Aura Neuron MT4

Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale, grid, or scalping, making it suitable for any broker conditions. Aura Neuron is powered by a multilayer perceptron (MLP) neural network, utilizing it to predict market trends and movements. MLPs are a type of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN), often referred to as "vanilla" neural networks, especially when they consist of a single hidden layer. An MLP includes three essential layers: an input layer, a hidden layer, and an output layer. Each neuron, except for the input nodes, uses a nonlinear activation function. The network is trained using a supervised learning technique called backpropagation. The MLP’s multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish it from a linear perceptron, allowing it to recognize patterns in data that are not linearly separable. Through its sophisticated NN intelligence, Aura Neuron has the ability to identify patterns, and adapt to evolving market conditions, such as changes in exchange rates or trader behavior. Its capacity to process complex data enables it to make more accurate predictions, improving performance over time.

Aura Neuron is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading. Info:



Working trading pairs : XAUUSD, GOLD

XAUUSD, GOLD Timeframe: H1

Min deposit: $100

Min leverage 1:20

Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended

Features:

No martingale

No grid trading

No averaging

No dangerous money management techniques

Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade

Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes

Not sensitive to broker conditions

Easy to install and use

FTMO and Prop firm ready

Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings) What was done to avoid overoptimization Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.

Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.

Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.

Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.

Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.

Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.

Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.

Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.

Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.

Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Aura Neuron may still carry the risk of loss, as with any trading system.




