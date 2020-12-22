H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper

The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders.

The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available.

The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit.

According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair

Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+





Settings (parameters for 4 digit quotes, automated recalculation for 5 digit quotes)