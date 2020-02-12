Trend Screener

4.79

Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader

Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse™ Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.  Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early reversals, and strong momentum moves — all from one single indicator.

LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator is available for only 50$ and lifetime. ( Original price 199$ )  (offer extended)

Why Choose Trend Screener?

  1. 100% Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging – signals remain stable after candle close
  2. 6 Powerful Trading Signals in one indicator
  3. Trusted by 5,000+ traders worldwide since 2020
  4. Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency analysis
  5. 13+ Premium tools combined into a single dashboard
  6. Smart Trend Detection powered by Fuzzy Logic
  7. Complete Trend Scanner with Currency Strength Meter
  8. Trend Screener generates six clear and actionable signals: Buy Signal, Sell Signal, Bullish Breakout Signal, Bearish Breakout Signal, Bullish Reversal Signal, Bearish Reversal Signal
  9. Each signal is designed to help traders confirm trend direction, momentum, and timing with high accuracy.


    Premium Tools & Features

    1. Smart Trend Line Tool: Automatically adapts to market conditions to highlight trend direction and shifts.

    2. Trend Reversal Tool (Reversal Dots): Identifies weak trend zones and potential turning points.

    3. Trend Momentum Tool (Strong Trend Dots): Confirms strong momentum and trend strength.

    4. Trend Confirmation Arrows: Clear visual confirmation for trend continuation entries.

    5. Trend-Based Currency Strength Meter: Measures relative currency strength based on trend behavior.

    6. Trending Pairs Finder: Automatically detects the strongest trending symbols.

    7. Ranging Pairs Finder: Identifies consolidation and sideways markets.

    8. Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner: Analyze trends across multiple timeframes instantly.

    9. Multi-Currency Trend Scanner: Scan multiple symbols at the same time from one panel.

    10. Fuzzy Logic Trend Summary:Advanced logic to analyze uncertain and noisy market conditions.

    11. Chart Changer Buttons: Switch symbols directly from the dashboard.

    12. Spread Scanner Tool:Monitor spreads across multiple instruments.

    13. Dynamic Support & Resistance Detection:Automatically detects short-term S&R based on trend and price action.

    Scalper Simulator with Custom TP:Test and visualize scalping take-profit levels.

    Trend Dashboard Panel:Fully movable, customizable, unlimited symbols & clickable timeframes.

    Push Notifications: Terminal, mobile, and email alerts.

    Supports All Markets: Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, and more.


    Recommended to use with S&R Screener Indicator

    Trend Screener indicator can be used with S & R Screener indicator to optimize entry points.

             Download Support and Resistance Indicator



    Documentations

    All Trend Screener documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog : Click Here


    Youtube videos tutoriels

    By checking our MQL5 Blog, you will find many youtube video tutorials where we explain how to use and how trade with Trend Screener Indicator. Click here to find all videos .


    Contact 

    If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


    Author

    SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer.

    Reviews 107
    Dmitrii Kozachenko
    2317
    Dmitrii Kozachenko 2025.06.17 12:41 
     

    I have been using this trading system for three years. I've found that having all three indicators is significantly more effective, as they create a complete and comprehensive system.

    kourtfx
    32
    kourtfx 2025.02.15 12:20 
     

    Amazing Indicator! If you know what your doing then this Indicator will be very helpful. And the Seller is a very honest and good man. Thanks for creating this Indicator!

    jabri7
    22
    jabri7 2025.02.15 12:07 
     

    I would give this indicator 10 stars if I could! For the past 7 months, it's been a game-changer in identifying trending currency pairs with the trend CSM. Previously, spotting trends across 28 pairs was a real challenge. Now, I can quickly identify strong trends and reversals. This system has truly transformed my trading, leading to noticeable success. I took a chance based on the positive reviews, and I'm so glad I did. Sayadi is incredibly responsive to questions. In fact, I've been so impressed that I'm getting the support and resistance screener indicator now. Thank you.

