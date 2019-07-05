TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO

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This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 & Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.

With only ONE chart you can scalp 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your scalping will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a scalping opportunity?

That's the first currency strength indicator on the market who works on lower periods than 1 Minute! It is meant for fast scalpers who want to be quick in and out and cut small pips out of the market.

User manual: click here

Features:

Tick-Unit Sell/Buy Alerts for 28 pairs with a button to quickly open a target-chart.

Choose one of the 3 sensitivity modes (slow - medium - fast).

Get HIT alert when Tick-Unit Currency Strength is at the extreme outer range.

A vertical line in the sub-window is a 1 minute period separator.

Each currency is handled by its own characteristics!

The only indicators using advanced techniques of dynamic Market Fibonacci levels. (Our secret code)

Dynamic Market Fibonacci levels for currency strength are applied. They adapt dynamically to the actual live market activity!

Data calls from external pairs are reduced.

Automated support charts to speed up broker feed.

It only requires a start-up phase of a few minutes to collect enough live ticks.

Buttons to quick change chart.

Data calls from external pairs are reduced.

Currency Buttons to quick change the target chart. (Click two.)

Attention: This indicator works for Tick-Units. It does not read timeframes of M1 and higher. For standard MT4 timeframes use Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential scalping trades. This is because it graphically shows on Tick-Units whether the strength or weakness of a currency is increasing or not and how it performs within Tick-Unit bars. These features were designed to give very quick signals. TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO indicator works on all THE 28 currency pairs. It is a new formula, and the very new features are Market Momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels which adapt to current market activity! Market Momentum is the 9th line. This is new in Forex trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the market momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci you will be able to tell whether you want to trade with the move, look for a trend continuation or a pullback. All the signals are based on the new buffers which represent historical dynamic Market Fibonacci levels, especially the yellow trigger line which level can be set by the trader.

Indicator parameters

To see the full list click here.

=== Currency Strength TICK settings

tick-units in seconds (Micro TF)

Strength Sensitivity

use currency specific characteristics

use a trend

=== Alert settings

minimum CS Trigger at Market Fib

alert outer MFib Trigger HIT (alert when currency strength reach outer Market Fib levels)

outer MFib Trigger level

=== Chart settings

Diverse inputs for lines width, show or hide, open target chart...

=== Color settings

You know how to use...

=== other settings

Diverse inputs for open support charts, quick chart, Font size, CS labels, Font spacing for a big screen, use PIN...

The demo for strategy tester cannot be used because it does not provide real tick data for external symbols which are needed for currency strength calculations. But, I can assure you that it's working perfectly fine in real-time. Test

Advanced Currency Strength 28 & Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT instead.





Tips

Use my templates. See manual. You do not want to interrupt the indicator. Use the target chart. Do not trade against important price levels. (Use "Advanced Supply Demand".) Look for the currency strength deviation as a trade setup. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I will always help you if you have any questions.

Ones you got the indicator(s) request the STARTER-PACK email (manual) with more info, links, templates, and stuff. I want to make sure of your success!



I wish you many green pips in the future.

Best Regards, Bernhard