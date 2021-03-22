Dark Oscillator MT5

4.79

Dark Oscillator is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators. 

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading ► Recommended Brokers
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters

  • Dark Oscillator Period: Period of the Indicator to calculate
  • Dark Oscillator Method: Method of the indicator
  • Dark Oscillator Apply Prices: Apply price of the indicator
Alerts
  • Use Signal Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Push send notification to your phone: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Push notification by email: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal
colors and arrows
  • Count Bars: Number of bars to apply the indicator to
  • Show Chart Arrows: Show arrows on chart
  • Show Window Arrows: Show arrows on indicator window
  • Bull Arrows color: Bull Arrows color
  • Bear Arrows color: Bear Arrows color
  • Arrows size: Arrow Size (1 small - 5 big)
  • Shifting Arrows from Extremes: Arrow distance from the price/indicator
  • Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 22
teedeebee
348
teedeebee 2026.01.12 12:15 
 

Purchased the Dark Oscillator yesterday to use together with the Dark Mimas EA. Performed a couple of backtests to see how they can work nicely together and the results are great so far. Will continue the backtesting and if the results remain great, I'll put them on a small live account soon!

Translucent
133
Translucent 2025.09.23 19:43 
 

Highly Profitable and Reliable Indicator! I've been using the Dark Oscillator for a while now, and I'm very impressed with the results. It’s been consistently profitable for me, especially during intraday trading on M5 and M15 timeframes. What I really appreciate is how accurate and timely the signals are. Since it’s based on a counter-trend strategy, it often catches reversals early, allowing me to enter trades at great prices—often before typical trend-following indicators would even react. A few highlights: No repainting and no lag, which gives me confidence in the signals. Very easy to use—just follow the arrows. Works well across multiple pairs, which gives me flexibility. The alert system (email, mobile, sound) is super helpful when I’m not watching the screen all the time. I'm using it with a low spread ECN broker, as recommended, and the performance has been excellent so far. Definitely recommend this indicator if you're looking for an effective and user-friendly tool to enhance your manual trading. Looking forward to trying another indicator from the developer as well!

Porponth Sichanugrist
107
Porponth Sichanugrist 2025.07.27 05:29 
 

the DARK OSCILLATOR MT5 is a EXCELLENT indicator especially when paired with the DARK MIMAS MT5 EA!!!!!! . I agreed with this comment. I also what to try the one using by Dark Moon.

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Kasun Sameera Hirimbura Gamage
123
Kasun Sameera Hirimbura Gamage 2026.06.24 16:02 
 

Purchased the Dark Oscillator to use together with the Dark Mimas EA. Performed a couple of backtests to see how they can work nicely together and the results are great so far. Will continue the backtesting and if the results remain great, I'll put them on a small live account soon!

Adam Kostecki
377
Adam Kostecki 2026.05.28 13:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

teedeebee
348
teedeebee 2026.01.12 12:15 
 

Purchased the Dark Oscillator yesterday to use together with the Dark Mimas EA. Performed a couple of backtests to see how they can work nicely together and the results are great so far. Will continue the backtesting and if the results remain great, I'll put them on a small live account soon!

Translucent
133
Translucent 2025.09.23 19:43 
 

Highly Profitable and Reliable Indicator! I've been using the Dark Oscillator for a while now, and I'm very impressed with the results. It’s been consistently profitable for me, especially during intraday trading on M5 and M15 timeframes. What I really appreciate is how accurate and timely the signals are. Since it’s based on a counter-trend strategy, it often catches reversals early, allowing me to enter trades at great prices—often before typical trend-following indicators would even react. A few highlights: No repainting and no lag, which gives me confidence in the signals. Very easy to use—just follow the arrows. Works well across multiple pairs, which gives me flexibility. The alert system (email, mobile, sound) is super helpful when I’m not watching the screen all the time. I'm using it with a low spread ECN broker, as recommended, and the performance has been excellent so far. Definitely recommend this indicator if you're looking for an effective and user-friendly tool to enhance your manual trading. Looking forward to trying another indicator from the developer as well!

Porponth Sichanugrist
107
Porponth Sichanugrist 2025.07.27 05:29 
 

the DARK OSCILLATOR MT5 is a EXCELLENT indicator especially when paired with the DARK MIMAS MT5 EA!!!!!! . I agreed with this comment. I also what to try the one using by Dark Moon.

danielmasunda47
54
danielmasunda47 2025.01.07 20:41 
 

Am genuinely dissapointed with all of you and your positive reviews. I bought it based on those reviews. This indindicator doesnt work. Backtesting shows that you may win 1 in 5 trades at 1;1 risk to reward. Everyone who is giving it thumps up needs to have their heads examined. My stochastic and heikin ashi is way better than this.The signal comes late after so many candles have gone by, so when the signal comes to buy you will already be on the overbought section of the stochastic. No wonder 90% of you lose money in the long term

Samad78692
20
Samad78692 2024.11.21 22:20 
 

VERY GOOD INDICATOR JUST STARTED USING IT AND ITS WORKING GREAT

pos_ronda
41
pos_ronda 2024.11.21 04:21 
 

Good Product. Very easy installation

Rafael Jose Bricexxo Martinez
141
Rafael Jose Bricexxo Martinez 2024.10.21 14:59 
 

Lo compre recientemente y en pruebas va bastante bien, indicador bastante práctico, sencillo y con alto porcentaje de acierto. lo recomiendo!

paserban
20
paserban 2024.10.01 10:36 
 

Amazing product with good given results! Thanks Marco!

Elchin2007
109
Elchin2007 2024.02.19 13:01 
 

Excellent, simple and professional. I am grateful to the developer of this indicator!

Vladimir Gazinskii
729
Vladimir Gazinskii 2023.10.25 17:46 
 

Very good!!

Peanutxxx
65
Peanutxxx 2023.01.19 06:39 
 

Good Good

Michael Schreiner
65
Michael Schreiner 2022.08.27 08:39 
 

Super Indikator in Verwendung mit einem EA! Er ist sofort einsetzbar und läuft ohne Probleme Immer wieder

sosw1971
263
sosw1971 2022.07.26 05:41 
 

the DARK OSCILLATOR MT5 is a EXCELLENT indicator especially when paired with the DARK MIMAS MT5 EA👍Dark Breakout

Chanchai Phathanamongkol
140
Chanchai Phathanamongkol 2022.06.17 21:30 
 

Great indicator with Ea

Nacho Armas
33
Nacho Armas 2022.04.06 13:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ANDREAS BERND SCHEFFLER
736
ANDREAS BERND SCHEFFLER 2021.11.04 11:57 
 

with Dark Mimas as EA and my own settings I get very good performance. This indicator indicates very good. Great Job! Thank you.

Doug Mada
41
Doug Mada 2021.08.31 11:55 
 

Bought the indicator a few days ago, after doing a lot of back testing. Works well so far and performs according to expectations. Will update review in a month or so to share a bit more long term thoughts and maybe add an extra star.

teetut44681
19
teetut44681 2021.07.27 10:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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