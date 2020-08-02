Cyclone Intraday MT4

🔍 How the EA works (simple explanation)

Trades on M5 timeframe

timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context

to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously

On each timeframe:

Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages



Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA

Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals





📌 The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots.

📌 Recommended usage

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Trading style: Intraday

Account type: ECN / low spread recommended





The EA can trade even when there is no strong global trend, due to multi-timeframe analysis.

🛡️ Risk & Money Management

Does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk strategies

use Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk strategies Uses classic Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, or Trailing by Jumps

Minimum recommended deposit: 200 USD (risk ~1 cent per 1 point)





⚠️ Risk depends on lot size and account balance.

Always test on demo before live trading.

🚀 Quick Start (recommended)

Attach the EA to EURUSD M5 chart Enable AutoTrading Use default parameters for first tests Run the EA during active market hours Monitor trades and journal





Important:

Not a scalper

No martingale

VPS recommended

⚙️ Advantages

Flexible optimization for different instruments

Can be adapted to market conditions via optimization

Multi-timeframe logic (2–3 TFs)

Safe money management approach

Full developer support

❓ FAQ

Q: Does this EA use martingale or grid?

A: No. Cyclone Intraday does not use martingale, grid, or similar high-risk strategies.

Q: Can I run it 24/7?

A: It is designed for intraday trading. Best results are achieved during active market sessions.

Q: Can I optimize it for other symbols?

A: Yes. The EA can be optimized for other instruments if needed.

🔧 Parameters (for advanced users)

GENERAL PARAMETERS

close_orders_on_weekend – closes trades before weekend

MM_invisible – virtual money management

SLIPPAGE – allowed slippage

Size_of_lot – fixed or risk-based lot calculation

magic_number – magic number for trades

MONEY MANAGEMENT

trailing – Stop Loss type

Classic_SL

Trailing_SL

Breakeven_SL

Trailing_SL_by_jumps

TP_ – Take Profit

MAIN PARAMETERS

MA_tf – timeframes (recommended ascending order)

MA_ma_period – MA period

MA_ang – minimum MA angle

MA_percent – max price/MA distance

MA_opp_deal_open – counter-trend logic

MA_second_ma_use – enable second MA





Same parameters are available for the remaining timeframes.





SYSTEM PARAMETERS

quant_bars_for_scale

num_bar_angle_last

all_ma_method

all_ma_price

CUSTOM_MAX_trades_per_month

🔄 Optimization

Recommended optimization interval: every 2–3 months

Optimization window: 16–24 months

Use parameters from:

MAIN PARAMETERS

MONEY MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS





Select 2 or 3 timeframes during optimization.

📌 Versions