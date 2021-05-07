Dark Breakout is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout.

The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.





Recommendations



An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading

broker is always recommended for your manual trading The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades





If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me





Parameters

Start Time: Start time for detect max and min price

End Time: End time for detect max and min price

Show Arrows: if true, show arrows on the chart

Arrows

Buy Arrow Color: Color of buy arrow

Buy Arrow Size: Size of buy arrow

Sell Arrow Color: Color for sell arrow

Sell Arrow Size: Size for sell arrow

Lines

Show Vertical Lines: Show vertical lines at start and end time

Start Time Line Color: Start time line color

Start Time Line Size: Start time line size

End Time Line Color: End time line color

End Time Line Size: End time line size

Show Breakout Lines: if true, show breakout lines

Resistance 1 Line Color: resistance line color

Resistance 1 Line Size: resistance line size

Resistance 2 Line Color : resistance line color

Resistance 2 Line Size: resistance line size

Resistance 3 Line Color : resistance line color

Resistance 3 Line Size: resistance line size

Support 1 Line Color: support line color

Support 1 Line Size: support line size

Support 2 Line Color: support line color

Support 2 Line Size: support line size

Support 3 Line Color: support line color

Support 3 Line Size: support line size

Alerts

Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform

Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)

Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal

Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator

Custom Chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors





For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me