Dark Breakout MT5

3.83

Dark Breakout is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout.

The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT4 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters

  • Start Time: Start time for detect max and min price
  • End Time: End time for detect max and min price
  • Show Arrows: if true, show arrows on the chart
Arrows
  • Buy Arrow Color: Color of buy arrow
  • Buy Arrow Size: Size of buy arrow
  • Sell Arrow Color: Color for sell arrow
  • Sell Arrow Size: Size for sell arrow
Lines
  • Show Vertical Lines: Show vertical lines at start and end time
  • Start Time Line Color: Start time line color
  • Start Time Line Size: Start time line size
  • End Time Line Color: End time line color
  • End Time Line Size: End time line size
  • Show Breakout Lines: if true, show breakout lines
  • Resistance 1 Line Color: resistance line color
  • Resistance 1 Line Size: resistance line size
  • Resistance 2 Line Color: resistance line color
  • Resistance 2 Line Size: resistance line size
  • Resistance 3 Line Color: resistance line color
  • Resistance 3 Line Size: resistance line size
  • Support 1 Line Color: support line color
  • Support 1 Line Size: support line size
  • Support 2 Line Color: support line color
  • Support 2 Line Size: support line size
  • Support 3 Line Color: support line color
  • Support 3 Line Size: support line size
Alerts
  • Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator
  • Custom Chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me

Reviews 8
terranoradaytrading Troy Papageorgiou
178
terranoradaytrading Troy Papageorgiou 2025.12.12 11:45 
 

this looks like a usefull indicator that should generate a profit from every breakout symbol

Kartikey Amrutlal Chakravorty
252
Kartikey Amrutlal Chakravorty 2022.04.20 10:33 
 

Excellent Indicator... It's generating good Trades with nice Risk : Reward Ratio... Can you pls add a feature where I can get Alert when Breakout Candle Closes outside Area so that I can simply enter the trade.

Marc Wertheimer
141
Marc Wertheimer 2022.03.22 21:40 
 

I like it.

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Rudianto Spdi Mhi
586
Rudianto Spdi Mhi 2026.03.10 04:26 
 

rubish

terranoradaytrading Troy Papageorgiou
178
terranoradaytrading Troy Papageorgiou 2025.12.12 11:45 
 

this looks like a usefull indicator that should generate a profit from every breakout symbol

Jacky Lam
44
Jacky Lam 2024.11.29 22:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edgars Gulbis
140
Edgars Gulbis 2024.08.30 13:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MeisterKalli1
51
MeisterKalli1 2024.08.22 20:13 
 

Works. You have to pick the right currency pairs and the right timeframe. The TP / SL must then be set after a chart analysis.

Kartikey Amrutlal Chakravorty
252
Kartikey Amrutlal Chakravorty 2022.04.20 10:33 
 

Excellent Indicator... It's generating good Trades with nice Risk : Reward Ratio... Can you pls add a feature where I can get Alert when Breakout Candle Closes outside Area so that I can simply enter the trade.

Marc Wertheimer
141
Marc Wertheimer 2022.03.22 21:40 
 

I like it.

Ng Chu En
1419
Ng Chu En 2021.06.27 12:22 
 

It doesn't function on chart.

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