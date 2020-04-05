HF SuperZig

5

This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with ZigZag and Fibonacci. ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ )

It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period.

Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time.


ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!!


Input Parameter:

"Show ZigZag" ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ;

"Show BreakOut Line" ::  Show last higher high and lower low ;

"Show Price Line" ::  Show the price of last higher high and lower low ;

"Show Fibo" ::  Show auto Fibonacci Retracement with your own levels ;

"Show Support Resistance" ::  Show Support and Resistance level with your own style ;

"Connect To HF's EA" :: Send the indicator data to HF's EA as indicator signals;



Reviews 5
simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2023.01.23 13:18 
 

Works perfectly and Wong is very responsive. Great indicator.

jmhuang
3146
jmhuang 2020.11.21 16:45 
 

5 STARS FOR EXECUTION

