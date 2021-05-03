Dark Mimas MT5

4.51

Dark Mimas is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable.

Dark Mimas is based on Dark Oscillator MT5 indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.

The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades.

Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

The basic strategy starts with Market order in Counter Trend, but you can change it, in others strategies trend following. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQMT4 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M5, M15, H1 and all others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
  • The Expert can go on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD and AUDCHF, but also in others with the appropriate settings.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage and deposit depends on settings.
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the  offline user manual and some example settings


Parameters


Dark Mimas Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.

Money Management Settings

  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.
  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Percent: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.

Indicators Settings

  • Dark Oscillator Strategies: The strategies describe themselves, very intuitive, otherwise refer to the user manual
  • Dark Oscillator Period: Periods of Dark Oscillator Indicator
  • Dark Oscillator Method: Method for Dark Oscillator Indicator
  • Dark Oscillator Applied Price: Price for Dark Oscillator Indicator
  • Dark Oscillator Up Level: Up Level for Dark Oscillator
  • Dark Oscillator Down Level: Down Level for Dark Oscillator
  • Dark Oscillator Additional Rules: Additional Rules for Dark Oscillator
  • Dark Oscillator Timeframe: Timeframe of Dark Oscillator Indicator

Trading Hour

  • Enable Time Filter: if true enables the time filter
  • Trading Start Hour: operating start Hour
  • Trading Start Minute: operating start minutes
  • Trading Stop Hours: operating end Hour
  • Trading Stop Minute: operating end minutes
  • Close Out of hours: close all orders at the end of the timetable.

    Trading Directions

    • Allow Buy: if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.
    • Allow Sell: if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.
    • Allow Buy and Sell at the same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time
    • Allow Order From Others Charts, At Same Time: if true, allow orders from others charts (If the EA then is positioned on other pairs, for example)

      For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.
      Reviews 130
      jamestrack Lee
      34
      jamestrack Lee 2026.07.14 05:36 
       

      I been using this for like 2 months coming to 3rd.. the results is wonderful. MY ROI is 80% now. Thanks for this amazing EA, it changes my thoughts about EA and trading

      Nezo Eliot
      1338
      Nezo Eliot 2026.01.27 02:28 
       

      Strong performance so far. Once the settings were optimized, the EA works really well on XAUUSD M15 with stable results. Big appreciation to the developer.

      Translucent
      133
      Translucent 2025.09.23 19:58 
       

      I’ve been running Dark Mimas for a while now, and so far it has been a very profitable and consistent Expert Advisor when paired with the right settings. Fingers crossed it continues performing this way, but my early results have been encouraging. Strengths Customizability: The EA is highly flexible, with a wide range of external parameters that allow you to tailor it to your trading style. You can adjust money management, indicators, trading hours, and directional preferences, which gives you full control. Performance: With proper optimization, Dark Mimas has delivered a strong win rate in my tests. I’ve found that careful tuning of the Dark Oscillator strategy makes a big difference. Versatility: It’s not restricted to a single pair or timeframe. While it works smoothly on majors like EURUSD and GBPUSD, I’ve also had success experimenting on other pairs and timeframes. Support Materials: The inclusion of a user manual, troubleshooting guide, and FAQs is helpful for getting started. Things to Note Optimization is Key: Out-of-the-box results won’t reflect the EA’s full potential. You need to spend time testing and optimizing settings for your broker, VPS, and trading conditions. Scalping Requirements: As with most scalpers, Dark Mimas performs best with an ECN broker and low-latency VPS. Spreads and execution speed make a big difference. Learning Curve: Beginners might find the range of parameters overwhelming. Reading the manual and experimenting on demo accounts is essential before going live. Overall Impression Dark Mimas is not a plug-and-play robot, but with effort and the right optimization, it can be a very rewarding tool. Its flexibility and consistent performance (when tuned properly) make it a strong option for traders willing to put in the time to fine-tune their strategy. So far, I’m very happy with the results—it’s been one of the more reliable EAs I’ve tested.

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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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      Diego Madrigal
      19
      Diego Madrigal 2026.07.25 17:12 
       

      Hola, ultimos dos mese han sido realmente muy buenos. Pero las ultimas 3 semanas han sido de perdida. Decidí de detener Dark Mimas. lo estaba usando en GBPUSD horario de la madrugada de Colombia. Se hará alguna actualizacion?

      jamestrack Lee
      34
      jamestrack Lee 2026.07.14 05:36 
       

      I been using this for like 2 months coming to 3rd.. the results is wonderful. MY ROI is 80% now. Thanks for this amazing EA, it changes my thoughts about EA and trading

      Deep012
      16
      Deep012 2026.06.01 14:16 
       

      heloo marco im losing assets please help me,at first its working fine in demo nd in real acount but suddenly its keep buying orders and i lose all funds.i have not adjust any inputs in ea,i just atached in eurusd and gpbusd charts and run..but i got worst resul?????plse give me instruction

      lucberthiaume
      545
      lucberthiaume 2026.05.04 18:46 
       

      After doing some optimization on XAUUSD M15 timeframe this weekend today was a profitable day. Thanks to the author. I'm just waiting for a response for a free indicator.

      Nezo Eliot
      1338
      Nezo Eliot 2026.01.27 02:28 
       

      Strong performance so far. Once the settings were optimized, the EA works really well on XAUUSD M15 with stable results. Big appreciation to the developer.

