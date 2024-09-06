Stratos Pali

4.43

Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends.

This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend.


Important Information Revealed

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost!


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Key Features

- Innovative algorithm that accurately identifies Long and Short trends.

- A valuable addition to any trading strategy.

- Automatically detects trend reversals with clear arrow indicators.

- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.

- Compatible with any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.

- Integrated pop-up, email and push notification.

- Indicator buffers fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


MT5 Version  |  Don't open trade solution  |  My Channel  |  Try Stratos Goldwind



Trading Steps

Trading with Stratos Pali is straightforward!

Step 1: Identify the Trend.

The histogram will indicate whether the trend is Long or Short.

Step 2: Spot Trend Reversals.

When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow will appear indicating the new trend direction.

Step 3: Execute Your Trade.

Trade according to the trend direction indicated by the arrow.


Parameters

- Stratos Pali Period: the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
- Perseverance: the factor used to filter ranging markets.
- Apply to: the price used for calculation.
- Average Candle Count: the average number of candles used for calculation.
- Total Bars: the total number of bars used for calculation.
- Display Buy and Sell Arrows: enable or disable the display of Buy and Sell arrows.
- Arrow Size: the size of the arrows.
- Buy Arrow: the color of the Buy arrow.
- Sell Arrow: the color of the Sell arrow.
- Enable Minimum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Minimum Volatility Filter.
- Volatility Filter Minimum Value: the minimum value for the Volatility Filter.
- Enable Maximum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Maximum Volatility Filter.
- Volatility Filter Maximum Value: the maximum value for the Volatility Filter.
- Enable Alert: enable or disable alerts.
- Enable Push Notification (phone): enable or disable push notifications.
- Enable Email: enable or disable email notifications.
- Modify Chart Appearance: modify the appearance of the chart.



Stratos Pali is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to enhance their strategy and make more informed decisions. Don't miss out on this game-changing indicator!


Reviews 16
Francisco Contreras Manzano
460
Francisco Contreras Manzano 2026.03.14 12:50 
 

Great job. Congratulations!

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2026.02.13 04:55 
 

Very GOOD INDICATOR

DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:33 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Francisco Contreras Manzano
460
Francisco Contreras Manzano 2026.03.14 12:50 
 

Great job. Congratulations!

Avishai2828
107
Avishai2828 2026.02.28 22:45 
 

I must tell you the truth I paid for this indicator Stratos Pali and downloaded ! Her is my honest opinion first I don’t understand how some people have 5 stars it is a bit weird! But at anther hands I do understand why many people didn’t live any comment! This indicate are give you so many arrows and many not in the correct direction of the market , I contact the Michela Russo 30 min after payment and I examine the indicators in different TF and currency’s and explain her that this indicator are giving many arrows is not reliable and confusing and to return my money please , she read my massage and never go back to me and this is two days a go ! I was thinking about this review to be honest with all the future buyers that be having the same problem like me ! If any one will like to see this indicator on full screen to understand my thoughts I be more then welcome to send you screenshots to understand me . I am forex trader for 30 years please and I test many indicators and EAs trust my word , Don’t buy this indicator!!!

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2026.02.13 04:55 
 

Very GOOD INDICATOR

DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:33 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Vivike86power
50
Vivike86power 2025.06.15 17:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zul Ahmed
80
Zul Ahmed 2025.06.02 14:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

take5315
31
take5315 2025.05.01 13:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

guillaume alary
373
guillaume alary 2025.04.18 12:14 
 

Good!

825lr
396
825lr 2025.04.04 17:56 
 

Really helps my trading strategy

StarFriend
822
StarFriend 2025.04.04 07:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jjjb
2192
jjjb 2025.02.14 08:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cristiano Carvalho
553
Cristiano Carvalho 2025.02.09 22:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bakhri62
110
bakhri62 2025.01.05 09:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

udddat dutt
878
udddat dutt 2024.09.25 18:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Siva77
910
Siva77 2024.09.25 10:01 
 

This indicator gives quite accurate signals. Just follow the buy and sell notifications and you can be certain that you won’t be on the wrong side of the market with huge drawdowns.

Irfan
1742
Irfan 2024.09.16 13:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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