TPA True Price Action MT4 Indicator

4.3

TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals (except early signals mode) strictly at the close of a candle!
TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several.

There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics" and the second "Advanced Trading Techniques".

Everybody who wants to get the PDF can contact us (visit our profile).

Please send a screenshot from your mql5 account (Purchases tab on the right menu) to check if you rented or purchased TPA.

The first part of the PDF is meant for renters in the first place.

The 2nd extended part of the PDF  is meant only for the owners of lifetime license for TPA and contains even more techniques, tips and tricks, which are not to be seen at first. Both parts of the PDF are definitely worth it, because they contain our experiences over years.


TPA has been developed by traders for traders and is not another combination out of existing indicators or a "magic, solve all situations" tool.


It is the answer for beginners and experienced traders about the misleading concepts of the mainstream, causing 90% of retail traders, never making a living out of trading.
Successful traders are "following the smart money" and do NOT try to catch every move from start to end. Consistent traders catching the large moves after a confirmed start with a good money management. They stay out of choppy, low momentum phases in smaller timeframes and wait for the right signal to enter and re-enter the large moves. This fits to the different trading style like a swing trading or scalping. For a scalpers, after the consultations with our customers we added "early signals" mode to the TPA indicator. It makes better quality of signals but sometimes it can repaint however, this does not spoil the profits. Once you recognize the potential of so many confirmed re-entries, exit strategies, you'll see that TPA is far from mainstream concepts.

Profitable trading is a kind of art and needs knowledge and training. There is no magic holy grail, solving every situation on every market. By getting away from mainstream thinking, not rushing in and getting rid of illusions about being rich in a month, you are finally on the right track, getting a consistent and successful trader.

What customers say: "It took me a while to get used to TPA to understand the filters, but I see A LOT of potential for this indicator! I honestly haven`t seen something like this in 14 years! It is worth $500+!!!  (SpeedBug)

Successful traders do, what unsuccessful traders are unwilling to do!
Trading needs discipline and strong decisions, not a "gambling attitude"
Settings are very flexible and user-friendly, please take a look at pictures. We highly recommend to visit our blog for more insights. Link is in profile.
There is a demo version available, to run on strategy tester. A lot of articles prove, that backtesting is not meaningful for future profits. Past happenings and actions of the market makers, after news for example, cannot be used for future results.
Therefore we keep that low the price to rent TPA for a full month (less than $ 2 a day) to give everybody the chance to see by himself, what it means to follow the market makers.
Reviews 96
zigzigla69
44
zigzigla69 2025.09.10 23:31 
 

If you're been trading for a while and starting to get the the hang on it this TPA indicator will help "you" make clearer decisions when to enter and exit the market in the correct fashion to be profitable. As always there is no one quick easy fix for learning to trade it's an interesting journey. Asked Janusz for a copy of the basic instructions and received them few hours later. I've been using the Forex Trade Manager for MT4, a great EA for years, it's regularly updated and have had no issues. Great developer couldn't recommend products enough.

Pieter de Jager
72
Pieter de Jager 2025.03.14 07:26 
 

I've been renting the TPA True Price Action Indicator for a while now, and I must say, it stands out from the mainstream tools I've used in the past. The non-repainting signals (except for early signals mode) provide clear entry and re-entry points, helping me follow the market makers instead of chasing every move. The indicator does a great job of filtering out low-momentum phases, allowing for better trade decisions whether scalping or swing trading. The included user guides are a great bonus, offering valuable insights on how to maximize the indicator's potential. I appreciate the flexibility in settings and how it adapts to different trading styles. So far, TPA has been a game-changer in refining my strategy, and I’m seriously considering purchasing the lifetime license. Highly recommended for traders looking for a real edge in the market! PS also use the Trade Manager to Help amanage my risk - Great Combo ! Keep up the Good work - Also Like the Updates and New Features to all the Indicator ,thanks for the Service .

pornchai_p
1070
pornchai_p 2024.08.27 21:58 
 

This is very helpful indicator providing accurate entry signal. TPA line is giving direction to stay on the right trend.

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Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
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4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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"TPA Sessions" indicator is a very important tool to complement  "TPA True Price Action" indicator . Did you ever wonder, why many times the price on your chart suddently turns on a position you can`t explain?  A position, where apparently no support or resistance level, or a pivot point, or a fibonacci level is to identify? Attention!!! The first run of the TPA Session indicator must be in the open market for the lines to be drawn correctly. Please visit our blog to study actual trades with ex
TPA Sessions MT5
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4.2 (5)
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"TPA Sessions" indicator is a very important tool to complement  "TPA True Price Action" indicator . Did you ever wonder, why many times the price on your chart suddently turns on a position you can't explain?  A position, where apparently no support or resistance level, or a pivot point, or a fibonacci level is to identify? Attention!!!  The first run of the TPA Session indicator  must be in the open market for the lines to be drawn correctly. Please visit our blog to study actual trades with
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zigzigla69
44
zigzigla69 2025.09.10 23:31 
 

If you're been trading for a while and starting to get the the hang on it this TPA indicator will help "you" make clearer decisions when to enter and exit the market in the correct fashion to be profitable. As always there is no one quick easy fix for learning to trade it's an interesting journey. Asked Janusz for a copy of the basic instructions and received them few hours later. I've been using the Forex Trade Manager for MT4, a great EA for years, it's regularly updated and have had no issues. Great developer couldn't recommend products enough.

Pieter de Jager
72
Pieter de Jager 2025.03.14 07:26 
 

I've been renting the TPA True Price Action Indicator for a while now, and I must say, it stands out from the mainstream tools I've used in the past. The non-repainting signals (except for early signals mode) provide clear entry and re-entry points, helping me follow the market makers instead of chasing every move. The indicator does a great job of filtering out low-momentum phases, allowing for better trade decisions whether scalping or swing trading. The included user guides are a great bonus, offering valuable insights on how to maximize the indicator's potential. I appreciate the flexibility in settings and how it adapts to different trading styles. So far, TPA has been a game-changer in refining my strategy, and I’m seriously considering purchasing the lifetime license. Highly recommended for traders looking for a real edge in the market! PS also use the Trade Manager to Help amanage my risk - Great Combo ! Keep up the Good work - Also Like the Updates and New Features to all the Indicator ,thanks for the Service .

karaskay
65
karaskay 2024.10.17 12:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2024.10.17 13:23
Dear Sir, Thank you for purchasing the lifetime version. We have sent the user manual to you via email. Please feel free to reach out if you need any further assistance. Best Regards,
InvestSoft Team
pornchai_p
1070
pornchai_p 2024.08.27 21:58 
 

This is very helpful indicator providing accurate entry signal. TPA line is giving direction to stay on the right trend.

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2024.04.23 15:52 
 

Something is good

lucberthiaume
550
lucberthiaume 2024.03.24 13:22 
 

I have been using this indicator less than a week but first I did read all the excellent instructions and then took a few days to make some minor adjustments. It is a great indicator when you have a good understanding of reading a naked chart with Price Action business philosophy. I had an great scalping Friday morning with this indicator.

Optteron
34
Optteron 2023.12.12 20:16 
 

This indicator helps a lot to find the trend and the best entry points. A great tool to be succesful on the long term.

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.09.14 18:31 
 

I find this indicator gives reliable signals. Useful when applied in a MTF approach. Thanks.

Kelton Carlos Actis
1174
Kelton Carlos Actis 2023.07.16 18:36 
 

Useful, if you know how to use it.

scribitus
332
scribitus 2023.04.22 07:23 
 

I tried and tested the Indicator for a few weeks but I could not get positive results. I do not like its subjectivity: You Do get a lot of entry and reentry signals, but you have to decide by heart which one is valid. The Instruction gives you some hints, but not everything necessary (slope for example is rarely developed at the beginning of a trend) Lesson learned: From now on, I'll only buy Indicators where I can read the Instruction before buying

Temidayo Popoola
80
Temidayo Popoola 2023.02.23 10:43 
 

When TPA is used correctly, it's a sure bet. I bought it yesterday, and it has made me 80 pips so far. 20pips yesterday, 60pips today and still counting. I simply combined it with supply and demand. You can literally make your purchase money back in 1 week, what a great indicator. Thanks, Janusz for making this.

James Erasmus
3343
James Erasmus 2022.11.18 15:01 
 

Very skilled developer, some superb trading tools now its just up to use to get the timing and discipline right. Very supportive admin when it comes to issues and queries, many thanks for making mql a great place

vincetestarossa
34
vincetestarossa 2022.11.15 18:23 
 

Its not every day that I take the time to provide feedback for any items I purchase, especially from a site that markets Indicators for my MT4 platform, however, after having trialled the ‘trial’ of 3 indicators from InvestSoft, I have been compelled to write this review. I was looking for an ‘edge’ to my trading and everyone that spoke to in the trading world was telling me forget indicators, and just use Price Action. Well, that’s all well and good if you know about Price Action and which way the market may be going, but, I’m still learning how to trade, so I didn’t really know about Price Action, so, I did a search of the internet and came across the TPA range of indicators. I read through all the reviews and the information on the InvestSoft website and decided to try the True Price Action and the Trade Manager EA. So, this particular review is for the True Price Action indicator, and all I can say, is: WOW!!! What an amazing, productive, and useful indicator! I initially couldn’t load the indicator on, and so far, I’ve had nothing but help and advice from both Janusz and Denis who helped me install the indicators on my MT4 platforms because I just couldn’t seem to work out how to do it. The problem was that I was not logging into my MQL5 account, so Janusz organised for me to have a Zoom meeting with Denis who is the Tech Support and he was able to get the TPA indicator working just fine. I’ve continued using this indicator, and, I’m now able to better determine which way the market is going and now I have an edge in my trading, and actually making money! I would most definitely recommend the TPA indicator for anyone looking to trade any market as this is actually working on my Forex and Indices, so just give it a trial. Thanks and well done Janusz and Denis. Keep up the great work. I look forward to looking into any new products that you develop.

Vanislandtrader
19
Vanislandtrader 2022.06.06 21:29 
 

Rented this indicator for a month. I'm definitely glad I did not buy it. Personally I think it's useless. It spits out a million buy or sell arrows. I played with the settings as the manual said and then it's missing all kinds of turning points. Save your money.

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.06.10 10:08
As we have said very often, do not get overwhelmed by so many dots and arrows. It is one of the unique features of TPA to get way more opportunities than just one or two so that a trader can either add up trades or get in although he missed entries earlier.
To reduce a bunch of opposite dots or arrows (pure TPA to get all exits on time or for scalpers) you really should use the short term filter, which gives you many, many entries in a healthy trend !!!
Please take your time to study this new kind of trading with way more chances before you slam something you did not understand completely. It is for your own profit and success. The potential if this kind of indicator is way higher than any other indicator you will find. By the way, I would like to quote two reviews written by other TPA traders: "Indicator that really helps in the entry and exit of each operation, it also helps to stay in the trend without getting desperate. Prompt response from the seller in delivery of the pdf manual." DIEGO YANCHAPAXI
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40656?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=reviews&amp;id=review_23538434 "Review updated: 1 star to 4 star managed to make it work after few months will update to 5 star once working on live account will take some time to get use to making it work for each individual eye and edge ..." KJFX https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39932?source=Site+Profile#!tab=reviews&amp;id=review_21118725
Alan Ray Northam
354
Alan Ray Northam 2022.04.17 13:39 
 

This indicator is not worth its money. You can do the same thing by plotting a 21 period simple moving average on your chart which follows the TPA indicator very closely. The signal to buy or sell is as follows: During an uptrend when a candle closes below the low of the previous candle this indicator generates a SELL signal. You can do the same thing by observing the candle without this indicator. When any following candle closes below the low of the previous candle a re-sell signal is generated which you can also do without this indicator and just watching the candles. When a candle closes above the high of the previous candle a new BUY signal is generated. When a following candle closes above the high of the previous candle a re-buy signal is generated. The reverse is true in a down trend. All these things you can do without this indiator a simply watching the candles. Conservative traders will only take BUY signals above the moving average and SELL signals below the moving average. The steepness of the moving average gives an indication of the strength of momentums. What you don't get withou this indicaot are the arrows and dots indicating buy or sell and you don't get the Alerts. The only value I see in buying this indicator is to get the arrows, dots, and alerts. As far as the actual indicators, you don't need this product. Now here is a couple of very important point to understand: The success of a trader is based upon two things: 1. 33% of the success in trading comes from knowing when to enter and exit the market and this indicator will do this, 2. 66% of a traders success comes from using proper risk management. This indicator does not do this nor can any indicator! As a result you can follow the buy and sell signals gnerated by this indicator and still lose money if you don't apply proper risk management in addition to using this indicator. Bottom line is that you can use a 21 period simple moving average and enter buy and sell signals as described above by monitoring the charts. You don't need this indicator to be a successful trader and by itself this indicator will not make you a succesful trader as it does not offer risk management. Save your money, go to udemy.com and take a good fx price action trading course!

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.04.19 12:54
Good money management is a very important success factor to be a profitable trader. However, risk management, i.e. the appropriate selection of a lot for a transaction according to the size of the account, is a job for EA, not for an indicator. No indicator can make transactions and manage them, so there is no risk management option in it, but it is a tool for providing information about the current market situation and facilitating investment decisions.
Here I would like to inform all traders interested in our products that if you have any doubts or questions about our products, please contact us to make sure BEFORE buying it is what you are looking for, so that you do not make mistakes, do not lose your money and do not have to lose your valuable take time to write a bad review.
shubham kumar
30
shubham kumar 2022.03.21 17:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.03.21 19:25
Hello. The telegram group has been closed. Instead, based on telegram discussions, we have created an TPA User Manual covering the most important aspects of TPA trading. Contact us in private message to know how to get TPA User Manual.
Yat Lam Mok
839
Yat Lam Mok 2021.12.21 18:41 
 

Very reliable indicators. I am using it with appropriate money management and like it so much!

Fabrizio La Mantia
656
Fabrizio La Mantia 2021.11.26 01:52 
 

Hello I bought all your product, please add me at Telegram channel and send me the full guide. Thanks a lot. F.

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.02.01 12:55
The telegram group has been closed. Instead, based on telegram discussions, we have created an TPA User Manual covering the most important aspects of TPA trading. Contact us in private message to know how to get TPA User Manual.
KJFX
86
KJFX 2021.10.06 04:17 
 

Review updated : 1 star to 4 star managed to make it work after few months will update to 5 star once working on live account will take some time to get use to making it work for each individual eye and edge. possible work better with adding authors trade manager tool. :)

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.04.27 09:35
I'm glad you spent more time getting to know this tool well and discovering its potential. Patience and persistence are very desirable qualities for trading in the financial markets.
Good money management is one of the basic elements of success in forex, therefore supplementing the strategy with a tool such as Trade Manager significantly increases the efficiency of trading.
NXVZ
194
NXVZ 2021.09.06 14:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
89639
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2021.09.06 15:03
Hello. Please check your e-mail and reply to our message.
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