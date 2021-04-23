Dark Titan

4.99

Dark Titan is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a High Operating Frequency. Dark Titan is based on dark inversion indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies. The expert advisor is able to get a high-rate of winning trades.

My tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and High commission.

All the settings are external, so that everyone can set the robot as they wish. 

The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend. 

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • The Recommended Timeframe is M1.
  • The Expert is programmed to work on AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD.
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended ► Recommended Brokers
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:30 or more.
  • The recommended capital is 2000 or more.
  • Not use Variable Spread for Backtest, this type of spread is broken for these pairs. Put a value from 20 to 30
  • Understand how the EA works by reading the  offline user manual and example set files

If you Buy 1 Expert Advisor you can write a feedback at market and get a Dark Gold for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters


Dark Titan Settings

  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
  • Max Spread: maximum spread to trade.
  • Max Average Spread: Maximum Average Spread to trade (today)

Money Management Settings

  • Money Management: if true enables the money management option. 
  • Risk Factor: if the money management option is enabled, it indicates the risk percentage.
  • Lots: number of lots if the money management option is disabled.

Trading Directions

  • Allow Buy: if true, Ea can trade with buy orders.
  • Allow Sell: if true, Ea can trade with sell orders.
  • Max Number of Orders: Max Number of orders at the same time
  • Max one Trade any Bar: if true, robot can open only one trade for bar.
  • Enable Fifo Mode: if true EA can be fifo compliant (Disable the following setting also, to do it)
  • Open Sell and Buy at same time: Allow buy and sell orders at the same time

Take and Stop Loss

  • Take Target: Average take profit for orders
  • Close on Open Price: Close on take target only on next open bar 
  • Enable Monetary Stop Loss: Enable stop loss on money amount
  • Monetary Stop Loss Amount: Amount of loss
  • If true, Multiply Monetary Stop Loss Amount*Start Lot size*100: Amount loss multiplier based on lot size
  • Stop EA after loss: Stop trading after hit the stop loss
  • Grid Management: choose type of lot increase
  • Multiplier: martingale multiplier (or lot sum increase) 
  • Distance for next orders: distance for next orders
  • Max 1 grid order for bar: if true, ea can open max 1 grid order any bar
  • Bar for New Grid Order: timeframe about this bar (read previous setting)

    Graphic Settings

    • Custom Comment: Comments in orders

    For other questions, set files or support for this EA, you can contact me.


    Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
    You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
    Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA


    Reviews 111
    Calvin Fernandes
    79
    Calvin Fernandes 2026.04.05 18:11 
     

    I’ve been using this seller’s EAs for the past 18 months and I’m genuinely impressed with the consistency. The entries are precise, which has resulted in steady, reliable profits over time. I’ve come to fully trust his products - definitely a 5-star experience and highly recommended!

    Arthur Arthur
    153
    Arthur Arthur 2026.03.14 15:30 
     

    i like this EA its good

    Nibbit1986
    185
    Nibbit1986 2026.03.01 18:50 
     

    I really like the strategy and simplicity, it performs great. and i am big fan of the work of Marco. Thanks a lot for your help and kindness!

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    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
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    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
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    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
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    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
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    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
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    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    Experts
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    Fan Yang
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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    5 (2)
    Experts
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    Marco Solito
    4.89 (9)
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    Dark Breakout MT5
    Marco Solito
    3.83 (6)
    Indicators
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    Dark Rea
    Marco Solito
    4.66 (82)
    Experts
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    Filter:
    shashimalhawk
    19
    shashimalhawk 2026.07.07 17:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Gurdes
    39
    Gurdes 2026.06.03 06:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    SVinvestclub
    34
    SVinvestclub 2026.05.28 04:50 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Calvin Fernandes
    79
    Calvin Fernandes 2026.04.05 18:11 
     

    I’ve been using this seller’s EAs for the past 18 months and I’m genuinely impressed with the consistency. The entries are precise, which has resulted in steady, reliable profits over time. I’ve come to fully trust his products - definitely a 5-star experience and highly recommended!

    Volodymyr Dvornyk
    243
    Volodymyr Dvornyk 2026.03.18 13:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Arthur Arthur
    153
    Arthur Arthur 2026.03.14 15:30 
     

    i like this EA its good

    Nibbit1986
    185
    Nibbit1986 2026.03.01 18:50 
     

    I really like the strategy and simplicity, it performs great. and i am big fan of the work of Marco. Thanks a lot for your help and kindness!

    Piccachoou
    19
    Piccachoou 2026.03.01 15:23 
     

    Excellent Bot. Easy to set and to optimize. This bot performs also on several forex pairs.

    Masao Kano
    798
    Masao Kano 2026.02.16 10:59 
     

    AUDNZDにて非常に利益の出るＥＡです！

    Julien Metz
    327
    Julien Metz 2026.01.18 23:38 
     

    Good customer support, will add performance to the review soon, this bot is plain shit, but i leave the 5 stars because you get one time dark gold for free and dark gold is fckn legendary

    Nubia Berrio
    23
    Nubia Berrio 2026.01.18 20:02 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mafriz14
    19
    Mafriz14 2026.01.15 18:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Samuel Gonzalez
    23
    Samuel Gonzalez 2026.01.15 03:44 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Juan200757
    19
    Juan200757 2026.01.09 19:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Farry5526
    31
    Farry5526 2025.12.18 02:06 
     

    he tenido una excelente experiencia y resultados con el bot. 100% recomendado

    Mounir (Mounir)
    66
    Mounir (Mounir) 2025.12.02 16:57 
     

    my first EA to run, i would like to have setup for FTMO challenge

    zizouw
    29
    zizouw 2025.10.13 15:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Kenneth Parcell
    33
    Kenneth Parcell 2025.10.11 22:51 
     

    I've been testing this EA for a few weeks, and so far the results are very promising. The small lot size and conservative settings provide stable returns.

    Al J
    39
    Al J 2025.09.27 20:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    eresic02
    59
    eresic02 2025.09.08 00:07 
     

    It is a profitable and stable EA. A very solid strategy with low drawdown.

    123456
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