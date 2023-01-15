Dark Algo MT5

4.63

Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$

Dark Algo is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd.

This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.

If you Buy this Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get a second EA for Free, for More info contact me

The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm that allows it to identify and follow market trends.
This advanced algorithm takes into account a wide range of market data and historical information to make its predictions.
It is designed to adapt as the market changes, making it one of the most advanced trading tools available in my collection.

To have good result, I recommended to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but by default I use H1
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD and GBPUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The minimum Leverage is 1:20 and the minimum deposit 1000 usd
  • FTMO compatible
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the  instructions and Set files


Parameters


Dark Algo Settings

  • Allow Buy: Whether the EA is allowed to open buy trades.
  • Allow Sell: Whether the EA is allowed to open sell trades.
  • Max Number of Orders: The maximum number of orders that the EA is allowed to have open at one time.
  • Max one Trade any Bar: Whether the EA is allowed to open only one trade per bar.
  • Fifo Closing: Whether the EA will use the First In First Out mode for closing trades.
  • Allow Buy and Sell at Same Time: Whether the EA is allowed to open both buy and sell trades at the same time.
  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
  • Max Average Spread: The maximum average spread that the EA will accept before not opening a trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Stochastic Timeframe: The time frame used for the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Slow K: The parameter that sets the number of bars used for the slow %K line in the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Slow D: The parameter that sets the number of bars used for the slow %D line in the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Slowing: The parameter that sets the number of bars used to slow down the %K line in the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic MA Mode: The moving average method used for the Stochastic indicator
  • Stochastic Price: The price used for calculation of the Stochastic indicator
  • Atr Timeframe: The timeframe for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.
  • Main Atr Periods: The number of periods for the main ATR calculation.
  • Entry Timing: Whether the EA uses an algorithm to determine the best time to open trades.

      For other questions or support for this EA, you can contact me.

      Reviews 103
      Eisuke Nakayama
      21
      Eisuke Nakayama 2026.08.07 15:16 
       

      I have been using "Dark Venus" for about two years now. "Dark Venus" includes all the features I consider essential for an EA, and since I had no issues with "Dark Algo MT5" either, I decided to purchase it. I am currently running it on EURUSD_1h (Sell only) and USDJPY_1h (Buy only). While "Dark Algo MT5" executes fewer trades, it required minimal parameter tuning, giving me the impression that it is easier to manage.

      Narcis Moreso
      31
      Narcis Moreso 2026.08.03 07:26 
       

      I have been testing Dark Algo MT5 on a demo account for the past month, and the results have been very impressive. Today, I'm finally starting with a real account. I also want to mention that the support has been exceptional. Whenever I had questions or needed assistance, the team was always quick to respond and very helpful. So far, my experience has been excellent, and I'm excited to see how it performs on my live account. Highly recommended!

      Cheung Kin Chan
      123
      Cheung Kin Chan 2026.07.27 03:05 
       

      Amazing EA! Thanks, Marco. I'm very impressed with both the profitability and the risk management. Consistent performance with controlled risk—highly recommended! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I look forward to your future EAs. By the way, how can I get a free EA to try? Are there any recommended settings available for download? I'm also curious how long you usually test and optimize your settings before releasing an EA. Thanks again! 🚀📈

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      Experts
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      Marco Solito
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      Filter:
      Eisuke Nakayama
      21
      Eisuke Nakayama 2026.08.07 15:16 
       

      I have been using "Dark Venus" for about two years now. "Dark Venus" includes all the features I consider essential for an EA, and since I had no issues with "Dark Algo MT5" either, I decided to purchase it. I am currently running it on EURUSD_1h (Sell only) and USDJPY_1h (Buy only). While "Dark Algo MT5" executes fewer trades, it required minimal parameter tuning, giving me the impression that it is easier to manage.

      Narcis Moreso
      31
      Narcis Moreso 2026.08.03 07:26 
       

      I have been testing Dark Algo MT5 on a demo account for the past month, and the results have been very impressive. Today, I'm finally starting with a real account. I also want to mention that the support has been exceptional. Whenever I had questions or needed assistance, the team was always quick to respond and very helpful. So far, my experience has been excellent, and I'm excited to see how it performs on my live account. Highly recommended!

      Cheung Kin Chan
      123
      Cheung Kin Chan 2026.07.27 03:05 
       

      Amazing EA! Thanks, Marco. I'm very impressed with both the profitability and the risk management. Consistent performance with controlled risk—highly recommended! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I look forward to your future EAs. By the way, how can I get a free EA to try? Are there any recommended settings available for download? I'm also curious how long you usually test and optimize your settings before releasing an EA. Thanks again! 🚀📈

      Edgars21
      257
      Edgars21 2026.07.15 18:34 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Dirk1205
      19
      Dirk1205 2026.07.01 14:13 
       

      I’ve had the Dark Algo running for six weeks. At first, it hardly made any trades. It needs some time to find signals; now it trades regularly—not a huge number of trades, but all of them profitable. Many thanks to the developer, Marco, who always answers questions. Many thanks.

      balancing7194
      25
      balancing7194 2026.06.17 22:12 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      andrew_1244
      716
      andrew_1244 2026.06.04 20:24 
       

      One of a series of well thought out MT5 EA's. Worthwhile purchase. Thank you.

      derwiggerl
      30
      derwiggerl 2026.05.07 09:00 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Gerald Hughes
      535
      Gerald Hughes 2026.04.22 02:51 
       

      My $1000 account is up 23% since Feb 10, 2026. Here is the impressive part. It's on an US broker trade gbp with the fifo set, risk 5. This is the first EA that I have successfully used on an US broker! Great job on this one!

      sonreiders
      121
      sonreiders 2026.03.20 00:09 
       

      Hello. The Expert Advisor (EA) 5 STAR.

