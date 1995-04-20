Automatic Support and Resistance for MT4

Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4 is a dedicated analytical tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It automatically identifies key support and resistance zones across multiple timeframes by analyzing historical price behavior. Support areas are highlighted in green, while resistance zones are displayed in brown, allowing traders to interpret market structure quickly and efficiently.

This indicator is commonly used by professional traders to anticipate potential price reversal points and define high-probability trading zones. By relying on algorithm-driven calculations, it enhances decision-making accuracy and supports more disciplined trade execution. Its primary advantage lies in detecting price levels where market reactions are statistically more likely, helping traders improve both entry and exit precision.

Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator Specifications

Below is an overview of the main characteristics of the Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4:

Feature Description Category Support & Resistance – Supply & Demand – Price Structure Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Entry – Reversal – Ranging Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Markets Forex – Stocks – Indices

Indicator Overview

The Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4 provides a structured approach to understanding market dynamics by clearly defining critical price zones.

Support levels are shown in green, while resistance zones appear in red.

Darker colors represent newly formed zones, whereas lighter shades indicate levels that have been retested.

This visual distinction allows traders to assess zone strength instantly.

By accurately mapping these areas, the indicator helps traders identify potential reversal points and key decision zones. These levels can be used to plan trade entries, set stop-loss placements, and define profit targets. The dynamic color changes based on price interaction further assist in evaluating the reliability of each zone and improving risk-to-reward assessments.

Support Zone During an Uptrend

On the GBP/USD 1-hour chart, the indicator highlights a strong support level using a green rectangle. As price retraces toward this zone, the color transitions from dark to light green, indicating that the support has been tested.

This visual cue helps traders recognize areas where bullish momentum may resume, making it easier to identify buying opportunities within an ongoing uptrend.

Resistance Zone During a Downtrend

On the AUD/CAD 15-minute chart, the indicator detects a significant resistance level marked in brown. When price revisits this zone after a breakout, the color fades from dark brown to a lighter shade, confirming a retest.

Such signals often align with bearish market conditions and can be combined with candlestick patterns or market structure analysis to improve the accuracy of short trade setups.

Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator Settings

The indicator includes several customizable parameters that allow traders to adjust its visual presentation:

Support Not Touched: Color for newly identified support levels

Support Touched: Color for previously tested support zones

Resistance Not Touched: Color for fresh resistance areas

Resistance Touched: Color for retested resistance levels

Border Color: Outline color for all support and resistance boxes

Conclusion



The Automatic Support & Resistance Indicator for MT4 is a reliable market analysis tool designed to identify high-impact price zones with precision. Its automated level detection and clear visual presentation make it particularly useful for traders who rely on support and resistance concepts.

This indicator is especially well-suited for price action traders, as it helps pinpoint strategic entry and exit points based on historically validated market zones.