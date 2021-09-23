Dark Gold MT5

Dark Gold is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Gold, Bitcoin, Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Gold is based on Dark Support Resistance mt5 indicator (owning it is not necessary), these Trades can be manage with some strategies.

If you Buy this Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free, for More info contact me

The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA Follow the Trend. But, if you want, you can change it, in counter trend strategy.

To have good result, I recommended to study the user manual and create your settings. All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. I nstallation and Update Guide - Troubleshooting guide - FAQ - MT4 Version

Recommendations

The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

depends on your settings, but you can use and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings. The Expert can go on Gold (Xauusd), Bitcoin (Btcusd), EURUSD and GBPUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.

but also in others with the appropriate settings. An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers

broker is always recommended A low latency vps is always recommended.

is always recommended. The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.

Understand how the EA works by reading the ► Instructions and Set files

Parameters



Dark Gold Settings Magic Number: ID number of the orders.

Max Spread: maximum spread to trade. Money Management Settings Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.

Money Management: if true enables the money management option.

Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage. Indicators Settings Enable Dark Dark Support Resistance : self-explain

: self-explain Dark Support Resistance periods: Periods for indicator



Enable Support Levels: if true, enable support levels

Enable Resistance Levels: if true, enable resistance levels

Enable Level 1: if true, use the level 1 for open trades

...

Strategy to use: you have to select trend following or counter trend.



Dark Support Resistance Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Support Resistance Indicator Manual Support Resistance Enable Manual Support and Resistance: Enable to set support and resistance levels manually

Manual support: support level (write the price)

Manual resistance: resistance level (write the price)

Manual strategy to use: trend following or counter trend Trading Hour Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter

Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour

Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes

Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour

Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes

Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

For other questions or support for this EA, you can contact me.



