Dark Breakout

4.89

Dark Breakout is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout.

The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters

  • Start Time: Start time for detect max and min price
  • End Time: End time for detect max and min price
  • Show Arrows: if true, show arrows on the chart
Arrows
  • Buy Arrow Color: Color of buy arrow
  • Buy Arrow Size: Size of buy arrow
  • Sell Arrow Color: Color for sell arrow
  • Sell Arrow Size: Size for sell arrow
Lines
  • Show Vertical Lines: Show vertical lines at start and end time
  • Start Time Line Color: Start time line color
  • Start Time Line Size: Start time line size
  • End Time Line Color: End time line color
  • End Time Line Size: End time line size
  • Show Breakout Lines: if true, show breakout lines
  • Resistance 1 Line Color: resistance line color
  • Resistance 1 Line Size: resistance line size
  • Resistance 2 Line Color: resistance line color
  • Resistance 2 Line Size: resistance line size
  • Resistance 3 Line Color: resistance line color
  • Resistance 3 Line Size: resistance line size
  • Support 1 Line Color: support line color
  • Support 1 Line Size: support line size
  • Support 2 Line Color: support line color
  • Support 2 Line Size: support line size
  • Support 3 Line Color: support line color
  • Support 3 Line Size: support line size
Alerts
  • Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator
  • Custom Chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me

Reviews 16
JUAN rulfo
348
JUAN rulfo 2025.03.06 14:00 
 

Amazing Indicator. Recommended and VERY GOOD SELLER

jiab
436
jiab 2023.03.23 09:36 
 

good job

Aeonn
319
Aeonn 2022.11.26 15:22 
 

I use this booming indicator for 2 weeks and it's super great !!! It's like a second resistance and support on my graph and you can easely look when the trade will goes up or down from the 2 bars crossing the trend. Very good Breakout for a little Frenchy trader like me :)

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
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Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
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JUAN rulfo
348
JUAN rulfo 2025.03.06 14:00 
 

Amazing Indicator. Recommended and VERY GOOD SELLER

Titeiu Dan
42
Titeiu Dan 2024.12.28 16:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

said ali
213
said ali 2024.09.23 21:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Krasimir Popov
437
Krasimir Popov 2024.04.10 16:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Markus Bukowski
452
Markus Bukowski 2024.03.26 14:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jiab
436
jiab 2023.03.23 09:36 
 

good job

Dang Hai Nguyen
213
Dang Hai Nguyen 2022.12.20 21:23 
 

This is a GREAT indicator. I paired it with Dark Dione for some auto trading. Great work Marco!!

Aeonn
319
Aeonn 2022.11.26 15:22 
 

I use this booming indicator for 2 weeks and it's super great !!! It's like a second resistance and support on my graph and you can easely look when the trade will goes up or down from the 2 bars crossing the trend. Very good Breakout for a little Frenchy trader like me :)

♔ FADY MINA ♔
292
♔ FADY MINA ♔ 2022.07.16 13:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MTUMI
34
MTUMI 2022.04.26 10:53 
 

Dark Breakout is an excellent EA. I tried this EA on my demo account and results are great so far.

Ankur Khera
52
Ankur Khera 2022.04.22 06:56 
 

Hi, I have bought this indicator yesterday, but this won't work in Stock Market. Author, can you please help here. Since, I am from India and I trade in Indian Stock Market only. This should work in any chart as long as it's on MT4.

fortune0143
266
fortune0143 2022.03.08 19:08 
 

I like this indicator a lot. It gives you an estimation of how high and low the price will go within a certain time window by red and green bars. I'm not sure if this has already been made into an EA but if so, it would be amazing as well

rizkyxrick
369
rizkyxrick 2021.10.07 21:34 
 

really helpful when london session to US. recommended.

Alex421
59
Alex421 2021.08.31 22:30 
 

Works well with proper money management

CHRYSLER160
47
CHRYSLER160 2021.06.14 08:58 
 

Very Good indicator ! Bravo Mr Marco !

3227320 Carroll
63
3227320 Carroll 2021.05.26 15:39 
 

nice indicator to identify breakout from support and resistance

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