    Nitin Suvarna
    1533
    Nitin Suvarna 2025.08.20 05:44 
     

    The indicator is fantastic and works amazing on H1 time frame in my experience. Ensure you are taking trades where the pair is in strong trends as explained by Sayadi. Also before entry look at the CSM for good readings and ensure both currencies are moving against each other. I also use the PR Support resistance by Sayadi. Which gives you a immediate heads up if there are any levels which can potentially hinder your trades. So far my experience in H1 has been tremendous. I am also running Swing settings on my VPS to test the daily trade setups. Overall a fantastic tool and must have. Ensure you have the TREND SCREENER, TREND LINE MAP PRO AND PR SUPPORT RESISTANCE IN SYNC FOR TOP CLASS TRADES. USER SUPPORT I HAVE ASKED A QUESTION TO SAYADI VIA EMAIL LAST WEEK WAITING FOR HIS RESPONSE. OVERALL 5 STARS

    karbia
    22
    karbia 2025.07.06 00:00 
     

    This is a great indicator with super functionalities, value for the price, and has a lot of feature. I really recommend this indicator as it helps to reduce guess work in trading as it good for determining the market trend...

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2025.07.06 23:50
    Thank you so much for your review! We're thrilled to hear that you're finding the indicator valuable and that its features are helping you make more confident trading decisions. Reducing guesswork and identifying market trends effectively are exactly what we aim for, so it's great to know it's working well for you. We truly appreciate your recommendation and support..
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2025.02.16 20:22
    Thank you for your wonderful review! I'm thrilled to hear that you find the indicator both amazing and helpful. Your kind words about my honesty and dedication truly mean a lot. I'm grateful for your support, and I'm committed to continuing to improve the tool to help you succeed. Thanks again for your feedback!
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2025.02.16 20:24
    Thank you for such an enthusiastic review! I'm thrilled to hear that the indicator has been satisfied by using our indicator over the past 7 months. It’s fantastic to know that it’s simplified identifying strong trends and reversals across multiple currency pairs, transforming your trading experience. Your trust and positive feedback mean the world to me, and I'm glad my support has been helpful. I'm excited for you to try out the support and resistance screener indicator too—here's to even more trading success!
    bangi4826
    424
    bangi4826 2025.01.28 22:25 
     

    I like that it is easy to check currency movements. It may take some people some time to get used to using it, but I think it's a good product.

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2025.01.29 10:48
    Thank you for your feedback! We're glad to hear that you find it easy to check currency movements with our tool. I'm happy to know that you found our indicator as a good indicator. Thank you for choosing our indicators. We understand that there may be a learning curve for some users, and we appreciate your patience as you get accustomed to it. Trend Screener is a truly all-in-one trend indicator that offers a wide range of features in a single tool. Integrating more than 15 features to work simultaneously is no simple task, but Trend Screener achieves it seamlessly.
    neo.kley.bln
    155
    neo.kley.bln 2025.01.28 16:59 
     

    Positive Review of the Trend Screener Indicator by Sayadi Achraf: In contrast, the Trend Screener Indicator by Sayadi Achraf is a real game-changer. It provides clear and reliable analysis, helping traders identify genuine trends in the market without unnecessary noise. Its user-friendliness and transparency make it stand out from everything else available. The focus is on empowering traders to make their own informed decisions rather than relying blindly on signals or automated programs. It consistently performs well under all market conditions and gives clear, easy-to-understand insights – a must-have for any serious trader.

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2025.01.29 10:43
    Thank you for your positive review and for recognizing the value of the Trend Screener Indicator by Sayadi Achraf! We’re thrilled to hear that you find it a game-changer in market analysis. Our goal has always been to provide traders with clear, reliable, and noise-free insights to help them make informed decisions with confidence. Your feedback reinforces our commitment to user-friendliness, transparency, and consistent performance across all market conditions. We truly appreciate your support and trust in our tool. Wishing you continued success in your trading journey!
    Nelson Belchior
    1243
    Nelson Belchior 2024.11.13 10:00 
     

    Very good indicator. It´s very reliable, although the higher the timeframe, higher is the winrate. One tip, if the owner can, it would be better to use a winrate statistic of each pair in order to see the past results.

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.11.13 10:21
    Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad you find the indicator reliable. I agree that higher timeframes often yield a better win rate due to market stability. Your suggestion of adding win rate statistics for each pair to analyze past results is excellent and would be beneficial for refining trading strategies. Personally, I always prefer trading during the most trending moments, and I use a trailing stop to stay aligned with market movements during strong trends. Here’s a potential money management plan you can consider: For a trade size of 0.1 lot, you can split it into two positions: Position 1: 0.05 lot with a take profit at a 1:1 risk/reward ratio based on the stop loss, with the stop loss set at the swing low/high.
    Position 2: 0.05 lot with an open take profit, using a trailing stop to maximize gains. You can exit this position when reversal dots appear. Happy trading, and thank you for sharing your experience and insights!
    tridars
    22
    tridars 2024.10.04 01:04 
     

    Good Indicator, Author so helpfull and understanding.

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.10.28 17:06
    Thank you for your kind words! I'm thrilled to hear that you're finding the indicator helpful and appreciate the support. It's always my pleasure to assist and ensure you get the most out of the tools. Wishing you successful trading ahead!
    2481695
    19
    2481695 2024.09.30 16:48 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.09.30 17:20
    Hi sir, Thank you for taking the time to write your review about our indicator. I'm sending you now ASAP a message to assist you how to install our trend indicator.
    -- Best regards.
    Sayadi Ashref.
    temcclain78
    24
    temcclain78 2024.09.11 16:35 
     

    This outstanding product has been a game changer! In July, I bought the Trend Screener and the Trend Line Map Pro for $100 USD all together, signed up for a $200K challenge, and 6 days later I passed the challenge. August brought a market shift. So my honest recommendation, have a reliable trend based strategy already so you will know WHAT to look for. Buy the products so you will know WHERE and WHEN to look. I downloaded some free technical indicators to build my current strategy based on M1 (heads up), M5 (entry and exit), and M15 (overall trend). I have all 3 timeframes open when analysing and trading. The addition of the Trend Screener's analysis on all timeframes, and the Fuzzy Logic, make it a must have for me. The strongest trends, and best trades, happen when more timeframes align in that direction. The Trend Screener shows me what I am missing and makes Top Down Analysis quicker. These products have been the missing piece to the puzzle of trading for me / my "Aha moment". Although I'm a day trader, in July the Trend Line Map Pro made me want to become a swing trader. It gave an NZD alert based on the H4, and I placed my entries based on how I trade the lower timeframes. I placed my Take Profit based on H4 levels and saw amazing profit.

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.09.12 16:14
    Thank you for sharing your detailed experience with the Trend Screener and Trend Line Map Pro! It's fantastic to hear how these tools have been game changers for you, especially with your successful $200K challenge result in just 6 days! Your strategy of combining multiple timeframes—M1 for a heads up, M5 for entry and exit, and M15 for the overall trend—alongside the Trend Screener's multi-timeframe analysis, sounds like a solid approach to making informed trading decisions. I appreciate your honest advice about having a reliable trend-based strategy beforehand to maximize the benefits of these products. It's clear that the combination of the Trend Screener, Fuzzy Logic, and the Top Down Analysis has really helped streamline your process and provided that "Aha moment" in your trading journey. It's also inspiring to hear how the Trend Line Map Pro prompted you to explore swing trading opportunities with such great results. Thanks again for the valuable insights—this is very helpful for other traders considering these tools!
    Nathan. Brown
    113
    Nathan. Brown 2024.09.04 19:24 
     

    This is an amazing indicator. ive used it for 2 weeks on a demo on Gold and the results have been amazing. it took a couple days to get the setting right. but since then its been the best, will try on a demo for another 2 weeks. having a small issue with notification not coming to my phone all the time but thats not a big deal for me..

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.09.12 16:14
    Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad to hear that you're having such a great experience with the indicator on your demo account with Gold. It’s awesome to know that once you fine-tuned the settings, it’s been delivering amazing results for you! As for the notification issue, we appreciate you bringing it to our attention. We'll definitely look into that to ensure a smoother experience. It’s great to see that it hasn’t been a major inconvenience for you, and I hope your continued testing over the next couple of weeks brings even more positive outcomes. Thanks again for sharing your experience!
    waqarqureshi1
    140
    waqarqureshi1 2024.08.05 14:25 
     

    Amazing

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.08.05 15:03
    Thank you for taking the time to write your review, sir. My customer satisfaction is always our top priority.
    Nagib Mahfuj Nayem
    39
    Nagib Mahfuj Nayem 2024.08.02 18:27 
     

    This is really Insane. I just used only one week but more than 500 pips made with this indicator with only GOLD. And his support is really top notch. 100% Recommended.

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.08.02 18:29
    Hi Mr. Nayem, Thank you for taking the time to write your review of our trend indicator. Since 2020, we have been committed to offering the best trend indicator for our customers, making MetaTrader a true trend analyzer. Wishing you good and safe trading!
    Gimel Abayon Roda
    381
    Gimel Abayon Roda 2024.07.16 07:07 
     

    I have been using this indicator to analyze the market trend. The dashboard is very useful in identifying the overall market direction. The CSM trend is useful in identifying the strong, weak and ranging currencies. I am using this in 15min timeframe. Though not recommended by the seller to use it in timeframes lower than 30mins, the indicator can still help generate positive pips, especially when you use it with support and resistance indicator.

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.07.16 12:20
    Thank you for taking the time to write your review MR. Gimel. Since 2020, we have been working hard to keep improving our indicator to offer our customers the best indicator in the market to analyze market trends via many features. I invite you to check the list of all our free and premium indicators here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sayadi_lancer/seller
    sami57
    119
    sami57 2024.07.08 23:04 
     

    this is the best indicator i use

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.07.10 13:32
    Thank you for taking the time to write your review MR. Sami. We are here to offer all the necessary support for our customers. Since 2020, we have been working hard to keep improving our indicator to offer our customers the best indicator in the market to analyze market trends via many features. I invite you to check all the list of all our free and premium indicators here : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sayadi_lancer/seller
    fatambouzid
    58
    fatambouzid 2024.05.16 01:35 
     

    This is one of the best indicators I have seen ! Multitimeframe trend analysis for selected currency pairs, with a clear trend summary information; currency strength information, plus a trend simulator so you can verify and set your expectations right in terms of TP that is proven by historical signals and success rate statistics, etc. I am using both MT5 and MT4 versions of the indicator as the main signal source for all my trades with a very high success rate for a a week now. From one single chart I have clear visibility to the current market conditions.

    Leroy Pastran
    481
    Leroy Pastran 2024.05.15 18:57 
     

    Great HTF Trend Tool! Thanks for creating this system!

    Natascha Jeske
    181
    Natascha Jeske 2024.03.25 10:10 
     

    I haven't tested the indicator properly yet. But I give 3 stars for the great support. My questions were answered in a short time. Problems were solved quickly. Excellent. The indicator itself only gave me losses.

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.04.15 02:33
    Thank you for taking the time to write your review MR. Erik. We are here to offer all the necessary support for our customers. Since 2020, we have been working hard to keep improving our indicator to offer our customers the best indicator in the market to analyze market trends via many features. I invite you to check all the list of all our free and premium indicators here : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sayadi_lancer/seller
    zakim1984
    44
    zakim1984 2024.03.19 02:44 
     

    I'm using trend screener since a couple of months both MT4 and MT5 versions and its really a great indicator! The author also is very responsive and helpful..

    STE S.S.COMPANY
    302898
    Reply from developer Sayadi Achraf 2024.03.19 02:48
    Thank you so much sir , for your honest review and your kind words! You dont know how happy i am really you made my day! I wish you more success in your trading! The Trend Screener is the best All-In-One Trend Indicator ! I am really glad that i help and that I could bring some positivity in you trading in general! thank you so much again!
    123456
    Reply to review