Dark Mimas is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Mimas is based on Dark Oscillator indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.

The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.

Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. The basic strategy starts with Market order in Counter Trend, but you can change it, in others strategies trend following. I nstallation and Update Guide - Troubleshooting guide - FAQ - MT5 Version

Recommendations

The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

depends on your settings, but you can use and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings. The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD and AUDCHF , but also in others with the appropriate settings.

, but also in others with the appropriate settings. An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers

broker is always recommended A low latency vps is always recommended.

is always recommended. The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.

Understand how the EA works by reading the ► offline user manual and some example settings

Parameters



Dark Mimas Settings Magic Number: ID number of the orders.

Max Spread: maximum spread to trade. Money Management Settings Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.

Money Management: if true enables the money management option.

Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage. Indicators Settings Dark Oscillator Strategies: The strategies describe themselves, very intuitive, otherwise refer to the user manual

Dark Oscillator Period: Periods of Dark Oscillator Indicator

Period: Periods of Dark Indicator Dark Oscillator Method: Method for Dark Oscillator Indicator

Dark Oscillator Applied Price: Price for Dark Oscillator Indicator

Dark Oscillator Up Level: Up Level for Dark Oscillator

Dark Oscillator Down Level: Down Level for Dark Oscillator

Dark Oscillator Additional Rules: Additional Rules for Dark Oscillator

Dark Oscillator Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Oscillator Indicator Trading Hour Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter

Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour

Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes

Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour

Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes

Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable. Trading Directions Allow Buy: if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.

Allow Sell: if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.

Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time

Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example)



For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me