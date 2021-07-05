Dark Rea MT5

4.64

Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading.

Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint MT5 indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!)

My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission.

Optimization experience is required to download the robot.

In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your own customized settings on your favorite financial instruments.


All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.

The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend.

Installation and Update Guide - Troubleshooting guide - FAQ


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M15, H1, H4 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF and USDJPY, but also in others, with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the offline user manual  ► offline user manual and some example settings


Parameters


Dark Rea Settings

- Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
- Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Indicators Settings

- Dark Sprint Strategies: Select the strategy to follow
- Moment of the Signal: Decide whether the signal will be executed on the current bar or on the close of the previous bar
- Dark Sprint Period: Periods of Dark Sprint Indicator
- Dark Sprint Multiplier: Multiplier for Dark Sprint indicator
- Dark Sprint Impulse Length: Number of bars for dark sprint impulse
- Dark Sprint Timeframe: Timeframe to apply dark sprint indicator

Money Management Settings

- Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
- Money Management: if true enables the money management option.
- Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Trading Hour

- Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
- Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
- Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
- Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
- Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
- Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

Trading Directions

- Allow Buy: if true, EA can trade with buy orders.
- Allow Sell: if true, EA can trade with sell orders.
- Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time
- Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example)

Trading Settings

- Max Buy Orders: Max Number of buy orders at the same time
- Max Sell Orders: Max Number of sell orders at the same time
- One Trade Bar: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar.


For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.

Reviews 109
caroonline1005
16
caroonline1005 2026.07.10 08:12 
 

great EA, i like all of your EAs but this one is my favorite ! Thanks a lot

Neelam7779
14
Neelam7779 2026.04.09 18:19 
 

thanks lot to author for providing valuable EA for free of cost, i used this ea in demo account for couple of weeks ago and it result is very good, would request author to provide one paid EA as per the commitment, my email id is neelampatel007@gmail.com

Sebastien Lacroix
32
Sebastien Lacroix 2025.08.27 23:18 
 

thank you

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caroonline1005
16
caroonline1005 2026.07.10 08:12 
 

great EA, i like all of your EAs but this one is my favorite ! Thanks a lot

Neelam7779
14
Neelam7779 2026.04.09 18:19 
 

thanks lot to author for providing valuable EA for free of cost, i used this ea in demo account for couple of weeks ago and it result is very good, would request author to provide one paid EA as per the commitment, my email id is neelampatel007@gmail.com

itakhola
581
itakhola 2026.02.23 09:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniil Tikhonov
415
Daniil Tikhonov 2025.10.30 13:42 
 

Almost all Dark series algorithms have one bug in no-grid mode (any grid without limits and stop-loss will eventually zero out your deposit, so I don't recommend using it). For some reason, in no-grid mode, the stop-loss doesn't trigger, but the algorithm thinks the trade is closed and stops managing it. As a result, the balance keeps growing, but equity drops due to accumulating losing open trades that the algorithm has forgotten about. This can be fixed by enabling the grid with a huge step (1,000,000) so that the second order never opens, but I hope the bug gets fixed. I've tested all free Dark series algorithms in no-grid mode on all available instruments, and currently only Dark Moon shows stable profit with relatively fast optimization. Dark Venus lags behind in this regard. I hope this information is useful so you don't waste months on optimization and live testing. I'll continue testing and share results if anything radically changes. I will also try to optimize Marco's paid algorithms, but it will take much more time due to their small timeframe, which requires optimization on real ticks. Feel free to reach out to me with any questions if they arise.

Juga Buruga
77
Juga Buruga 2025.10.14 01:43 
 

Still early to say. I need some more time to get results from the ea. But big thanks to the developer for giving me the chance to test it free.

Adam Brett Atkinson
601
Adam Brett Atkinson 2025.09.02 17:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sebastien Lacroix
32
Sebastien Lacroix 2025.08.27 23:18 
 

thank you

Yi Bing Xiao
184
Yi Bing Xiao 2025.08.22 03:46 
 

设置的好的话还是不错了，不知道加载了配套的指标会怎么样，期待

bigsmilelee
24
bigsmilelee 2025.08.04 08:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Martin Jungmann
38
Martin Jungmann 2025.07.16 14:16 
 

Darkrea is really highly recommended. I tested this EA for several weeks. This EA consistently makes stable profits. I am very satisfied and will use this EA live

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 13:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 00:23 
 

great work

Sunil Balsara
28
Sunil Balsara 2025.05.29 15:03 
 

Been testing for some time now on the demo account. EA seem to be performing well. Will be aiming to start using it on live account soon. Good work

[Deleted] 2025.05.15 03:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

gudansha mujawar
19
gudansha mujawar 2025.05.04 11:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ahlvert1002
14
ahlvert1002 2025.04.23 18:26 
 

This is the EA im looking for. i did backtesting on H1 and the result is insane thank you so much (whether you send the paid indicator this is my email ahlvert1002@gmail.com)

Uday teja
18
Uday teja 2025.03.17 01:31 
 

this is a great ea and i have been testing it with different conditions and this bot really performs great in all the conditions , i have evn tested dark mimas also which also works graet trying to minimize the drawdown to adjust it for propfirms

[Deleted] 2025.03.07 03:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chiwi's IT
839
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2025.02.16 17:52 
 

I like this EA. Its great to test, backtest and use in MT5. He makes some losses and profits but overal profits when you fine tune the EA

NyaNya01
120
NyaNya01 2025.02.05 16:54 
 

good EA! Please send me the 1 paid indicator to akikotanaka3@gmail.com

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