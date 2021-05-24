Dark Inversion

4.31

Dark Inversion is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy but use also Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument.

Hey, I made an Expert Advisor based on this indicator, if you are interested: Dark Titan


Key benefits

  • Easily visible Inversion Lines
  • Intuitive directional arrows
  • Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument
  • Easy to use even for beginners
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag
  • 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development
  • All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push notification and sound alerts


It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes: All.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ - MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


Some legends around Dark Inversion say that by leaving a review, special features are unlocked! It costs you nothing to try!


Parameters

  • Period: N° of bars to consider when calculating the indicator
  • Deviations: Deviations amount to calculate the entry point
  • Price Field: Price to use for calculate the indicator
  • Ma Method: Method for calculate the indicator
Arrows
  • Show Arrow: if true, show arrow
  • Arrow Distance from entry level: arrow distance in pixel from line
  • Buy arrow color: Color for buy arrow
  • Buy arrow size: size for buy arrow
  • Sell arrow color: color for sell arrow
  • Sell arrow size: size for sell arrow
Levels
  • Show entry level: if true, show entry level line
  • Entry Level Width: line Width in bars
  • Sell Line 1 Color: sell line color
  • Sell Line 1 Size: sell line size... same for the others...
Alerts
  • Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors
  • Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 42
markospm88
29
markospm88 2026.03.17 17:30 
 

buen indicador

Stefano26
78
Stefano26 2025.03.09 17:48 
 

BUON PRODOTTO

deimy
553
deimy 2024.05.04 17:15 
 

Very good indicator, thank you for sharing

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Mechanism Trend
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5 (1)
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Filter:
markospm88
29
markospm88 2026.03.17 17:30 
 

buen indicador

Stefano26
78
Stefano26 2025.03.09 17:48 
 

BUON PRODOTTO

deimy
553
deimy 2024.05.04 17:15 
 

Very good indicator, thank you for sharing

Markus Bukowski
452
Markus Bukowski 2024.04.10 10:44 
 

easy and it works!

Works Luy
106
Works Luy 2024.04.08 11:32 
 

Hi! Thank you for such a wonderful and intuitive indicator. unlock special features for me

MICHEL EDOUARD M ROELANS
651
MICHEL EDOUARD M ROELANS 2024.04.03 11:43 
 

Much too many false signals. Tested on gold M1, M5 & M15. Tested different settings from 5/2 to 25/12 without any interresting results. Simple/exponential,smoothed makes no difference. I read that several people asked about the settings but didn't see any advice! Btw, "custom chart" would be set to false by default!

jerrylew2020
294
jerrylew2020 2023.11.15 12:16 
 

Very good.

安部サヨ子
46
安部サヨ子 2023.05.04 19:09 
 

Dark Mimas & Dark Oscillator はとてもいい仕事をしてくれています この指標もデモで試してとてもよかったです 色々なペアで試してみたいので特別な機能のロックを解除してください！！！

REH2001
134
REH2001 2023.03.22 12:26 
 

Worthless.

Astrahan
25
Astrahan 2023.01.30 19:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JER KAI
45
JER KAI 2023.01.30 05:53 
 

Great indicator!

wakefest
44
wakefest 2023.01.21 04:16 
 

c'est super content du résultat jusqu'à présent

Svata
44
Svata 2022.12.30 15:52 
 

Dobrá práce, děkuji. S.

marcone_t
15
marcone_t 2022.10.20 11:50 
 

I like it. I'm trying to figure out how to best use it and apply it to my strategy. Very nice find. Good job mr developer.

Gavin Rissetto
308
Gavin Rissetto 2022.08.19 05:28 
 

Not bad thanks.

Juan_Carlos_Kratos
147
Juan_Carlos_Kratos 2022.07.15 01:49 
 

Estoy probándola y sinceramente, da muchas señales falsas, intentaré ajustar los parámetros haber si consigo mayor acierto.

SULA NOR
74
SULA NOR 2022.06.29 22:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IMOLE OLUWASEUN
18
IMOLE OLUWASEUN 2022.06.08 21:46 
 

NICE INDICATOR, PLS WHO KNOWS THE BEST SETTINGS THAT GIVES GOOD ENRTY AND EXIT SIGNALS WITH THIS MT4 VERSION OF DARK INVERSION INDICATOR.

Anthony Ka-jiun Ng
1505
Anthony Ka-jiun Ng 2022.06.08 05:40 
 

one of the best free indicator much thanks

coolguy
14
coolguy 2022.04.28 07:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

123
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