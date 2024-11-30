FX Gunslinger

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (501)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 20 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

Forex Gunslinger is a BUY/SELL reversal signals indicator designed around the idea of combining support/resistance, crossovers and oscillators in MTF mode. When everything is aligned the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal. Though the indicator is based around the MTF idea, the algorithm is very stable and generates reliable reversal signals. This is an MTF type indicator where it can use a higher or a lower time frame to calculate the signals for your current chart. Though the original idea was about using the indicator in the MTF mode, it can be used in the NON-MTF mode too. Moreover you can easily adjust the Sensitivity parameter of the indicator to have accurate signal both in MTF and NON-MTF mode.

The indicator can be used with absolutely any trading instrument and time frame. It can be used with currencies, indices, stocks, cryptos and metals.

The FX Gunslinger indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you happy and profitable trading!


Reviews 6
johnnypn
77
johnnypn 2026.04.05 23:04 
 

I like this indicator. Thank you Oleg.

DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:37 
 

Great job as always. The product does what it is supposed to do, including the salesperson's approach, which is great and helpful as always on how to use the product.

Hung Ngo
198
Hung Ngo 2025.06.12 23:05 
 

The Author Provide An Excellent Support. Thank you!

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johnnypn
77
johnnypn 2026.04.05 23:04 
 

I like this indicator. Thank you Oleg.

Oleg Rodin
32628
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.04.07 11:40
Thank You very much for the 5 STARS!:) I appreciate it a lot! I am glad you like the indicator. I wish you great success with your trading, my dear friend!
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:37 
 

Great job as always. The product does what it is supposed to do, including the salesperson's approach, which is great and helpful as always on how to use the product.

Oleg Rodin
32628
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.09.13 13:17
I appreciate your kind words! Thank You very much for your great review! Wishing you the greatest success ever!
Hung Ngo
198
Hung Ngo 2025.06.12 23:05 
 

The Author Provide An Excellent Support. Thank you!

Oleg Rodin
32628
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.06.13 11:18
My dear friend, I highly appreciate your feedback! Thank you very much for being among my valued customers! May SUCCESS and PROFIT always be with you in trading!
Danny Tsang
288
Danny Tsang 2025.04.19 18:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32628
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.04.19 18:09
Thank You very much, Danny! I will share the trading tips with you very soon! I am happy to see you among my valued return customers!
Bao Long Nguyen
189
Bao Long Nguyen 2025.01.22 07:28 
 

Thanks Oled Rodin, great and kind seller

Oleg Rodin
32628
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.01.22 12:13
Thank You very much! I am very happy to see such people like you among my valued return customers. You're also great and very kind person! Once again Thank You for your kind words!
Cristiano Carvalho
553
Cristiano Carvalho 2025.01.04 13:26 
 

The "FX Gunslinger" indicator is a revolutionary tool. I really like it because its reversal signals are very accurate. In MTF (Multi Time Frame) mode, FX Gunslinger generates solid signals when all the elements are aligned. I tested it and verified it. It's excellent. The FX Gunslinger seller, Oleg Rodin, is someone who is always willing to answer any questions or give valuable tips. I am very satisfied with the purchase. Thank you, Mr. Oleg, for all your willingness to help us.

Oleg Rodin
32628
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.01.04 17:03
My dear friend, I am extremely grateful to you for your kind words!:) You know it is always an absolute pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers. I am also happy to know my indicator has been helpful to you in reaching your trading goals. May SUCCESS in trading always be with you!
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