number: ID number of the orders.

Max Spread: maximum spread to trade. Money Management Settings Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.

Money Management: if true enables the money management option.

Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage. Indicators Settings Enable Dark Absolute Trend: if true, enable the indicator

Dark Absolute Trend Strategies: Select the strategy to follow

Moment of the Signal: Decide whether the signal will be executed on the current bar or on the close of the previous bar

Dark Absolute Trend Period: Periods of Dark Absolute Trend Indicator

Dark Absolute Trend Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Absolute Trend Indicator Trading Hour Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter

Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour

Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes

Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour

Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes

Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable. Trading Directions Allow Buy: if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.

Allow Sell: if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.

Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time

Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example) Trading Settings Max Buy Orders: Max Number of buy orders at the same time

Max Sell Orders: Max Number of sell orders at the same time

One Trade Bar: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar.