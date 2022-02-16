UPD1 Volume BOX

4.93

The indicator displays the horizontal volume profile in the specified area (BOX) and the maximum volume (POC).


Product Features.

1. You can use ticks or just price.

2. Adaptive grid spacing (M1-MN).

3. Adaptive high volume (median) search step depending on box size.

4. Automatic chameleon color for box lines and buttons.

5. Multiple boxes, easy to create and delete.

6. 70% volume area (enable in settings).

7. There is an alert for touching the maximum horizontal volume line (POC).

8. VWAP.

9. Control Panel.


Explore the market with the volume profile indicator. I did it for myself, but now it is available to you too.


Main Settings.

Calc Histo Mode – histogram calculation method (Market Profile – calculation by price, Tick Volume Profile – calculation by ticks).

Mode Step In Pips – calculation of median lines by pips.

Vertical Step – vertical step of the histogram (distance between lines in pips).

Data Source – auto selection of quotes timeframe (up to H1 takes ticks from M1).

Touch First Bar - toggle on to make the extension POC-line stop on the first touch.

Hide Button - hiding buttons setting (when the rectangle is inactive).


Control Panel Settings.

Control Panel – this setting allows you to enable the control panel on the chart.

Control Panel Zoom (0 - auto) - select the panel size as a percentage (50, 100, 200 and others).

Color Theme - automatic or manual selection of the panel color theme (light and dark).

Show Histo - this setting enables the display of the main profile histogram.

Show Info - this setting enables the display of the total tick volume number.


Visual Settings.

Button Color - chameleon or gray.

BOX Color (None - Chameleon) – box frame color. If color is None, chameleon mode will be used.

BOX Line Style – frame line style (solid, dotted, etc.).

BOX Line Width - the thickness of the box line.

Histo Color (None - Chameleon) – the color of the horizontal histogram lines. If color is None, chameleon mode will be used.

Chameleon Color % - specify the percentage by which the brightness will be changed from the original background color.

Histo Width – thickness of horizontal histogram lines.

POC Color – maximum horizontal volume color (POC).

Median Line Color – median color (high horizontal volume).

POC And Median Line Width – line thickness of median and maximum horizontal volume (POC).

Extend Median Line Style – the line style of the median to the edge of the box. Disabled by default.

Extend POC Line Style – POC continuation line style is out of box. Activated by pressing the > button on the frame.

Extend POC Line Width (If Style Solid) – the thickness of the POC continuation line outside the box if a solid style is selected.


Volume Area Settings.

Show Volume Area – display volumetric price range.

VA TPO In % – volumetric price range. Set as a percentage.

VA Line Style – price range line style (VAH and VAL) (Volume Area High, Volume Area Low).

VA Line Width – price range line thickness.

VA Line Color – price range line color.


VWAP Settings.

VWAP - this setting allows you to enable VWAP lines on the chart in the box.

VWAP Line Style - set the line style.

VWAP Line Width - set the line width.

VWAP R3-S3 Color - set the line color.


Alert Settings.

Alert - enable / disable notification settings.

Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.

Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.

Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.

Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.

Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.

Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.


JohnnicolekFX
21
JohnnicolekFX 2025.01.07 02:00 
 

Why doesn't the indicator work on another MetaTrader 4 account? I'm currently trading on another broker. I'd like it to work on my new account. It only works on the old one.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.01.07 09:03
Thank you for choosing my indicator. Check out what is written in the journal and experts tab. Log in to your account in the terminal. A new product activation may be needed. Your question is not related to the indicator code, but only to its activation. For questions not related to reviews, please write here in the Comments tab.
tito_xs
248
tito_xs 2024.09.18 23:43 
 

Hi Vitaliy, Been using the Volume Box for several months now. I can say that it is one of the best available. I have a request if i may ask. It is about the VWAP option. Is it possible to add an option to extend the last VWAP lines to the last candle as it is for POC ? i believe that it will be an add on to the whole system.

regards,

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.09.19 06:14
Thank you for the high rating
OldBoomer
54
OldBoomer 2024.04.24 10:59 
 

Straightforward setup process, complemented by a sleek design and nice customisation options. One area for improvement could be the ability to name/label each box for better identification. I've found when switching around timeframes I forget which profile is representing which period of time. However, this is just a personal preference and doesn't take anything away from the profile tool itself. Love it, thanks.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.04.24 12:25
Thank you for the high rating
Larrydeelf
601
Larrydeelf 2024.03.29 17:31 
 

I bought your indicator a while back and I love it this was just what I was looking for thank you very much an keep up the GOOD WORK.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2024.03.29 19:32
Thank you for the high rating
nxasokan
856
nxasokan 2023.10.29 19:30 
 

I am addicted to all UPD1 software published by Vitaliy. Currently I use the following softwares from him: Volume Box, Volume Pixel, Profile levels, Semaphore 123 Dashboard and Impulse level. All of them are top notch programs, well-designed, aesthetically pleasing to the eye, do not clutter the chart and work as advertised. His blogs where he explains how to trade using his software are simply superb. I realize that he is not only an astute programmer but also an experienced trader. He is prompt to respond to my questions when asked. The prices of his products are very reasonable. I do not know what more one could ask for?

