Dark Rea MT5

Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading.

Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint MT5 indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive 1 paid indicator for free!)

My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission.

Optimization experience is required to download the robot.

In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your own customized settings on your favorite financial instruments.





All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.

The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend.

Installation and Update Guide - Troubleshooting guide - FAQ





Recommendations



The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M15, H1, H4 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

depends on your settings, but you can use and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings. The Expert can go on EURUSD, AUDUSD, EURCHF and USDJPY , but also in others, with the appropriate settings.

, but also in others, with the appropriate settings. An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers

broker is always recommended ► A low latency VPS is always recommended.

The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.

Understand how the EA works by reading the offline user manual ► offline user manual and some example settings





Parameters





Dark Rea Settings

- Magic Number: ID number of the orders.

- Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Indicators Settings

- Dark Sprint Strategies: Select the strategy to follow

- Moment of the Signal: Decide whether the signal will be executed on the current bar or on the close of the previous bar

- Dark Sprint Period: Periods of Dark Sprint Indicator

- Dark Sprint Multiplier: Multiplier for Dark Sprint indicator

- Dark Sprint Impulse Length: Number of bars for dark sprint impulse

- Dark Sprint Timeframe: Timeframe to apply dark sprint indicator

Money Management Settings

- Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.

- Money Management: if true enables the money management option.

- Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Trading Hour

- Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter

- Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour

- Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes

- Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour

- Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes

- Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

Trading Directions

- Allow Buy: if true, EA can trade with buy orders.

- Allow Sell: if true, EA can trade with sell orders.

- Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time

- Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example)

Trading Settings

- Max Buy Orders: Max Number of buy orders at the same time

- Max Sell Orders: Max Number of sell orders at the same time

- One Trade Bar: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar.





For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.