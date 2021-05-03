Dark Mimas MT5
- Experts
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Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 19 June 2021
Dark Mimas is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.
Dark Mimas is based on Dark Oscillator MT5 indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.
The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.
Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.
My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings.
All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish.
The basic strategy starts with Market order in Counter Trend, but you can change it, in others strategies trend following.
Recommendations
- The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
- The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD and AUDCHF, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
- An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
- A low latency vps is always recommended.
- The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
- Understand how the EA works by reading the ► offline user manual and some example settings
Parameters
Dark Mimas Settings
- Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
- Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
Money Management Settings
- Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
- Money Management: if true enables the money management option.
- Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.
Indicators Settings
- Dark Oscillator Strategies: The strategies describe themselves, very intuitive, otherwise refer to the user manual
- Dark Oscillator Period: Periods of Dark Oscillator Indicator
- Dark Oscillator Method: Method for Dark Oscillator Indicator
- Dark Oscillator Applied Price: Price for Dark Oscillator Indicator
- Dark Oscillator Up Level: Up Level for Dark Oscillator
- Dark Oscillator Down Level: Down Level for Dark Oscillator
- Dark Oscillator Additional Rules: Additional Rules for Dark Oscillator
- Dark Oscillator Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Oscillator Indicator
Trading Hour
- Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
- Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
- Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
- Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
- Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
- Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.
Trading Directions
- Allow Buy: if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.
- Allow Sell: if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.
- Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time
- Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example)
I been using this for like 2 months coming to 3rd.. the results is wonderful. MY ROI is 80% now. Thanks for this amazing EA, it changes my thoughts about EA and trading