Bull versus Bear

4.5

Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your BONUS for FREE that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear!

Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests. Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confidence.

Bull vs Bear helps you enter trades during trend pullbacks, making it perfect for both standalone use or as a confluence indicator to support your current trading tools. Its flexibility makes it suitable for any trading style.

Why choose Bull vs Bear?

  • Easy Trend Detection: Quickly identify bullish and bearish trends with clear visual clouds and trend meters, so you always know which side of the trend you're on.
  • No Lag & No Repaint: All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals.
  • Automatic Take Profit & Stop Loss: Each signal gives you a smart TP & SL to ensure that you have a strong risk to reward ratio!
  • Built-in Statistics Dashboard: Access key performance metrics, including total profit, success rate, entry prices, take profits, stop losses, and detailed trading session stats.
  • Professional UI Design: The visuals are fully customizable, allowing you to adjust the appearance to match your personal preferences.
  • Alerts Notification: Receive alerts with entry, take profit, and stop loss prices directly to your terminal, phone, or even via email!

Setup Recommendation

Recommended timeframes: Any timeframe works but we like to use M15. M5, M30 & H1 are also great choices!
Recommended symbols: The best symbol that we like to use is XAUUSD (gold) on the M15 timeframe!

*M30 timeframe for BTCUSD, NAS100 & SPX500.
*Daily timeframe for GBP & JPY pairs.

Manual guide: Click here

After purchase, contact us to get your 3 step-by-step guide videos:
Step 1 - Installation Guide
Step 2 - Inputs Documentation
Step 3 - How to trade with Bull vs Bear


Start making smarter trades today with Bull vs Bear! 

Reviews 31
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:35 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Keegan Ellis
392
Keegan Ellis 2025.02.24 20:58 
 

Love it. Won’t makes sense more than others I’ve used and it’s basically your best friend for the trading with trends

Chris Cans
40
Chris Cans 2025.02.14 19:30 
 

Nice indicator

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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4.33 (6)
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Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
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Genesis Matrix Pro is a professional multi-timeframe trend detection indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market alignment with clarity and structure. It combines 12 different technical indicators into one visual alignment matrix, allowing traders to quickly see when market conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral. A signal is generated only when the selected strategies are aligned, helping reduce noise and improve decision-making. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET
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Easy Reversal is designed to help traders spot turning points in the market with clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is based on the Keltner Channel but improved with a custom calculation that uses ATR and EMA confirmation. This makes it more reliable and less noisy than standard reversal tools.  The signals from Easy Reversal appear directly from peak candlestick behavior, showing you when price action is reaching exhaustion. A buy signal is generated when a candlestick forms a strong r
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This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
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5 (1)
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Prop Firm Sniper MT5 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed to
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4.76 (17)
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4.2 (5)
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Mohamed Hassan
1 (2)
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First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (3 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, a
MetaQuant Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Utilities
MetaQuant PRO is a professional account analytics dashboard for MetaTrader 4, built to give traders a clear, visual, and data-driven view of their trading performance directly inside MT4. It converts your account history into clean metrics, charts, and insights without relying on external websites or spreadsheets. Main features • Overview (full account) • Daily (today only) • Monthly (current month) • All-Time (entire history) Visual performance analysis • Smooth equity curve from real closed t
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
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DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:35 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Keegan Ellis
392
Keegan Ellis 2025.02.24 20:58 
 

Love it. Won’t makes sense more than others I’ve used and it’s basically your best friend for the trading with trends

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.02.26 16:42
Thank you so much for your feedback Keegan! Happy trading!!
Chris Cans
40
Chris Cans 2025.02.14 19:30 
 

Nice indicator

80053930
631
80053930 2024.12.26 12:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.30 17:28
Thank you for your feedback! Really appreciate it :)
1251350451
19
1251350451 2024.12.18 11:50 
 

nice and easy indicator to use

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.18 15:52
Thank you for your feedback!
Igor Gorodnichii
225
Igor Gorodnichii 2024.12.10 08:23 
 

Casino)

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.10 18:30
Glad to hear that you're actually located inside a casino! Happy trading Igor =)
MMrai
167
MMrai 2024.12.04 23:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.05 07:04
A wonderful customer :) Really happy to hear that you like Bull vs Bear! Happy trading my friend!!
Sajid Iqubal
186
Sajid Iqubal 2024.12.03 21:27 
 

An excellent and straightforward indicator. It’s easy to use and very effective in providing clear insights.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.03 21:48
Thank you so much Sajid for your feedback!! Really appreciate it my brother!!
Aravind Kolanupaka
10340
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.11.29 19:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.29 19:33
Thank you so much Aravind for your feedback regarding Bull versus Bear! Happy trading! :)
Serafin Perez
3843
Serafin Perez 2024.11.26 18:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.26 18:47
WOW! Thank you so much for your feedback Serafin :) Really appreciate it!!
yenny linQ
28
yenny linQ 2024.11.26 16:05 
 

Nice indicator

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.26 17:30
Thank you so much!
squidme
906
squidme 2024.11.26 09:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit
3122
Florian Maxime Benjam Mauduit 2024.11.26 05:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

reutiques7
25
reutiques7 2024.11.23 11:52 
 

The indicator is a really good tool for xauusd and I've seen some good gains so far but my question is what other pairs can I use this with that is as good as the one mentioned in this review? but all in all a great indicator...

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.24 04:19
Hello, thank you so much for your feedback! I have sent you a private message with all the necessary information regarding Bull vs Bear, kindly check it :)
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
523
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna 2024.11.15 05:26 
 

I must admit that I'm not a fan of some of this programmer's products, but in this instance, the indicator is as close as you can get to a textbook trading entry. The settings enable customization of the signal risk level or even allow for the complete disabling of signals to trade solely with the trend line. It would be advisable to enhance the graphic performance, as it appears to be problematic when used with some trade managers and additional indicators. I'm intrigued by the bonus complementary feature mentioned in the promotion.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.15 05:39
Hello Bernardo, I have sent you a private message with your BONUS indicator that you can easily use in confluence with Bull versus Bear. Thank you for your feedback and we always do our best to provide the highest quality products in the marketplace.
Joseph Kibet Tororey
168
Joseph Kibet Tororey 2024.11.13 17:56 
 

Thoroughly impressed with the indicator...superb signals. Mohammed is a top guy, ready to assist and guide all through.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.13 22:25
Thank you so much Joseph, really appreciate your feedback regarding Bull vs Bear! :)
Dimitrios Katsanos
63
Dimitrios Katsanos 2024.11.11 21:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.11 21:43
Thank you so much Dimitrios for your feedback!!
Xuehao Yang
588
Xuehao Yang 2024.11.11 19:42 
 

I have already purchased and installed this indicator. Please send me a private message to tell me the principles and tutorials for using the indicator, and tell me which currency pairs and time frames the indicator is suitable for. The currency pairs I trade are GBPUSD, crude oil, and gold.

florian_kaphengst
71
florian_kaphengst 2024.11.08 17:06 
 

The indicator is very easy to install and easy to understand. I have made good profits so far! Mohamed helps very quickly and in detail. Thank you very much for that!

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.08 17:43
Florian is an extremely kind and responsive customer, I have been enjoying the discussion with him regarding our trading journey! Thank you brother for your feedback, wish you all the best!! :)
Jade4588
70
Jade4588 2024.11.05 13:20 
 

This indicator gives profitable signals. Thank you sir for making this indicator!

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.11.05 22:42
Thank you my friend for the feedback of Bull vs Bear! Happy trading =)
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