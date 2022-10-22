Apollo Secret Trend
- Indicators
-
Oleg RodinHello!
I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 21 May 2026
- Activations: 20
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals.
The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.
The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator's signals also DO NOT REPAINT in MTF Mode.
Please contact me after purchase to get my trading tips on how to use the indicator. Also I will share a great bonus with you!
Oleg just purchased Apollo Secret Trend looks great on chart. Please info and indicator. Wish I had your skills