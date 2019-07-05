TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO

3.91

CURRENTLY 26% OFF !!

This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer. 

With only ONE chart you can scalp 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your scalping will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a scalping opportunity?

That's the first currency strength indicator on the market who works on lower periods than 1 Minute! It is meant for fast scalpers who want to be quick in and out and cut small pips out of the market.

User manual: click here

Features:

  • Tick-Unit Sell/Buy Alerts for 28 pairs with a button to quickly open a target-chart.
  • Choose one of the 3 sensitivity modes (slow - medium - fast).
  • Get HIT alert when Tick-Unit Currency Strength is at the extreme outer range.
  • A vertical line in the sub-window is a 1 minute period separator.
  • Each currency is handled by its own characteristics!
  • The only indicators using advanced techniques of dynamic Market Fibonacci levels. (Our secret code)
  • Dynamic Market Fibonacci levels for currency strength are applied. They adapt dynamically to the actual live market activity!
  • Data calls from external pairs are reduced.
  • Automated support charts to speed up broker feed.
  • It only requires a start-up phase of a few minutes to collect enough live ticks.
  • Buttons to quick change chart.
  • Data calls from external pairs are reduced.
  • Currency Buttons to quick change the target chart. (Click two.)

Attention: This indicator works for Tick-Units. It does not read timeframes of M1 and higher. For standard MT4 timeframes use Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential scalping trades. This is because it graphically shows on Tick-Units whether the strength or weakness of a currency is increasing or not and how it performs within Tick-Unit bars. These features were designed to give very quick signals.  TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO indicator works on all THE 28 currency pairs. It is a new formula, and the very new features are Market Momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels which adapt to current market activity! Market Momentum is the 9th line. This is new in Forex trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the market momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci you will be able to tell whether you want to trade with the move, look for a trend continuation or a pullback. All the signals are based on the new buffers which represent historical dynamic Market Fibonacci levels, especially the yellow trigger line which level can be set by the trader.

Indicator parameters

To see the full list click here.

=== Currency Strength TICK settings

  • tick-units in seconds (Micro TF)
  • Strength Sensitivity 
  • use currency specific characteristics
  • use a trend

=== Alert settings

  • minimum CS Trigger at Market Fib
  • alert outer MFib Trigger HIT (alert when currency strength reach outer Market Fib levels)
  • outer MFib Trigger level

=== Chart settings

  • Diverse inputs for lines width, show or hide, open target chart...

=== Color settings

  • You know how to use...

=== other settings

  • Diverse inputs for open support charts, quick chart, Font size, CS labels, Font spacing for a big screen, use PIN...


The demo for strategy tester cannot be used because it does not provide real tick data for external symbols which are needed for currency strength calculations. But, I can assure you that it's working perfectly fine in real-time. Test

Advanced Currency Strength 28 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT instead.


Tips

  1. Use my templates. See manual.
  2. You do not want to interrupt the indicator. Use the target chart.
  3. Do not trade against important price levels. (Use "Advanced Supply Demand".)
  4. Look for the currency strength deviation as a trade setup.
  5. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I will always help you if you have any questions.

Ones you got the indicator(s) request the STARTER-PACK email (manual) with more info, links, templates, and stuff. I want to make sure of your success!

I wish you many green pips in the future.

Best Regards, Bernhard


Reviews 28
Mustagh
57
Mustagh 2024.07.22 12:38 
 

Honestly, I was a scalper for years but I never had this accuracy before! with Tickunit I made 8 wins with 2 losses on my first day ! thank you for this amazing System !

batukbhairava
206
batukbhairava 2022.08.10 18:59 
 

This indicator combines the CS28 and Impulse indicators. Based upon my initial testing I found that this indicator compared to other indicators (Other indicators developed by Bernhard) are designed towards professional scalpers who have prior experience in trading and scalping. For all the forex newbies if you're considering buying this indicator on it own (Individually) then I would recommend them to Buy & Try the other indicators which are also developed by Bernhard first in this order (1. Currency Strength 28 2. Advanced Currency Impulse 3. Supply & Demand). Once you learn and familiarise yourself with other 3 indicators, using TickUnit Scalper will be much more effective. Thanks Bernhard Happy Trading to all.. :-)

Buddy ng
476
Buddy ng 2021.10.02 19:46 
 

nice ea for sclaper. Especially for 1M chart.

