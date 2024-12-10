Aura Neuron MT4

Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale, grid, or scalping, making it suitable for any broker conditions. Aura Neuron is powered by a multilayer perceptron (MLP) neural network, utilizing it to predict market trends and movements. MLPs are a type of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN), often referred to as "vanilla" neural networks, especially when they consist of a single hidden layer. An MLP includes three essential layers: an input layer, a hidden layer, and an output layer. Each neuron, except for the input nodes, uses a nonlinear activation function. The network is trained using a supervised learning technique called backpropagation. The MLP’s multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish it from a linear perceptron, allowing it to recognize patterns in data that are not linearly separable. Through its sophisticated NN intelligence, Aura Neuron has the ability to identify patterns, and adapt to evolving market conditions, such as changes in exchange rates or trader behavior. Its capacity to process complex data enables it to make more accurate predictions, improving performance over time.  

Aura Neuron is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading. 

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD 
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous money management techniques
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install and use
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready
  • Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)

What was done to avoid overoptimization

  • Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.
  • Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.
  • Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.
  • Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.
  • Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.
  • Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.
  • Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.
  • Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.
  • Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.
  • Genetic Algorithm Optimization: Use genetic algorithms to prioritize promising parameter sets without testing every combination, reducing the risk of over-optimization.

Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Aura Neuron may still carry the risk of loss, as with any trading system.


Jason Chang
195
Jason Chang 2025.07.27 14:40 
 

相當高的勝率，客戶支援也很好

Max Pat
101
Max Pat 2025.07.26 16:15 
 

Это первый советник купленный у Станислава(впоследствии были и другие), специально искал себе советника на MQL5, чтобы он не копил сделки неделями и месяцами(не сидеть в просадке) и именно такого я тут и нашёл(это было в марте). И если не жадничать(уменьшить риск) и настроить его под себя, то он отлично работает. Да и Станислав старается своевременно его обновлять, следя за мировыми тенденциями. Если у меня возникают какие либо вопросы, то он всегда компетентно и быстро на них отвечает.

Elkin Xabier Arteta Viana
156
Elkin Xabier Arteta Viana 2025.07.24 08:30 
 

I've been using Aura Neuron for a few weeks now, and I can honestly say it's been a significant upgrade to my trading strategy. As someone who's constantly looking for reliable and efficient EAs, Aura Neuron has truly impressed me. What stands out most is its consistency. I've seen stable and promising results across various market conditions. In summary, if you're looking for an Expert Advisor that combines consistent performance, user-friendliness, and solid support, Aura Neuron is definitely worth considering. It's truly helped me optimize my trading and I'm looking forward to continuing to use it

Reply to review