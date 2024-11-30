Forex Gunslinger is a BUY/SELL reversal signals indicator designed around the idea of combining support/resistance, crossovers and oscillators in MTF mode. When everything is aligned the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal. Though the indicator is based around the MTF idea, the algorithm is very stable and generates reliable reversal signals. This is an MTF type indicator where it can use a higher or a lower time frame to calculate the signals for your current chart. Though the original idea was about using the indicator in the MTF mode, it can be used in the NON-MTF mode too. Moreover you can easily adjust the Sensitivity parameter of the indicator to have accurate signal both in MTF and NON-MTF mode.

The indicator can be used with absolutely any trading instrument and time frame. It can be used with currencies, indices, stocks, cryptos and metals.

The FX Gunslinger indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

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