Dark Mimas

4.55

Dark Mimas is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Mimas is based on Dark Oscillator indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.

The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.

Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

The basic strategy starts with Market order in Counter Trend, but you can change it, in others strategies trend following. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD and AUDCHF, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the  offline user manual and some example settings


Parameters


Dark Mimas Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Dark Oscillator Strategies: The strategies describe themselves, very intuitive, otherwise refer to the user manual
  • Dark Oscillator Period: Periods of Dark Oscillator Indicator
  • Dark Oscillator Method: Method for Dark Oscillator Indicator
  • Dark Oscillator Applied Price: Price for Dark Oscillator Indicator
  • Dark Oscillator Up Level: Up Level for Dark Oscillator
  • Dark Oscillator Down Level: Down Level for Dark Oscillator
  • Dark Oscillator Additional Rules: Additional Rules for Dark Oscillator
  • Dark Oscillator Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Oscillator Indicator

Trading Hour

  • Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
  • Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
  • Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
  • Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
  • Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
  • Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

    Trading Directions

    • Allow Buy: if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.
    • Allow Sell: if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.
    • Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time
    • Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example)

      For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.
      Reviews 146
      Nezo Eliot
      1338
      Nezo Eliot 2025.12.19 02:16 
       

      Dark Mimas is a good robot by my opinion . Using it with my own GOLDUSD M30 input, luckily with profit now . Thanks for the Author .

      asaga1
      138
      asaga1 2025.02.19 08:31 
       

      very good it took long to open trade but with accuracy keep it up

      kbronx
      54
      kbronx 2024.09.27 18:11 
       

      Uno de mis favoritos lo estoy usando en demo.

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      4.13 (23)
      Experts
      The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
      EA Black Dragon
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.74 (568)
      Experts
      EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
      Infinity Trader EA
      Lachezar Krastev
      5 (18)
      Experts
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      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Experts
      PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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      Leonid Arkhipov
      4.94 (34)
      Experts
      UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
      BB Return mt4
      Leonid Arkhipov
      4.89 (18)
      Experts
      BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
      Trend Catcher Exp
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
      Mirror EA mt4
      Vasiliy Strukov
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
      Golden Moon Scalper
      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
      2.8 (5)
      Experts
      Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
      AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
      Achmad Fathoni
      5 (2)
      Experts
      AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
      EA Gold Stuff
      Vasiliy Strukov
      4.7 (1091)
      Experts
      EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
      Quantum Nexus MT4
      Farell Edson Mazarin
      Experts
      Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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      Marco Solito
      5 (2)
      Experts
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      Dark Algo MT5
      Marco Solito
      4.63 (84)
      Experts
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      Dark Venus MT5
      Marco Solito
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      Marco Solito
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      Marco Solito
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      Dark Algo
      Marco Solito
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      Marco Solito
      4.5 (1049)
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      Dark Dione MT5
      Marco Solito
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      Dark Mimas MT5
      Marco Solito
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      Dark Mimas  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Mimas is based on   Dark Oscillator MT5  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the
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      Marco Solito
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      Marco Solito
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      Marco Solito
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      Marco Solito
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      Dark Inversion  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan Key benefits Easily visible Inversion Lines Intuitive directional arrows Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repai
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      Marco Solito
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      Marco Solito
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      Marco Solito
      4.89 (9)
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      Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
      Dark Breakout MT5
      Marco Solito
      3.83 (6)
      Indicators
      Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
      Dark Rea
      Marco Solito
      4.66 (82)
      Experts
      Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading. Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. Optimization experience is required to download the robot. In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your own cu
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      Nezo Eliot
      1338
      Nezo Eliot 2025.12.19 02:16 
       

      Dark Mimas is a good robot by my opinion . Using it with my own GOLDUSD M30 input, luckily with profit now . Thanks for the Author .

      angelwings61
      100
      angelwings61 2025.07.02 07:09 
       

      Mimas has been profitable on GBPUSD for a couple of weeks. Testing other instruments.

      [Deleted] 2025.06.24 02:30 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      [Deleted] 2025.03.11 05:10 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Tomi Luv
      908
      Tomi Luv 2025.02.21 04:03 
       

      Poor back test for me on TW

      asaga1
      138
      asaga1 2025.02.19 08:31 
       

      very good it took long to open trade but with accuracy keep it up

      Lucio Bifani
      69
      Lucio Bifani 2024.12.09 20:34 
       

      Tried multiple set files, but slow and losing bot, eats up your account.

      Vlad674
      35
      Vlad674 2024.10.07 12:33 
       

      Скачал очередной советник автора. На демосчете за месяц показал неплохой результат. Все настройки по умолчанию с рекомендуемыми валютными парами лот минимальный 0.01. Решил поставить на реальный центовый счет 100$. За месяц заработал +20$ к депо, потом ушел в глубокую просадку, откуда не вышел. При том, что я старался выправить ситуацию - переключал на старшие таймфреймы. Только отсрочил неизбежное... Слил все в ноль. Шлак короче....

      kbronx
      54
      kbronx 2024.09.27 18:11 
       

      Uno de mis favoritos lo estoy usando en demo.

      amirul anwar
      18
      amirul anwar 2024.07.26 18:00 
       

      Good ea

      Mikhail Ryzhachenko
      1083
      Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2024.05.22 01:54 
       

      Критерии оценки:

      5*: Есть сеты + положительная история на тестах + есть публичный сигнал с историей минимум 3 месяца

      4*: Есть сеты + положительная история на тестах

      3*: Есть сеты, отрицательные результаты на истории

      2*: Сетов нет, нужна оптимизация, есть описание советника

      1*: Сетов нет, нет описания советника

      cryptonukem
      24
      cryptonukem 2024.04.19 07:49 
       

      Great EA I would put this on par with Dark Venus which I love

      19990228
      34
      19990228 2024.02.27 10:15 
       

      単数ポジションの設定はどこのパラメーターを設定すればよいでしょうか？

      AscendCapital
      2364
      AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:22 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Igor Vasilev
      30
      Igor Vasilev 2023.12.03 15:17 
       

      Всем Привет! Хороший робот. Чуть-чуть поправил настройки на свой вкус и получил приличный результат! Спасибо за отличную работу! Удачи, Мастер!!!

      varon
      532
      varon 2023.11.26 16:48 
       

      5 STARS! Incredible EA! Can't believe it! Ok, so far tested on tester, but, expect same results on the real trades. Thank you!

      Soheil Tehran
      18
      Soheil Tehran 2023.11.14 14:17 
       

      Hi guys. i set it on MT4 but it doesnt work. pls help what should i do?

      IATradingScalping
      2793
      IATradingScalping 2023.11.14 02:59 
       

      Excelente Robot , va de maravillas en ICM , felicitaciones a su creador , MUY RECOMENDABLE ,GRACIAS

      Johnrey Sarahina
      199
      Johnrey Sarahina 2023.09.20 05:04 
       

      THIS EA WILL BE MORE RELIABLE IF YOU ADD A NEWS FILTER ON IT SO SMALL CAPITALS CAN MAXIMIZE PROFITS

      ren2kaya
      99
      ren2kaya 2023.08.24 12:37 
       

      Very good,nice EA.

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