Dark Gold MT5

4.54

Dark Gold is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Gold, Bitcoin, Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Gold is based on Dark Support Resistance mt5 indicator (owning it is not necessary), these Trades can be manage with some strategies.

If you Buy this Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free, for More info contact me

The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA Follow the Trend. But, if you want, you can change it, in counter trend strategy. 

To have good result, I recommended to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on Gold (Xauusd), Bitcoin (Btcusd), EURUSD and GBPUSD, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the ► Instructions and Set files


Parameters


Dark Gold Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Enable Dark Dark Support Resistance: self-explain
  • Dark Support Resistance periods: Periods for indicator
  • Enable Support Levels: if true, enable support levels
  • Enable Resistance Levels: if true, enable resistance levels
  • Enable Level 1: if true, use the level 1 for open trades
  • ...
  • Strategy to use: you have to select trend following or counter trend.
  • Dark Support Resistance Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Support Resistance Indicator

Manual Support Resistance

  • Enable Manual Support and Resistance: Enable to set support and resistance levels manually
  • Manual support: support level (write the price)
  • Manual resistance: resistance level (write the price)
  • Manual strategy to use: trend following or counter trend 

Trading Hour

  • Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
  • Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
  • Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
  • Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
  • Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
  • Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

    For other questions or support for this EA, you can contact me.


    Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
    You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
    You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
    Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA

    Reviews 135
    MT415193118
    21
    MT415193118 2026.08.13 16:01 
     

    Love what it does, even more curious what dark support resistance MT5 can do also. Please send me Dark Support Resistance MT5.

    Siriwit Horsutisima
    176
    Siriwit Horsutisima 2026.07.20 15:27 
     

    Very good performance for XAUUSD but harder to get profit from BTCUSD, overall still excellent EA, very recommend!

    carllouis
    20
    carllouis 2026.06.16 03:58 
     

    good performance

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    Filter:
    MT415193118
    21
    MT415193118 2026.08.13 16:01 
     

    Love what it does, even more curious what dark support resistance MT5 can do also. Please send me Dark Support Resistance MT5.

    Siriwit Horsutisima
    176
    Siriwit Horsutisima 2026.07.20 15:27 
     

    Very good performance for XAUUSD but harder to get profit from BTCUSD, overall still excellent EA, very recommend!

    carllouis
    20
    carllouis 2026.06.16 03:58 
     

    good performance

    aliferhichi
    30
    aliferhichi 2026.06.09 17:51 
     

    I followed the recommended setup and ran Dark Gold EA on a $1,000 account using the official preset file. Within just one day, it completely wiped out my account. Based on my experience, I absolutely do not recommend this EA. It failed catastrophically and turned my investment into a total loss. If you value your money, stay away from it and think twice before risking your hard-earned funds.

    Abid Khan
    85
    Abid Khan 2026.05.31 20:54 
     

    This EA is highly customizable.I did back tests and forward tests as well. My conclusion is this that you can make very good profits if you tweak its settings and use it on fixed lots which give you more draw down control. The profits can be reasonable in league of a monthly rent of a 2 bed room apartment with very less initial investment. Good luck... My best results were with XAUUSD...however...EURUSD has tendency to go for a runaway grid....but eventually it recovers... however, drawdown was uncomfortable with EURUSD.

    johndoms
    54
    johndoms 2026.05.10 15:32 
     

    good performance

    lucberthiaume
    545
    lucberthiaume 2026.05.02 16:30 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    90171581
    43
    90171581 2026.04.30 07:24 
     

    I bought the expert about a month ago; he's excellent and we can potentially earn a daily income from him in the long run.

    Jass Lo
    50
    Jass Lo 2026.04.21 14:20 
     

    Good EA

    Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim
    1280
    Charles Herman Voukeng Ngueguim 2026.04.18 03:42 
     

    I am not sure which settings are used to "pass" FTMO prop challenge, but I have tried this EA for two weeks now. The author himself writes that buyers should "study the user manual and create "own" settings" themselves, choose to trade trendwise and countre-trendwise... which is at least bleak for a premium product...and one is thus led to wonder why buy the EA in the first place. I have, without any guidance, tried backtestings of all sorts, but that led me nowhere... even claude.ai coul not help fining a way here... So far, the settings I could get for the EA as supposedly working, did not work for me so far. The only chance to get something out of this EA is maybe, in the settings, to stop it from multiplying lot size, so it oes not read pharaonic drawdowns, but even there, be prepared for half of a dozen or a ozen few dollars wins followed by a big multi-hundred dollars loss position... still a loss in total. I hope to come here some day with a better review for this EA.

    Aldi Safrudin
    23
    Aldi Safrudin 2026.03.30 20:14 
     

    in 1 week profit 100 usd , awesome broo

    MariusH
    98
    MariusH 2026.02.25 12:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Geunho Kim
    996
    Geunho Kim 2026.02.23 17:56 
     

    Same as the back test result. Trading can be trusted.

    mitchelldabe
    244
    mitchelldabe 2026.02.16 23:25 
     

    Good EA! even better after the 2.0 update.

    22damage
    32
    22damage 2026.01.22 10:53 
     

    I’ve been using EA Dark Gold for about two weeks, testing it with a $200 account. In the first week, the EA delivered around 100% profit, which was very impressive. During the second week, I decided to test selling positions as well. However, selling went against the main trend, which resulted in giving back some of the profits. From my experience, if you follow Marco recommendation and trade buy-only, this EA performs extremely well. It is stable, disciplined, and clearly designed to work best with the trend. I have now switched back to buy-only mode, and I believe the performance will be even better moving forward. Overall, EA Dark Gold is a very solid and well-designed EA when used correctly. Marco, please don’t forget to send me the Dark Support Resistance indicator for free as promised. Thank you!

    PeterMol58
    19
    PeterMol58 2025.12.07 13:34 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Suat Yılmaz
    54
    Suat Yılmaz 2025.12.05 11:42 
     

    1 kere kazanıp 3-5 kere kaybeden grid veya tek işlem farketmeksizin her koşulda hesabı patlatma olasılığı çok fazla olan bir EA dır kendisi. Kesinlikle tavsiye etmiyorum. Yazarın ücretsiz EA ları ücretli olanlardan daha başarılıdır. Venus u kullanabilirsiniz ama bu EA tamamen para israfıdır. Aldıktan kısa bir süre sonra kullanıp bıraktım çok faydasız.

    Alessandro Virgilio
    5944
    Alessandro Virgilio 2025.11.27 14:20 
     

    Excellent, I use it in conjunction with Dark Moon and news filters.

    drutrades
    337
    drutrades 2025.11.13 14:24 
     

    I've had my eyes on this ea for a while and have been watching people run with good success. I put it on my portfolio of accounts and its literally paid for itself in 48 hours. Dev, keep up the good work.

    Michael Zane Nielsen
    476
    Michael Zane Nielsen 2025.11.02 12:12 
     

    Good EA, I love the External Flexibility to adjust to my personal trading personality. Keep up the Good Work

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