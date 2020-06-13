EA Super scalper universal

The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action.

Profit is locked using a smart filter, which allows to increase the EA profitability. The Expert Advisor allows you to trade a fixed lot, as well as includes the money management unit for automatic lot calculation based on the preset risk.





Requirements and Recommendations

The EA has been configured for trading USDCHF, EURCHF, M1 timeframe. It is recommended to use a ECN-broker with low spread and VPS. Use only 5-digit accounts. Recommended leverage is 1:500 or higher.





Advantages

Smart stop order.

Fixed and automated lot based on MM.

No breakout, grid, martingale, or arbitrage.

Low trading drawdown.

The EA is not affected by slippage.





Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql





Parameters

Order Type — select trade direction.

select trade direction. Magic — Identifier for trades.

Identifier for trades. Order Comment— Comment to order.

Comment to order. Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.

Allowable slippage before an order triggers. Max Spread — Maximum allowed spread.

Maximum allowed spread. disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread

disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max orders — maximum number of open orders.

maximum number of open orders. Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

Fixed lot (if - false). Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Take_Profit — Take profit in points.

Take profit in points. Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.

Stop loss in points. Virtual Stop loss— Virtual stop loss in points.

Trading by days of the week:

Monday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Monday.

if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Monday. Tuesday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Tuesday.

if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Tuesday. Wednesday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Wednesday.

if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Wednesday. Thursday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Thursday.

if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Thursday. Friday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Friday.

Intraday trading by time: