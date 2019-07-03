TPA True Price Action MT4 Indicator

TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals (except early signals mode) strictly at the close of a candle!

TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several.

There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics" and the second "Advanced Trading Techniques". Everybody who wants to get the PDF can contact us (visit our profile). Please send a screenshot from your mql5 account (Purchases tab on the right menu) to check if you rented or purchased TPA. The first part of the PDF is meant for renters in the first place. The 2nd extended part of the PDF is meant only for the owners of lifetime license for TPA and contains even more techniques, tips and tricks, which are not to be seen at first. Both parts of the PDF are definitely worth it, because they contain our experiences over years.



TPA has been developed by traders for traders and is not another combination out of existing indicators or a "magic, solve all situations" tool.

It is the answer for beginners and experienced traders about the misleading concepts of the mainstream, causing 90% of retail traders, never making a living out of trading.Successful traders are "following the smart money" and do NOT try to catch every move from start to end. Consistent traders catching the large moves after a confirmed start with a good money management. They stay out of choppy, low momentum phases in smaller timeframes and wait for the right signal to enter and re-enter the large moves. This fits to the different trading style like a swing trading or scalping. For a scalpers, after the consultations with our customers we added "early signals" mode to the TPA indicator. It makes better quality of signals but sometimes it can repaint however, this does not spoil the profits. Once you recognize the potential of so many confirmed re-entries, exit strategies, you'll see that TPA is far from mainstream concepts.

Profitable trading is a kind of art and needs knowledge and training. There is no magic holy grail, solving every situation on every market. By getting away from mainstream thinking, not rushing in and getting rid of illusions about being rich in a month, you are finally on the right track, getting a consistent and successful trader.

What customers say: "It took me a while to get used to TPA to understand the filters, but I see A LOT of potential for this indicator! I honestly haven`t seen something like this in 14 years! It is worth $500+!!! (SpeedBug)