Recommended products
CycleIdentifier
Amyr Shryf Mhmd Salh
Indicators
The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator is a great choice of custom indicator for both short-term and long-term traders. The Cycle Identifier MT4 generates filtered price action signals to assist traders to identify when the conditions are right to open buy and sell positions. How it works The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator displays on a separate indicator chart below the main chart where it draws an oscillating gray line. This gray line is characterized by upward and downward spikes that are accompa
Vector Candle Zones Recover
Nicolo Maragno
Indicators
OVERVIEW The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered. The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator. Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy. FEATURES Software: MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build Timeframes: Multi-Timeframe Markets: Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities Customizable style parameters: Change Color style Change Percentage style C
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicators
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
Japanese Candlesticks Monitor
Evgeny Miroshnichenko
Indicators
Japanese Candlesticks Monitor scans Japanese candlesticks. It shows a vertical line and a name of a probable candlestick pattern. The indicator is constantly updated, and new patterns are added. Your feedback is most welcome. I have just started working on the indicator, and your opinions are highly appreciated . The indicator does not work on history data . If the indicator has not been launched at a candle opening, that candle is not considered. This means that the indicator works in real time
Pacific Breakout
Anton Karabeinikov
Indicators
"PACIFIC BREAKOUT" — Catch a Wave of Profit on Breakouts of Sessions!   Are You Tired Of Missing Key Breakouts? Manual calculation of levels, dozens of indicators and missed signals will be a thing of the past!   What Does Pacific Breakout Do? This is your personal analytical robot that: The pulse accumulation range of the Pacific session is automatically determined (1:00 GMT+3 Sydney).  - We analyze the second candle after the market opens, because the extended spread does not giv
Mr Beast Paterns with alerts
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
El indicador "MR BEAST PATTERNS WITH ALERTS" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para identificar y notificar automáticamente patrones de oportunidad en el mercado financiero. Basándose en una combinación de análisis técnico y algoritmos inteligentes, este indicador escanea constantemente el gráfico en busca de patrones específicos que podrían indicar momentos propicios para la toma de decisiones. Características Principales: Detección de Patrones: El indicador identifica patrones de oportunida
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (14)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will he
Pips Average Range
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This indicator compares the pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. The "Percentage today range" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days. Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator. Parameters settings corner (indicator display po
Probability SR SMA
Nicolas Marion
Experts
Hi everyone. This EA works as the same as the Probability Expert Advisor one, exept the order entry points, here it use the support and resistance level combine with SMA , i explain: BUY: When price touches the support level and the whole thing happens above the SMA (Up trend). SELL: When price touches the resistance level and the whole thing happens below the SMA (Down trend). This configuration enter in the probability technics of the market trends. The inputs parameters remains quite the same
Doji Marker Point
Alexander Shienkov
Indicators
This indicator shows the levels and signal dots of the Doji pattern. The indicator allows traders to easily determine possible location of a price rebound. Doji is a candlestick with Open and Close price equal, or almost equal. It should also have shadows of approximately the same size on both sides. Doji denotes the balance between buyers and sellers, or the absence of major players, or level testing. This pattern can mean both a reversal and a continuation of the trend. Indicator Parameters I
EForex Entry Points and Targets
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use t
Gann Angles end Box
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" for MT4,  No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator   detects bullish Inverted_Hammer and bearish Hanging_Man patterns on chart: - Bullish Inverted_Hammer - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish   Hanging_Man  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Hanging Man and
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
MQLTeam CVD Divergence Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Cumulative Volume Delta Candles with Regular and Hidden Divergence MQLTeam CVD Divergence Pro is a Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It is also known as CDV / Cumulative Delta Volume. It plots CVD Candles in a separate window and draws Regular Divergence and Hidden Divergence between price and volume delta. Same indicator for MetaTrader 5 | More MQLTeam tools Unlike RSI Divergence, MACD Divergence, or Stochastic Divergence, the source here is estimated Or
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Chart Analyzer
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Chart Analyzer is an MT4 indicator that provides visual arrow signals without redrawing them. In addition, we have included trendlines to validate your entries. This indicator has been fine-tuned to work with all timeframes and instruments.  The Chart Analyzer has a number of advantages Does not fade or remove arrows when drawn Sends both email and phone alerts. It is light on computer resources Easy to install. Default setting works just fine.  If price opens above the trendline, open bu
Bermaui Pin Bars
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (13)
Indicators