      Johannes Josef Sailer
      133
      Johannes Josef Sailer 2026.02.04 20:00 
       

      Hello. The Expert Advisor (EA) achieves very good results in backtesting. With the right settings, good profits can be achieved with low drawdowns.

      CLIFF PHON
      25
      CLIFF PHON 2025.12.09 01:28 
       

      A friend of mine who has been using Dark Algo for the past 2 years, recommended this EA to me. The backtest is indeed impressive. Just ensure proper money management is practiced and we should be able to make a profit with this EA. The risk management settings available in this EA is quite comprehensive. This surely isnt a get rich quick EA but an EA that is slow and steady. Highly recommended for those patient traders seeking a serious, well-supported addition to their portfolio.

      Martin Slacka
      50501
      Martin Slacka 2025.10.12 11:53 
       

      The ea is risky , but autor is acive and more honest than other authors , I dont know if i can recommend this product but autor is more responsible than others

      Ethienne
      816
      Ethienne 2025.07.21 18:39 
       

      Good day. Dark Moon gave me a sense that Marco was developing a gem for free. Positive results. Dark Gold increased my confidence in Marco's products; with the proper configuration, there are wins after wins after wins. Now I'm reviewing Dark Algo (the topic of this review): It took some time to get their first trades; however, it was worth the wait. If we understand the whole logic and set up the appropriate parameters, this is another high-quality EA Gem. I'm working to define other pairs as I think we have good potential here. Thank you to the master developer, Marco, for the support and advice. Always simple and to the point.

      Bram
      21
      Bram 2025.06.09 13:04 
       

      I've been using DarkAlgo on both demo and live prop firm accounts, and I'm genuinely satisfied with the results. With the right settings, the bot delivers consistent performance and aligns well with prop firm rules. The support from the developer is also excellent — quick responses, very helpful, and always willing to assist. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a reliable trading solution

      Hello B
      103
      Hello B 2025.05.29 15:44 
       

      Have been using version 1.70 for a while maybe 2 months. It took a double hit on eurusd because of the tariff. Based on back test, if your adjust the distance and increase the distance timing, max drawdown is much lower. Version 2.0 is new. Opens up half the volume of entries but allows for more accurate trades and much higher take profit. The default distance has also been increased.

      Marco Solito
      867574
      Reply from developer Marco Solito 2025.06.03 14:10
      Hi HelloB,
      Thank you very much for sharing your detailed experience with Dark Algo. I truly appreciate your thoughtful feedback and the time you took to describe your journey with the EA. It’s great to hear that you have been using version 1.70 for a couple of months and have explored its features, including optimizing the distance and timing settings to manage drawdown more effectively. Your observations about version 2.0, especially regarding the improved trade volume management and higher take profit, are very helpful for other users. I also want to highlight that I have recently added two new indicators to the EA, which are designed to further enhance its analytical capabilities. These additions should provide even more precise entry and exit signals, helping users to adapt the strategy to different market conditions. I’m glad you appreciate the flexibility and accuracy of the new version. Your approach to back-testing and customization is exactly what I recommend for achieving the best results. Feedback like yours motivates me to continue improving Dark Algo and to introduce even more advanced features in the future. If you have any further suggestions or need assistance with settings, please feel free to reach out. Thank you again for your support and for being an important part of the Dark Algo community.
      Best regards,
      Marco
      NBCapitalrichaf
      27
      NBCapitalrichaf 2025.04.21 12:20 
       

      Very risky EA, I can't recommend it, after losing 14k I only narrowly avoided depression.

      Marco Solito
      867574
      Reply from developer Marco Solito 2025.05.29 13:47
      Hello Nb Capital, Thank you for your honest review and for taking the time to discuss your experience with me in our private chat. I truly appreciate your openness and the chance to understand your concerns directly. Based on your feedback, I have worked hard to improve the product, and with the new Dark Algo 2.0 update, I believe you’ll notice a significant change in both performance and risk management. I’m always here to support you, and I hope your next experience will be much more positive. Please know that I remain at your disposal for any further questions or assistance. Best regards,
      Marco
      Kai
      29
      Kai 2025.03.17 13:44 
       

      Have been testing many different EA in past months. I can safely conclude Marco's EA are one of best and safest with resonable price. Dark Algo is currently one of top gainers on my account.

      Robert
      216
      Robert 2025.03.10 06:09 
       

      Dark Algo was running for 2 weeks on my live account. On 8 March 2025, when EURUSD was climbing up by approx. 4 Eurocent within 2 days, my account has been blown. I used the lowest risk settings and observed the minimum requirements as explained on the product page. You can see that the author's signal experienced a bigger drawdown at that time as well - but other than me or probably other users, the author added money and almost doubled the account size, so the account survided that massive jump of EURUSD. Of course one can say I started that bot at a bad moment, so I don't wanna be unfair at this point. But I think it's notable that the minimum requirements on the product page (1,000 USD with 1:20 leverage) are unrealistic. Further, everyone should check a signal if the relevant author used in the past instruments like adding / withdrawing money in order to make the account survive and reduce the visible drawdown percentage.

      Jean Philippe Groleau
      1030
      Jean Philippe Groleau 2025.01.15 04:17 
       

      I started using this ea on MT4 and now i use it on MT5 because of the many possibilities with the many timeframes that are offered with MT5. This EA is easy to optimise. It's one of the best on MQL5. The version 1.70 makes it the ultimate EA ! Moving average filter!

      123456
      Reply to review