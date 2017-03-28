ZigZag Lines MTF

4.38

Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines.

You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS).

The indicator redraws the last (current) point, and in some cases can change the last 2-3 points.

All lines are drawn as objects (not indicator buffers, but there is a possibility to receive the data for the EA).
When used in an Expert Advisor, you can read ZigZag points using iCustom.

Settings

Mode — calculate support and resistance levels based on:
      Zig Zag — the ZigZag indicator;
      ZigZag Close — the ZigZag Close indicator;
      Fractals — the Fractals indicator;
      High-Low of the period — building an indicator by high-low levels. The timeframe is specified in the Period parameter;
      Candles only — draw only Candles;
    Depth — the minimum number of candlestick, for which Zigzag will not draw the second maximum (or minimum), if the last one is Deviation less (or greater) than the previous one;
    Deviation — the minimum number of points between the Highs/Lows of two adjacent candlesticks for the Zigzag to form a local top/bottom;
    Backstep — the minimum number of candlesticks between the local Highs/Lows;
    Period — period for calculation of ZigZag or Fractals;
    Max bars to calculate (bars) — the maximum number of bars for calculation. This limitation is introduced to speed up the calculations;
      Display on the chart


      Show Zigzag — show the ZigZag;
      Show current ZZ-point (redrawing point) — show current (last) point;
      Show Price — show the price of the levels;
      Show Targets — show the current targets (where the market is headed);
      Show broken lines) — show the broken levels;

      Check the breakout of the Lines by price:

      • High-Low (current bar)
      • High-Low (previous bar)
      • Close (previous bar)
      • Open (current bar)

      Extend broken lines (bars) — extend the broken lines to the right by the specified number of bars;
      Show Dot at the start of the line — display dots at the turning points of the indicator;
      Show amount of touches — show the number of touches near the line price;
      Offset for touches (above/below from the ZZ-point, points) — the range in which the ZZ-point will be considered as touching the level. 

        Alerts
        Pop up alerts — pop-up alert when touching a level;
        Push notifications — Push-notification;
        E-mail notifications — notification by e-mail;
        Sound alert — sound alert when touching a level;
        Alert when "Line breakout" — alert when the ZigZag level is broken;
        Alert when "Changing the ZigZag direction" — alert when changing direction of ZigZag;
        Alert when "Price is near the line" — alert if the price is near the level (once a bar, the current point of the ZigZag is not checked);
        Distance to the line for alert (points) — distance for alert (in points);
          Colours
          Upper line color — color of the upper lines;
          Lower line color — color of the lower lines;
          Main line width — width of the main line;
          Main line style — style of the main line;
          Used line width — width of the used line;
          Used line style — style of the used line;
          Font size price — font size for the Prices;
          Font size dot — font size for the Dots;
          ZigZag color — color of the ZigZagа;
          ZigZag width — width of the ZigZag lines;
          ZigZag style — style of the ZigZag lines;
            Candles
            Display candles — enable the display of candles from other periods;
            Candles period — period for the candles, all standard ones plus Quarterly;
            Number of Candles in the past — the number of candles on the chart;
            Shadow color — candle of the candle wicks;
            Body color (bullish) — body candle of a bullish candle;
            Body color (bearish) — body color of a bearish candle;
            Save points to global variables — store points in the Global Variables of the terminal;
            Number of points to be stored — number of points to be stored (current point is zero);
            Prefix global variables — prefix for Global Variable names.
              Reviews 15
              Max
              1654
              Max 2024.10.06 12:36 
               

              This is a brilliant indicator with a huge versatility in specific options. It can draw zigzag from a higher time frame and candles from a higher timeframe, whilst showing levels from the zigzag (or fractals etc.) Colours and so on can be individually specified to give what you need and keep a clean chart. It has too many uses to go into details but an invaluable tool if you use zigzag, candles or liquidity levels. Taras is helpful and skilled, he was able to update to show candles only closed of htf, which I suggested, in a few hours. Look at his other items too!

              Nicolas Dobrovsky
              849
              Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.08.11 09:46 
               

              Truly one of the best indicators you can find for finding liquidity. Great support.

              John Mlay
              181
              John Mlay 2024.03.26 21:26 
               

              Good support

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              Filter:
              Max
              1654
              Max 2024.10.06 12:36 
               

              This is a brilliant indicator with a huge versatility in specific options. It can draw zigzag from a higher time frame and candles from a higher timeframe, whilst showing levels from the zigzag (or fractals etc.) Colours and so on can be individually specified to give what you need and keep a clean chart. It has too many uses to go into details but an invaluable tool if you use zigzag, candles or liquidity levels. Taras is helpful and skilled, he was able to update to show candles only closed of htf, which I suggested, in a few hours. Look at his other items too!

              Nicolas Dobrovsky
              849
              Nicolas Dobrovsky 2024.08.11 09:46 
               

              Truly one of the best indicators you can find for finding liquidity. Great support.

              John Mlay
              181
              John Mlay 2024.03.26 21:26 
               

              Good support

              GoodMorningg
              535
              GoodMorningg 2023.08.26 21:22 
               

              Лучшие продукты на маркете! Лучшая поддержка от разработчика!

              jps40
              59
              jps40 2022.09.21 02:55 
               

              This is a superb indicator - strongly recommend getting it!

              Suvashish Halder
              190037
              Suvashish Halder 2021.09.21 05:48 
               

              Very nice indicator. You can find out key levels, Chart by Zigzag and Market moving and Easy to use. Good Job & Thank you.

              Miguel Felipe
              74
              Miguel Felipe 2021.07.02 13:08 
               

              Easy 5 Star indicator, i would call it a tool, because its very helpfull. It serves better then its purpose. Easy settings, and a great tool. I will be also get a mt5 version. Congrats!

              florica
              21
              florica 2020.11.24 17:57 
               

              money thrown away .... it's not what it looks like in the demo ... I want my money back

              Taras Slobodyanik
              98651
              Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2021.05.03 14:56
              Please take the trouble to describe it more specifically. What exactly is wrong? Otherwise, it looks like unfair competition.
              Naser
              1243
              Naser 2020.10.05 12:23 
               

              ❌❌❌❌❌

              Taras Slobodyanik
              98651
              Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2021.05.03 14:56
              Please take the trouble to describe it more specifically. What exactly is wrong? Otherwise, it looks like unfair competition.
              varon
              532
              varon 2020.04.28 12:33 
               

              спасибо! замечательный индикатор. рекомендую всем!

              3316589p
              870
              3316589p 2019.04.09 10:44 
               

              Great indicator, thank you

              Babak Shahabi
              1583
              Babak Shahabi 2018.08.22 14:25 
               

              Nice indicator!

              rainwalker123
              3431
              rainwalker123 2018.03.18 10:49 
               

              Very Good Product

              PJ CHAWLA
              2254
              PJ CHAWLA 2017.08.17 17:57 
               

              Deserves 5 Stars. Good job.

              Ferdinandus Charlie
              1171
              Ferdinandus Charlie 2017.06.04 16:24 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Reply to review