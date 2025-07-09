Auto Optimized RSI

5

Auto Optimized RSI: Professional Market Adaptation

Most traders fail because they use static tools in a dynamic market. Using fixed RSI levels like 70/30 on every chart is a mathematical mistake. If you are looking for a "magic arrow" without logic, this is not for you.

This is a tool for those who understand that Optimization is the only key to survival.

Standard indicators don't care about the symbol or timeframe you are trading. Auto Optimized RSI does. It runs internal simulations on historical data to find the exact levels where price actually reversed in the past few days/weeks. It doesn't guess; it calculates.

Technical Superiority:

  • Self-Adaptive Logic: Automatically re-calculates Buy/Sell zones based on current market volatility.

  • Mathematical Proof: Displays real-time performance metrics (Win Rate, Drawdown, Profit/Loss) directly on the chart. You see the evidence before you take the trade.

  • Noise Filtration: Unlike "pretty" indicators that repaint, this algorithm is designed to capture high-probability reversals by crossing optimized thresholds.

  • Clean & Professional: No cluttered charts. Just precision arrows and the data you need to make a decision.

💡 PRO TRADER BONUS: After purchase, contact me to receive a Bonus Automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on this logic and my personal trading tips for maximizing this tool's potential.

Reviews 2
Mike S
103
Mike S 2025.10.15 18:03 
 

Both Davit's Auto RSI & Auto BB work amazingly and are now at the core of my trading strategy. Highly Recommend!

lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2025.07.29 08:19 
 

Essential for scalping