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.10.30 08:41
Thank you for the high rating
Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel
1275
Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel 2023.09.16 20:30 
 

Very nice indicator and design. Very easy to use ! Thanks to the author

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.09.16 20:38
Thank you for the high rating
ambho
125
ambho 2023.09.13 11:23 
 

Excellent indicator, very well designed I must say

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.09.13 13:24
Thank you for the nice review
AlbertZAR
666
AlbertZAR 2023.08.25 14:30 
 

Yeah so this changed my trading like nothing else has. Like a previous reviewer said: "Traders are missing something Big in trading which nobody going to tell ya." This is the truth. You can see the footprints of all the market makers. This is an absolutely fantastic indicator, thank you Vitaliy!

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.08.25 14:33
Thank you for the high rating
Suvashish Halder
145908
Suvashish Halder 2023.08.12 13:54 
 

Traders are missing something Big in trading which nobody going to tell ya. Thank you author for creating this market-depth VP 😍

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.08.12 16:35
Thank you for the high rating
KAESER513
133
KAESER513 2023.07.20 04:32 
 

A MUST HAVE!! This indicator is so optimized and easy to use but valuable. You will have all available levels infront of you if you use it like the Midas tool. Trade off those. Thank you for this. Genius!

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.07.20 10:25
Thank you for the high rating, it's nice
elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.02.22 16:01 
 

I bought your UPD1 Volume Box for MT4, but cannot find the Volume Box for MT5, please advice when will Volume Box MT5 be ready for purchase? Both your Profile Level + Volume Box are Superb! Please make Volume Box available in MT5 soon also ok?

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.02.22 16:22
Thank you for the high assessment. The products are not made quickly, but I wrote them down in the plans
Джони FX
34
Джони FX 2022.10.26 18:08 
 

Индикатор реально супер я долго искал этот инструмент воте нашёл спасибо

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.10.26 19:43
Спасибо за высокую оценку! Я этот индикатор делал в первую очередь для себя и со временем совершенствовал, основываясь на отзывах и предложениях.
Chapa
482
Chapa 2022.10.16 18:16 
 

The author is very prompt and professional. He even responds to inquiries even before you purchase his products. Very customer service oriented and based on his indicators seems like an overall sharp dude, that goes a long way in my book. Alright alright enough about Vitaliy, lets talk about the star of the show. This so called Volume Box. It looks a bit unconventional but don't judge a book by it's cover. This indicator is so freaking user friendly you can literally be up and running within 2 minutes of dropping it in your chart. I like how easily you can quickly extend the POC, add and delete boxes with the click of a button and even customize the value area. I own the pricey Volume Profile for NT8 so I had them take the Pepsi challenge. That indicator is sold under the premise the its the most accurate and you can't compare it to indicators on MT4 because Mt4 is an antique that has limitations on volume/tick data. No matter whether I compared the range of the previous day, session or just any area the POC LEVELS WERE PRACTICALLY IDENTICAL!!! How is that possible? It was data from 2 different brokers Oanda and Forex dot com. I don't know and I don't care. So go ahead and pay the monthly subscription for Trading View or $400 for the pricey one for NT8 and don't get me started on ToS. All I know is that The Volume Box is the best bang for your buck.... You're Welcome : )

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.10.16 21:45
Thank you for the high rating and detailed feedback. In fact, when it comes to the horizontal volume of an area of 10 candles or more, there is almost no difference between the tick and the real volume. There will be no difference in the area of 200 candles even with a market profile without volumes. By the way, I did the indicator primarily for my own market research. I'm glad that others like it too.
Nicolas Dobrovsky
839
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2022.05.24 13:06 
 

I have been using the indicator for 3 weeks. I don't understand how I could have lived without it: D Switching between TF is great, the indicator always shows the same. Setting up your own volume area is absolutely great. really shows very accurately, often literally sniper setups.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.05.24 16:25
Fine. Thank you for rating!
RvdHo
237
RvdHo 2022.05.23 07:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.05.23 07:52
Thank you. Glad you liked it
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2022.05.19 23:02 
 

Best volume indi for me because if say POC is for example 1.1546 then it will stay at 1.1546 even if i change TFs, zoom , chart vertical scale and so on... Levels you can rely on + a lot of extra candy features included. So far very happy!

Edit: Indicator is now even better. 10 stars now :)

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.05.20 09:21
Thanks for the high rating. I made and improved the indicator for a long time, but it was worth it.
