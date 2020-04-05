HF SuperZig

This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with ZigZag and Fibonacci. ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ )

It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period.

Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time.





ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!!





Input Parameter:



"Show ZigZag" :: Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ;

"Show BreakOut Line" :: Show last higher high and lower low ;

"Show Price Line" :: Show the price of last higher high and lower low ;

"Show Fibo" :: Show auto Fibonacci Retracement with your own levels ;

"Show Support Resistance" :: Show Support and Resistance level with your own style ;

"Connect To HF's EA" :: Send the indicator data to HF's EA as indicator signals;