Bermaui Pin Bars   Or (BPB) is an indicator that finds Pin Bars price action pattern on the chart. Pin Bars is a shortcut for "Pinocchio Bars" which is a classic bar pattern alternative to Japanese candlesticks with tall upper or lower shadows and very small bodies like Hammer, Inverted-Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Dragon Fly Doji or Grave Stone Doji. Bermaui Pin Bars indicator find this pattern depending on a formula that can be explained in the next steps: At first BPB calculate the ce
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Master XR
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Master XR indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. deviation - displays indicator deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator deviation. How to understand the status: If (Timeframe M1-H1) FiltPer = 100; If ( Timeframe H4-MN) FiltPer = 5-20; ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// //
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Intraday Setup
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Intraday Setup Indicator uses Bollinger Bands as a main indicator to find a good setup filtered with candle stick pattern  such as engulfing and pin bar. This is great tool for those who trade with Bollinger bands for entry or use it as a filter for trend. It is suggested to use a higher time frame when using this tool. There are many input setting for user to conveniently find a good probability setup. 
FREE
EForex High Low Period
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
Engulfing Candle Scanner
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.  For the visual; 1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern  2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
FREE
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicators
The TMA AI Bands indicator is based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with dynamic upper and lower bands and clear buy/sell arrows plotted directly on the chart. It features integrated AI for adaptive optimization and guarantees no repaint, providing precise reversal signals when price touches the bands. Pairs: works with all currency pairs Recommended timeframes: D1 / W1 / MN Configurable external variables: TimeFrame – calculation period HalfLength – smoothing of the average BandsDeviatio
GeoShowCond
Georgij Komarov
Indicators
For professionals in candlestick and technical analysis! This is your tool! The innovative GeoShowCond indicator allows you to quickly test candlestick patterns that you describe yourself! You define formula‑based buy and sell conditions, for example: B1=close[i] > high[i+1] && low[i] > low[i+2] S1=close[i] < low[i+1] && high[i] < high[i+2] B2=close[i] > high[i+2] S2=close[i] < low[i+2] B3=close[i] > high[i+1] && low[i] < low[i+1] && low[i] < low[i+2] && low[i] < low[i+3] S3=close[i] < low[
Engulfing and break 4 in 1
Vladimir Bel'kov
Indicators
The essence of the work is to engulfing one or more candles, break through the ZigZag level, or break through the zone you have drawn. "Indicator Settings" block: Signal types: Lite, Medium, Pro, Max --------------------------------------- Lite: absorption of the previous candle with closing beyond the extremum Medium β (still in beta testing mode): absorption of more than one candle (the number of candles is specified separately) with closing beyond the extremum. !Do not rely on this mode whe
Liquidity Buy Sell Signal
Filip Maurice Daelman
Indicators
Liquidity Buy Sell Signal Indicator is a no-nonsense, no delay, no repaint indicator ! Liquidity pools together with a trend filter is the most powerful and reliable signal according to me (with the correct parameters depending on the timeframe used) It selects buy/sell entry signals based on liquidity in the market. The time range to scan for liquidity can be set in the parameters. Liquidity is an important aspect in the market, especially for institutional investors, as they need lots of liqu
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Indicators
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
More from author
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.9 (491)
Indicators
Trading Special – 40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and c
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades.
My Trades in Pips
Bernhard Schweigert
4.83 (18)
Utilities
A trading tool you do not want to miss. The indicator displays all trades/deals in the chart with the symbol it is attached to. It prints the number of pips in profit or loss. By choice it prints a vertical line through sub-windows for better analysis. Check also the PRO-version here:  My Trade History PRO As well it adds the information about the total result of trades in the deposit currency and the total pips. You can choose to show only the trades of the day or to show only trades within a n
FREE
Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume
Bernhard Schweigert
4.55 (49)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is an affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features along with a new formula. The Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume Indicator is specialized for the main 28 Forex pairs and works on all time frames. It is a new formula that on a single chart extracts all the currency volume (C-Volume) of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, and USD. This is a great advantage in trading. Volume traders will know
My Trade History PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (4)
Utilities
CURRENTLY 20% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! Review your trades is the first step to a successful trader. Successful traders have a habit of regularly reviewing their trading performance. This tool will help you to do just that. The review process will be most effective with this tool to track your trading. Analyse your manual trades or the trades of your EA. Use the 3 general view. To switch between just click on the button. Closed Trades Open Trades Close+Open Trades Al
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilities
Trading Special – 40% OFF Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precisi
Filter:
Mustagh
57
Mustagh 2024.07.22 12:38 
 

