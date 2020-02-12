Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader

Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse™ Technology and advanced market structure algorithms. Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early reversals, and strong momentum moves — all from one single indicator.

Why Choose Trend Screener?



100% Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging – signals remain stable after candle close 6 Powerful Trading Signals in one indicator Trusted by 5,000+ traders worldwide since 2020 Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency analysis 13+ Premium tools combined into a single dashboard Smart Trend Detection powered by Fuzzy Logic Complete Trend Scanner with Currency Strength Meter Trend Screener generates six clear and actionable signals: Buy Signal, Sell Signal, Bullish Breakout Signal, Bearish Breakout Signal, Bullish Reversal Signal, Bearish Reversal Signal Each signal is designed to help traders confirm trend direction, momentum, and timing with high accuracy.





Premium Tools & Features



1. Smart Trend Line Tool: Automatically adapts to market conditions to highlight trend direction and shifts.

2. Trend Reversal Tool (Reversal Dots): Identifies weak trend zones and potential turning points.

3. Trend Momentum Tool (Strong Trend Dots): Confirms strong momentum and trend strength.

4. Trend Confirmation Arrows: Clear visual confirmation for trend continuation entries.

5. Trend-Based Currency Strength Meter: Measures relative currency strength based on trend behavior.

6. Trending Pairs Finder: Automatically detects the strongest trending symbols.

7. Ranging Pairs Finder: Identifies consolidation and sideways markets.

8. Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner: Analyze trends across multiple timeframes instantly.

9. Multi-Currency Trend Scanner: Scan multiple symbols at the same time from one panel.

10. Fuzzy Logic Trend Summary:Advanced logic to analyze uncertain and noisy market conditions.

11. Chart Changer Buttons: Switch symbols directly from the dashboard.

12. Spread Scanner Tool:Monitor spreads across multiple instruments.

13. Dynamic Support & Resistance Detection:Automatically detects short-term S&R based on trend and price action.

Scalper Simulator with Custom TP:Test and visualize scalping take-profit levels.

Trend Dashboard Panel:Fully movable, customizable, unlimited symbols & clickable timeframes.

Push Notifications: Terminal, mobile, and email alerts.

Supports All Markets: Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, and more.

Trend Screener indicator can be used with S & R Screener indicator to optimize entry points.

Documentations

Youtube videos tutoriels



Contact



Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer.