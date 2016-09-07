Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT

4.9

Trading Special – 40% OFF

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity!

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically shows whether the strength or weakness of a currency is accelerating or not and measures the speed of that acceleration - think of it like the speedometer in your car. When you accelerate things obviously happen faster which is the same in the Forex market i.e. if you pair currencies that are accelerating in the opposite directions you have identified a potentially profitable trade.

Vertical lines and arrows for currency momentum will guide your trading!

The dynamical Market Fibonacci 23 level is used as an alert trigger and will adapt to market activity. If the impulse hits the yellow trigger line you will receive the alert on MetaTrader or your email or push alert. Then you know as a trader what to do. The pair and direction are already given. Just click on the alert button to switch to the pair or to open a new chart for your further analysis. The alert level can be changed by user input and 3 Sensitivity-levels can be chosen.

Get the initializing trigger of a new trend early! This acceleration and deceleration can be used by both swing traders and scalpers. To swing traders it shows when a new trend has been triggered and to scalpers, it shows which pairs are going to have movement. From our clients and our own experience, we know the two indicators work so well together that it is truly a case of 1+1= 3!


Indicator parameters See the full list in the User Manual.
  • Impulse Sensitivity - Slow/Medium/Fast sensitivity.
  • Line width base and quote CS - make thicker the currency of the chart.
  • Line width other 6 CS - the other currencies.
  • Line other 6 CS dotted if width=1.
  • HIDE the other 6 CS lines - show only base and quote currency strength.
  • show Bars back - how many candles back the indicator draws.
  • show buttons - Special: change the pair on the chart just click the 2 currency names. Click two names to build a pair. Simple: click GBP and JPY to change the chart to GBPJPY.
  • Show CS labels - at the end of the lines.

Alert settings

  • alerted chart open in new window - false for change chart in the same window.
  • alert on the live or closed candle.
  • CS-Impulse Trigger at market Fib (higher=stronger).
  • GAP value for V-Line (higher=stronger).
  • draw arrow for Impulse alert.
  • draw bull and bear V-Line - Currency strength speed sentiment.
  • popup Alerts - popup MetaTrader 4 alerts. It will tell strongest or weakest currency, value, possible trade pair.
  • send email alerts - receive alert email, enter your credentials in your MetaTrader 4.
  • send push alerts - to your phone.
  • show values in main=0 or sub-window=1.

Color settings

  • You know how to use it. Euro is white, please change if you use white chart background.

other settings

  • open support charts! - Special: to update automatically the MetaTrader 4 history, 7+1 support charts will be opened! This function can be deactivated.
  • run support charts also on cross pairs!.
  • better CPU use, pause on ticks (2-200)
  • and others


Tips
  1. Use my template.
  2. The Alert trigger value can be edited at any Market Fibonacci level in settings. It can be any number. The default is 25. The yellow line shows the level on the chart.
  3. Then we see the numbers of the highest and lowest Impulse value.
  4. Followed with the Currency which reached the trigger value (if there is any).
  5. A button will then pop up with a suggested pair. By click on it, it will change the pair on the chart. The button may change or disappear if conditions are no longer met. Still, you can have a look at the chart.
  6. Use "open chart in new window" if you do not want to interrupt the indicator.
  7. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.
  8. Study the complete trading system.
  9. Send me a private message to get the latest information.

After you receive the indicator, request the STARTER-PACK email for more information, links, templates. I want you to succeed!

Reviews 530
StephenStocker
69
StephenStocker 2026.07.27 20:57 
 

I use this along with Advanced Currency Strength28 to confirm the trend. A great help!

mpcedar
157
mpcedar 2025.12.10 12:38 
 

I have combination of tools from seller which all combined give me high win rate

cft2021
25
cft2021 2025.08.22 07:22 
 

The results look pretty good. I’m still learning and hope we can exchange more ideas."

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StephenStocker
69
StephenStocker 2026.07.27 20:57 
 

I use this along with Advanced Currency Strength28 to confirm the trend. A great help!

Mateus Lima
106
Mateus Lima 2026.02.12 22:06 
 

Estou usando esse indicador a quase 1 mes, e posso afirmar que não é tudo de bom, a maioria das vezes que dá sinal é extremamente curto as tendencias, se voce não fizer uma boa analise concerteza vai pegar loss. achei que seria uma boa esse indicador porém não vale o preço que está na MQL5, não cumpri o que promete na descrição, sinais vagos e muitas vezes até sem logica. Quanto ao atendimento do vendedor é muito bom, pena que o produto não corresponda da mesma forma.

mpcedar
157
mpcedar 2025.12.10 12:38 
 

I have combination of tools from seller which all combined give me high win rate

cft2021
25
cft2021 2025.08.22 07:22 
 

The results look pretty good. I’m still learning and hope we can exchange more ideas."

Obinna Nwaneri
302
Obinna Nwaneri 2025.06.18 13:45 
 

Amazing indicator

Daniel Diez
59
Daniel Diez 2025.05.06 22:08 
 

This indicator have a lot of setting to accommodate my trading style. The alerts and settings are easy to follow and gives you early warning to get in a trade. It gives you confirmation for getting in a trade and to stay in a trade much longer if you apply a higher timeframe.

James Liu
82
James Liu 2025.02.03 23:28 
 

This indicator helps to find the right time for forex trading quickly saving time and making money. A wonderful indicator in my life.

Joko Liauw
113
Joko Liauw 2024.10.11 09:35 
 

Great indicator because high accuracy also brilliant support. Thanks Benhard

richard lindstrom
249
richard lindstrom 2024.10.02 13:13 
 

Works as described.

yakiniking
40
yakiniking 2024.09.21 14:52 
 

Combined with ACS28, it becomes a very powerful tool.

Sebastián Arias
84
Sebastián Arias 2024.09.02 17:34 
 

i have tried it for a few times and the trades are safe and hitting the take profit amazing help support and fantastic indicators. 5 stars and recommended for everyone

Sanji Group
119
Sanji Group 2024.06.17 18:12 
 

Good indicator

Jose Prado
216
Jose Prado 2024.04.26 14:47 
 

Very good indicator if you combine it with ACS28.

morney77
141
morney77 2024.03.28 16:42 
 

I'm a SMC concept trader, Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT has been a great addition to my original trading strategy, purchased around November 2023, so this year I purchased the Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator, which is a basic filter for trends and retracements, and so far it's been great so I'm giving it 5 stars! 我是SMC concept 交易者,Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT對我原有的交易策略有了很好的補充，大約2023年11月購入，所以今年又再購入Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator,對於趨勢還是回調多了一個基礎的過濾方式，目前為止很不錯，所以我給5顆星

learningmt4programs
100
learningmt4programs 2024.03.19 13:47 
 

Advanced currency strength28 tells me whether the pair is ranging or trending. but I still do not know when this pair is going to move. With Advanced currency Impulse, when the currency impulse shot above/below Mfib 23, the move has begun and I will get ready to enter the market.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.03.20 11:40
Thank you very much for your excellent review, friend! Wish you more success in your trading. 💖
Hanung Oktafianto
73
Hanung Oktafianto 2024.03.13 02:37 
 

Truly great suplement for ACS28

jaewon yang
278
jaewon yang 2024.01.12 04:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tony Franciscus Jans
1488
Tony Franciscus Jans 2024.01.09 08:03 
 

Useless. It's the same as other lagging indicators, only showing trends in a unique way. The alert issued by this indicator comes at the end of a trend, so you need another indicator to ensure that the trend will continue or reverse.

ajlan
86
ajlan 2024.01.07 12:51 
 

Nice Indicator ..

svetlana888
89
svetlana888 2023.12.26 16:17 
 

Very disappointed with the Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT indicator. The indicator redraws for a specified time, the indicator lines dance up and down. The author says that his indicator does not redraw, but this is not so, it redraws very much and does not correspond to the signal, I do not recommend buying, it is a waste of money and time. The author likes to recommend 30,000 views, etc. Don’t be fooled by this, there will be no result, the terminal loads a lot, because of this indicator, a lot of terminal windows additionally pop up, everything hangs on MT4, I don’t recommend it, save your time and, most importantly, money!

received money for the indicator and stopped answering questions! When he receives money for an indicator, the support service does not work! disappointment

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.02.16 22:36
He speaks about redraw on LIVE CANDLE! What a nonsense. Everybody knows redraw is meant for historical data! But he keeps to misunderstand. No one of my indicators redraws. Despite being provided with the starter pack, he persists in disregarding all recommendations and insists on utilizing the M1 timeframe, which is not advisable for beginners. Looks like we got a troll here. Please ignore.
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