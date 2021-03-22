Dark Oscillator MT5

Dark Oscillator is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Counter Trend strategy, trying to intercept changes in direction, in advance compared trend following indicators.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversion of the trend on the current instrument.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.





Recommendations



An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading ► Recommended Brokers

broker is always recommended for your manual trading The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades





If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me





Parameters

Dark Oscillator Period: Period of the Indicator to calculate

Dark Oscillator Method: Method of the indicator

Method: Method of the indicator Dark Oscillator Apply Prices: Apply price of the indicator

Alerts

Use Signal Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform

Push send notification to your phone: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)

Push notification by email: Receive an email when there is a signal

Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal

colors and arrows

Count Bars: Number of bars to apply the indicator to

Show Chart Arrows: Show arrows on chart

Show Window Arrows: Show arrows on indicator window

Bull Arrows color: Bull Arrows color

Bear Arrows color: Bear Arrows color

Arrows size: Arrow Size (1 small - 5 big)

Shifting Arrows from Extremes: Arrow distance from the price/indicator

Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors





For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.