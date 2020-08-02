Cyclone Intraday MT4

🔍 How the EA works (simple explanation)

  • Trades on M5 timeframe
  • Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context
  • Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously

  • On each timeframe:

    • Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages
    • Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA
  • Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions, not on random signals


📌 The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots.

📌 Recommended usage

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Trading style: Intraday

Account type: ECN / low spread recommended


The EA can trade even when there is no strong global trend, due to multi-timeframe analysis.

🛡️ Risk & Money Management

  • Does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk strategies
  • Uses classic Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, or Trailing by Jumps
  • Minimum recommended deposit: 200 USD (risk ~1 cent per 1 point)


⚠️ Risk depends on lot size and account balance.

Always test on demo before live trading.

🚀 Quick Start (recommended)

  1. Attach the EA to EURUSD M5 chart
  2. Enable AutoTrading
  3. Use default parameters for first tests
  4. Run the EA during active market hours
  5. Monitor trades and journal


Important:

  • Not a scalper
  • No martingale
  • VPS recommended

⚙️ Advantages

  • Flexible optimization for different instruments
  • Can be adapted to market conditions via optimization
  • Multi-timeframe logic (2–3 TFs)
  • Safe money management approach
  • Full developer support

❓ FAQ

Q: Does this EA use martingale or grid?

A: No. Cyclone Intraday does not use martingale, grid, or similar high-risk strategies.

Q: Can I run it 24/7?

A: It is designed for intraday trading. Best results are achieved during active market sessions.

Q: Can I optimize it for other symbols?

A: Yes. The EA can be optimized for other instruments if needed.

🔧 Parameters (for advanced users)

GENERAL PARAMETERS

  • close_orders_on_weekend – closes trades before weekend
  • MM_invisible – virtual money management
  • SLIPPAGE – allowed slippage
  • Size_of_lot – fixed or risk-based lot calculation
  • magic_number – magic number for trades

MONEY MANAGEMENT

  • trailing – Stop Loss type
  • Classic_SL
  • Trailing_SL
  • Breakeven_SL
  • Trailing_SL_by_jumps
  • TP_ – Take Profit

MAIN PARAMETERS

  • MA_tf – timeframes (recommended ascending order)
  • MA_ma_period – MA period
  • MA_ang – minimum MA angle
  • MA_percent – max price/MA distance
  • MA_opp_deal_open – counter-trend logic
  • MA_second_ma_use – enable second MA


Same parameters are available for the remaining timeframes.


SYSTEM PARAMETERS

  • quant_bars_for_scale
  • num_bar_angle_last
  • all_ma_method
  • all_ma_price
  • CUSTOM_MAX_trades_per_month

🔄 Optimization

Recommended optimization interval: every 2–3 months

Optimization window: 16–24 months

Use parameters from:

  • MAIN PARAMETERS
  • MONEY MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS


Select 2 or 3 timeframes during optimization.

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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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5 (5)
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1 (1)
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Mikhail Mitin
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Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  Parabolic Sar  and  Moving Average  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Very well optimized for  EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments. was optimized on
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
Chart in Chart
Mikhail Mitin
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You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Dashboard Bollinger Bands Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Bollinger Bands   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands for all time frames; watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands by different symbols; look at how far Bollinger Bands is from the price; look at how much the value of Bollinger Bands has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell (switched by the button on the graph
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