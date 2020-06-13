EA Super scalper universal

The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action.

Profit is locked using a smart filter, which allows to increase the EA profitability. The Expert Advisor allows you to trade a fixed lot, as well as includes the money management unit for automatic lot calculation based on the preset risk.


Requirements and Recommendations

  1. The EA has been configured for trading USDCHF, EURCHF, M1 timeframe.
  2. It is recommended to use a ECN-broker with low spread and VPS.
  3. Use only 5-digit accounts.
  4. Recommended leverage is 1:500 or higher.


Advantages

  • Smart stop order.
  • Fixed and automated lot based on MM.
  • No breakout, grid, martingale, or arbitrage.
  • Low trading drawdown.
  • The EA is not affected by slippage.

Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql


Parameters

  • Order Type — select trade direction.
  • Magic — Identifier for trades.
  • Order Comment— Comment to order.
  • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
  • Max Spread — Maximum allowed spread.
  • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread
  • Max orders — maximum number of open orders.
  • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
  • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
  • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
  • Take_Profit — Take profit in points.
  • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
  • Virtual Stop loss— Virtual stop loss in points.

Trading by days of the week:

  • Monday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Monday.
  • Tuesday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Tuesday.
  • Wednesday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Wednesday.
  • Thursday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Thursday.
  • Friday — if true = the EA is allowed to trade on Friday.

Intraday trading by time:

  • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
  • Time_Setting — Server time of computer time.
  • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
  • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
  • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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