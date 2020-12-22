H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 5.3
- Updated: 22 December 2020
- Activations: 5
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper
The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders.
The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available.
The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit.
According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair
Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Settings (parameters for 4 digit quotes, automated recalculation for 5 digit quotes)
- NEW_TRADES = true - enable trading;
- SELL = true - open short positions;
- BUY = true - open long positions;
- Lots = 0.01 - fixed lot size;
- Risk_Percent = 0.0 - lot size based on balance (1% = 0.01 / 1000 usd);
- USD_PROFIT = 9999 - account profit to close all orders;
- Max_Loss_Pips = 9999 - maximal loss in pips when the order will be closed by a signal;
- Take_Profit = 100 - fixed profit in pips;
- No_Loss_Distance = 40 - when the order is in profit more than No_Loss_Distance (pips), it will be protected with a stoploss;
- Friday_TimeOut = false - enable trading on Fridays;
- Monday_TimeOut = true - disable trading on Mondays;
- Max_Spread = 5 - maximum spread to open BUY order;
- Slippage = 5 - allowed slippage when orders are opened;
- Magic_Number = 0 - magic number;
- UseSound = false - sound notification about opening orders.