      Thesones Cedric Kolakpo Lani-yonou
      120
      Thesones Cedric Kolakpo Lani-yonou 2025.11.17 20:38 
       

      Honestly, Dark Mimas has completely transformed the way I trade. Thanks to this bot, I’ve been able to achieve results I never reached before. It’s stable, accurate, and takes smart positions without putting the account at risk. I truly recommend it to anyone looking for a powerful tool — Dark Mimas really makes a difference. Thank you to the team for this amazing work!

      Daniil Tikhonov
      415
      Daniil Tikhonov 2025.10.30 13:42 
       

      Almost all Dark series algorithms have one bug in no-grid mode (any grid without limits and stop-loss will eventually zero out your deposit, so I don't recommend using it). For some reason, in no-grid mode, the stop-loss doesn't trigger, but the algorithm thinks the trade is closed and stops managing it. As a result, the balance keeps growing, but equity drops due to accumulating losing open trades that the algorithm has forgotten about. This can be fixed by enabling the grid with a huge step (1,000,000) so that the second order never opens, but I hope the bug gets fixed. I've tested all free Dark series algorithms in no-grid mode on all available instruments, and currently only Dark Moon shows stable profit with relatively fast optimization. Dark Venus lags behind in this regard. I hope this information is useful so you don't waste months on optimization and live testing. I'll continue testing and share results if anything radically changes. I will also try to optimize Marco's paid algorithms, but it will take much more time due to their small timeframe, which requires optimization on real ticks. Feel free to reach out to me with any questions if they arise.

      Translucent
      133
      Translucent 2025.09.23 19:58 
       

      I’ve been running Dark Mimas for a while now, and so far it has been a very profitable and consistent Expert Advisor when paired with the right settings. Fingers crossed it continues performing this way, but my early results have been encouraging. Strengths Customizability: The EA is highly flexible, with a wide range of external parameters that allow you to tailor it to your trading style. You can adjust money management, indicators, trading hours, and directional preferences, which gives you full control. Performance: With proper optimization, Dark Mimas has delivered a strong win rate in my tests. I’ve found that careful tuning of the Dark Oscillator strategy makes a big difference. Versatility: It’s not restricted to a single pair or timeframe. While it works smoothly on majors like EURUSD and GBPUSD, I’ve also had success experimenting on other pairs and timeframes. Support Materials: The inclusion of a user manual, troubleshooting guide, and FAQs is helpful for getting started. Things to Note Optimization is Key: Out-of-the-box results won’t reflect the EA’s full potential. You need to spend time testing and optimizing settings for your broker, VPS, and trading conditions. Scalping Requirements: As with most scalpers, Dark Mimas performs best with an ECN broker and low-latency VPS. Spreads and execution speed make a big difference. Learning Curve: Beginners might find the range of parameters overwhelming. Reading the manual and experimenting on demo accounts is essential before going live. Overall Impression Dark Mimas is not a plug-and-play robot, but with effort and the right optimization, it can be a very rewarding tool. Its flexibility and consistent performance (when tuned properly) make it a strong option for traders willing to put in the time to fine-tune their strategy. So far, I’m very happy with the results—it’s been one of the more reliable EAs I’ve tested.

      [Deleted] 2025.08.16 02:12 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Benjamin Afedzie
      4086
      Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:29 
       

      great product

      Alan Balcerzak
      25
      Alan Balcerzak 2025.04.30 13:21 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      [Deleted] 2025.03.14 10:32 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      SRK2 Saini
      90
      SRK2 Saini 2025.02.25 10:41 
       

      This EV is the best EA. I have tested many Expert Advisors, but this one is truly awesome with low risk. Marco Solito is really an amazing personality. Whatever bots he creates, he makes them incredible. Thanks, Marco Solito! Your efforts are commendable.

      Darvydas
      14
      Darvydas 2025.02.07 20:49 
       

      dark mimas work good on eurusd and gbpusd happy with results.

      Andres Camilo Castano Hernandez
      292
      Andres Camilo Castano Hernandez 2024.09.28 06:08 
       

      cómo el bot tiene muchos parámetros, es dificil entendelo, si eres paciente, con el tiempo le agarras el tiro, le dí una 2da oportunidad, con la version demo, y funciona muy bien. pocas perdidas y más ganancias.

      Yutthaphon Inchaiya
      171
      Yutthaphon Inchaiya 2024.07.30 17:38 
       

      This EA is God of make profit. Set Dark Osillator Strategies to 'Buy Red Sell Green' Set Grid Distance to 200 or more to prevent account blow Set Take target to infinity and last Set Avage Trailling Stop Value to 100 and Average Trailing Step Value to 20 and then sit for watch your profit growth as you want! *For TF 5M

      Değer ÖZYUVA
      38
      Değer ÖZYUVA 2024.07.20 13:33 
       

      EA seems so profitable, but why is this test procedure very very slowly proceeding? I did not understand why. the other EA tests are very quickly working and ending but this EA test is very slowly going. İs there any solution?

      Luis Lopes
      18
      Luis Lopes 2024.07.13 20:21 
       

      Good EA

      Brian Taylor
      53
      Brian Taylor 2024.06.24 13:29 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Pejman Kianbakhsh
      851
      Pejman Kianbakhsh 2024.06.23 19:39 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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