Super Grid Nineth Generation

Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth.

This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable to make balancing of free margin used, this can happen because EA run on near correlation pairs and EA not using martingale (EA keep use flat lot size).

Another key point of the EA is calculate profit use equity target growth to closing all opened order and all pending order, with this way EA sometimes capable to hold equity always above of account starting balance.

Here below the parameter of EA it self:

  • Set_001, Default is ## Order Setting ##, No need to change.
  • Lot_Size_Pos, Default is 0.1, Lot size of any position traded, Change to any lots amount you need.
  • Max_Order_Per_Order_Type, Default is 17, Mean maximum of each individual pending open position is 17, Change if needed.
  • EA_Magic_Number, Default is 7676, Open and pending position unique number of trade identity.
  • Add_Position, Default is true, Mean if set to true, EA will open new pending order after some of opened order has been closed by Take Profit.
  • Buy_Stop_, Default is true, Set to false if no need open Buy Stop pending order.
  • Buy_Limit_, Default is true, Set to false if no need open Buy Limit pending order.
  • Sell_Stop_, Default is true, Set to false if no need open Sell Stop pending order.
  • Sell_Limit_, Default is true, Set to false if no need open Sell Limit pending order.
  • Buy_Stop_Step_, Default is 20, Mean open position distance for Buy Stop is 20 pips.
  • Buy_Limit_Step_, Default is 24, Mean open position distance for Buy Limit is 24 pips.
  • Sell_Stop_Step_, Default is 20, Mean open position distance for Sell Stop is 20 pips.  
  • Sell_Limit_Step_, Default is 23, Mean open position distance for Sell Limit is 23 pips.  
  • Buy_Stop_TP_, Default is 20, Mean Buy Stop Take Profit is 20 pips.          
  • Buy_Limit_TP_ , Default is 24, Mean Buy Limit Take Profit is 24 pips.        
  • Sell_Stop_TP_ , Default is 20, Mean Sell Stop Take Profit is 20 pips.        
  • Sell_Limit_TP_ , Default is 23, Mean Sell Limit Take Profit is 23 pips.      
  • Set_002, Default is ## Closing Order Setting ##, No need to change.
  • One_Time_Closing, Default is false, Set to true if you want only run 1 Cycle.
  • Account_Balance, Default is 3000, This is your account starting balance, Must be set to your account starting balance.
  • Equity_Target, Default is 300, This is amount of equity target to closing all per cycle, Set to whatever you need.
  • Targeted_Profit, Default is 10, This is profit target to accumulate profit before EA doing closing all by equity target.
  • Pair_2, Default is NONE, No need to change.
  • Set_003, Default is ## Closing & Delete All Now ##, No need to change.
  • Closing_and_Delete_Now, Default is false , This function set to true if you need to closing all position in emergency case.

EA profit calculation  :

*EA have equity target i.e USD 500

*starting balance i.e is 5000

1st Cycle EA closing all at equity 5500 (got 1st 500 profit)

2nd Cycle EA closing all at equity 6000 (got 2nd 500 profit)

3rd Cycle EA closing all at equity 6500 (got 3rd 500 profit)

4th Cycle EA closing all at equity 7000 (got 4th 500 profit)

So total profit is 500 x 4 = 2000

REMEMBER THIS IS EQUITY TARGET TYPE EA TO CLOSING ALL OPENED ORDER, Not balance accumulated targeted EA, and sometime account balance will be cut loss with some negative profit at a time just for CLOSING ALL AT targeted EQUITY (its normal) then account still growing.

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