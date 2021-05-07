Dark Breakout MT5
- Indicators
-
Marco SolitoDo you have Questions about my Products? STOP! For a quick answer, do NOT write to me on mql5. Instead, contact my super fast assistant: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shiv5 or use my website: https://darkeas.com/submitticket.php Hello, I'm Marco and I'm an mql4 and mql5 programmer from 10 years
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 20 October 2021
- Activations: 8
Dark Breakout is an Indicator for intraday trading.
This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout.
The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level.
We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument.
It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers
This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.
Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.
Recommended working pairs: All.
Recommendations
- An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
- The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades
If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me
Parameters
- Start Time: Start time for detect max and min price
- End Time: End time for detect max and min price
- Show Arrows: if true, show arrows on the chart
- Buy Arrow Color: Color of buy arrow
- Buy Arrow Size: Size of buy arrow
- Sell Arrow Color: Color for sell arrow
- Sell Arrow Size: Size for sell arrow
- Show Vertical Lines: Show vertical lines at start and end time
- Start Time Line Color: Start time line color
- Start Time Line Size: Start time line size
- End Time Line Color: End time line color
- End Time Line Size: End time line size
- Show Breakout Lines: if true, show breakout lines
- Resistance 1 Line Color: resistance line color
- Resistance 1 Line Size: resistance line size
- Resistance 2 Line Color: resistance line color
- Resistance 2 Line Size: resistance line size
- Resistance 3 Line Color: resistance line color
- Resistance 3 Line Size: resistance line size
- Support 1 Line Color: support line color
- Support 1 Line Size: support line size
- Support 2 Line Color: support line color
- Support 2 Line Size: support line size
- Support 3 Line Color: support line color
- Support 3 Line Size: support line size
- Enable Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
- Enable Push Notification: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
- Enable E-Mail: Receive an email when there is a signal
- Maximum Bars: Max bars to apply the indicator
- Custom Chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors
For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me
this looks like a usefull indicator that should generate a profit from every breakout symbol