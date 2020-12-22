H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper

H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper

The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders.

The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available.

The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit.

According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair

Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+


Settings (parameters for 4 digit quotes, automated recalculation for 5 digit quotes)

  • NEW_TRADES = true - enable trading;
  • SELL = true - open short positions;
  • BUY = true - open long positions;
  • Lots = 0.01 - fixed lot size;
  • Risk_Percent = 0.0 - lot size based on balance (1% = 0.01 / 1000 usd);
  • USD_PROFIT = 9999 - account profit to close all orders;
  • Max_Loss_Pips = 9999 - maximal loss in pips when the order will be closed by a signal;
  • Take_Profit = 100 - fixed profit in pips;
  • No_Loss_Distance = 40 - when the order is in profit more than No_Loss_Distance (pips), it will be protected with a stoploss;
  • Friday_TimeOut = false - enable trading on Fridays;
  • Monday_TimeOut = true - disable trading on Mondays;
  • Max_Spread = 5 - maximum spread to open BUY order;
  • Slippage = 5 - allowed slippage when orders are opened;
  • Magic_Number = 0 - magic number;
  • UseSound = false - sound notification about opening orders.
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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
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Signal Lock Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
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Signal Lock Scalper is a signal-based scalper with locking of unprofitable orders , followed by subsequent transfer to breakeven using profitable orders . The EA trades the trend strategy with the use of original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. To protect the deposit from unexpected circumstances, the EA provides the ability to either lock all orders when reaching the specified drawdown levels, as well as setting a fixed stop order as an oppositely directed pending order. Ther
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