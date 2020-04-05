HF SuperZig
- Indicators
- Wong Sze Wai
- Version: 3.37
- Updated: 6 February 2024
- Activations: 5
This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with ZigZag and Fibonacci. ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ )
It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period.
Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time.
ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!!
Input Parameter:
"Show ZigZag" :: Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ;
"Show BreakOut Line" :: Show last higher high and lower low ;
"Show Price Line" :: Show the price of last higher high and lower low ;
"Show Fibo" :: Show auto Fibonacci Retracement with your own levels ;
"Show Support Resistance" :: Show Support and Resistance level with your own style ;
"Connect To HF's EA" :: Send the indicator data to HF's EA as indicator signals;
Works perfectly and Wong is very responsive. Great indicator.