Honestly, I was a scalper for years but I never had this accuracy before! with Tickunit I made 8 wins with 2 losses on my first day ! thank you for this amazing System !

Olivier Cerf
359
Olivier Cerf 2022.11.22 12:51 
 

Hasardous: Sometimes win, sometimes lose indicator. It's only an alert when big move. A simple spread alert do the job !

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.02.07 20:56
I don't agree. It gives signals for all 28 pairs in micro bars by seconds. This product is for experienced scalpers. However, please note that you did not request the starter email or package, which includes a comprehensive guide on how to use the product effectively and understand our trading strategy. We would be happy to provide you with this information and any further assistance to help you better understand the product.
batukbhairava
206
batukbhairava 2022.08.10 18:59 
 

This indicator combines the CS28 and Impulse indicators. Based upon my initial testing I found that this indicator compared to other indicators (Other indicators developed by Bernhard) are designed towards professional scalpers who have prior experience in trading and scalping. For all the forex newbies if you're considering buying this indicator on it own (Individually) then I would recommend them to Buy & Try the other indicators which are also developed by Bernhard first in this order (1. Currency Strength 28 2. Advanced Currency Impulse 3. Supply & Demand). Once you learn and familiarise yourself with other 3 indicators, using TickUnit Scalper will be much more effective. Thanks Bernhard Happy Trading to all.. :-)

bonybaruna
81
bonybaruna 2021.10.10 07:31 
 

Nice EA for Forex, unfortunately Gold vs USD XAUUSD excluded in the EA

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.10.10 10:18
Currency strength works only on forex, not on gold.
Buddy ng
476
Buddy ng 2021.10.02 19:46 
 

nice ea for sclaper. Especially for 1M chart.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.10.10 10:19
Thanks for the review! 👍
Deepan Kalaiselvan
231
Deepan Kalaiselvan 2021.09.23 08:52 
 

nice concept for fast scalpers

Sohi
49
Sohi 2021.07.01 13:46 
 

Thank you for this awesome indicator This is an excellent indicator Bernhard. It is exactly what you would expect: a currency strength indicator with a readout on the sub-one minute time frame. It updates around 14 times per minute on my broker, using the most responsive settings. The calculation of currency strength appears to be reasonable, and compares well to other currency strength indicators set to calculate on the one minute time frame.

Bushido77
241
Bushido77 2021.05.17 10:07 
 

I did purchase all of Bernhards indicators but this one is quite poor

PAtrader
117
PAtrader 2021.04.26 12:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.04.26 12:51
Thanks a lot for your awesome feedback. 🙏💖
Zachary David Cox
923
Zachary David Cox 2021.02.14 16:20 
 

This product will be great for a scalper who uses a broker with low spread or commission. The Advanced supply and demand indicator from this author is outstanding and pairs well with the other products!

Hermanus Johannes Brummer
414
Hermanus Johannes Brummer 2020.12.15 14:50 
 

Thank you Bernhard for all your hard work and bringing a awesome Indicator to share with fellow traders! Your insight into the markets mechanics and how to measure it with different systems to get to a accurate view of potential moves is Brilliant! Guys ... Bernard is in the same class as Jim Simons which many claim made more money than Warren Buffet. Jim developed tradings systems.. I bought 2 systems from Bernard already and will buy 3 more today, and I should know now what works after being at this for 19 years. Thanks again Bernard Respect, Gratitude and Admiration for what you have done!

turky7713
466
turky7713 2020.10.25 19:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

a.hanson
241
a.hanson 2020.09.25 13:35 
 

This is a very useful tool in my trading arsenal, I use it with the Advanced Supply and Demand indicator and it is very profitable. Bernhard also gives great support with this as with all his other indicators. 5STAR Indicator.

teapeak
81
teapeak 2020.07.31 14:05 
 

This indicator is superb for fast scalpers, it definitely change you trading experience and life. After few hour of playing with it, you will get confidence and never go back to your old trading style. I can only highly recommend. His support is also perfect and quick. Big Thanks Bernhard.

Daniele Mancuso
86
Daniele Mancuso 2020.07.29 18:49 
 

It is just a waste of money! It is practically impossible to make money with this system, I tried to ask the author for help and the only answer is that I have to study his blog. I asked to be refunded but I never got a reply. Stay away from this author!

Lasse Michael Holm
1605
Lasse Michael Holm 2020.07.27 19:40 
 

Compared to other strength meters I've used, the Tickunit Scalper is on a league of its own. I highly recommend this product.

SENMAO ZHANG
725
SENMAO ZHANG 2020.07.15 07:52 
 

My sixth Bernard‘s product, the best weapon for scalper

Rens
231
Rens 2020.07.14 12:42 
 

I am very happy with the indicator. I use is in conjunction with Supply and Demand indicator and Advanced Dashboard for currency strength and speed. When they all agree its almost certain to make a profit. And that is very rare in forex. Also very good service from Bernhard. He is always willing to help you if you have any problem. Even in the weekends. Great work Bernhard. Five stars!

Charles Parker
33
Charles Parker 2020.07.13 20:42 
 

Do not waste your money! Please!!!!

stev18
136
stev18 2020.07.10 15:56 
 

This indicator is a very good tool for scalpers. When combined with supply and demand indicator whereby signals coming from these zones are selected, one gets a very profitable system. Also, Bernhard offers nice support.

12
Reply to review