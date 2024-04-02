EA Black Lion

5

EA BLACK LION is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns.

  • The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you) 
  • It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024. That's 14 years of stability and peace of mind!
  • It's a fast scalper robot that places up to 1,000 trades per month on 4 forex pairs! 
  • It uses a news filter system where it avoids entering any trades during high impact news. This is to avoid unnecessary drawdown. 
  • It has the flexibility to trade several forex pairs to provide diversification to your account portfolio. 
  • Hard stop loss with drawdown protection of your balance.

 Manual Guide: Click here

Please note that EA Black Lion uses news filter to avoid trading during high news impact. Even if Black Lion has been successfully backtested since 2010, this means that the robot traded even during high news impact in backtest. If we would have excluded all the high news period in the past, the results of Black Lion would have been even better. This shows the true potential of this EA! 

Recommendation with your broker

  • A minimum leverage of 1:500.
  • A minimum deposit of $1,000.
    If you don't have this starting amount, you can contact us and we will give you the link of a regulated broker where you can trade with a CENT account.
  • An ECN account for tight spreads on the forex pairs.

Robot Installation

  • Timeframe: M5.
  • Settings: Default settings for backtest. For live trading, please use my set files because they have news filter integrated. 
  • Recommended Forex Pairs: USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF & GBPCAD. These 4 pairs have been backtested from 2010 to 2024.
  • Extra Forex Pair: EURUSD (Extra pair means that it can only be added after the recommended ones if you have the required balance).
  • Balance:  $1,000 minimum deposit.
Since the robot places a lot of trades per week, it's an excellent choice for earning rebates!

Please don't hesitate to contact me anytime if you have any questions!


Reviews 6
Trading Instruments
93
Trading Instruments 2024.11.20 04:39 
 

ONe of the best so far, it amazing. Keep up with the good work

Rafael Mendez
480
Rafael Mendez 2024.04.08 18:46 
 

I have tried many EAs and this is the best with Stable profits.

Schatzi5427
629
Schatzi5427 2024.04.08 14:55 
 

I have been running Mo's latest EA Black Lion Live since it came out and I'm very impressed how it handles trades with low DD and good profit and no stress. Mo's support is always there so you can buy with confidence.

Ramón Bonilla
54
Ramón Bonilla 2025.06.06 16:45 
 

Hey, using this EA for one week for now, and i am really happy with its performance. It its really amazing. I now willing to to test more product of this developer. Thanks indeed!!!.

Timothy Hammond
1627
Timothy Hammond 2024.11.25 20:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
29949
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.28 03:25
Thank you so much Timothy :D
