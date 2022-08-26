Apollo Global Trends is a trend indicator that was created to predict the movement of a market trend on any currency pairs, as well as absolutely any trading instruments, including metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies and other trading instruments. This indicator can be used for any time frame. The indicator is suitable for both long-term and short-term trading. The indicator can act as the main system or as a filter for your indicators. This indicator perfectly filters market noise. The indicator is very easy to use. You just need to follow the signals. After purchase you will be able to instantly download the Apollo Global Trend tool. Moreover I will share with you the extra arrow indicators shown in the screenshots absolutely for free!

The indicator provides NON-REPAINT and NON-LAG signals . By working with the "Amplitude" parameter you can adapt the signals to any time frame and forex pair.