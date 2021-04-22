NAM Divergences

5

MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator.


Features

- Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction.

- Hide and show control panel wherever you want.

- Real time information about non-capitalized divergences.

- Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations.

- Real time information about regular divergences.

- Real time information about hidden divergences.

- Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MACD, STOCH, RMI, TDI, RSIOMA.

- Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications).

Summary

Using divergence trading can be useful in spotting a weakening trend or reversal in momentum. Sometimes you can even use it as a signal for a trend to continue. Our tool offers divergence detection on all timeframes simultaneously, in an amazingly comfortable and intuitive control panel with the possibility of show and hide, to keep your chart as clean as possible. 

You will see at real time overbought and oversold situations, regular divergences, hidden divergences and uncapitalized divergences on the history period of choice.

For uncapitalized divergences we have on-screen notifications on MT4 and push notifications to your mobile phone!


Reviews 1
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2022.01.11 18:43 
 

Muy completo y preciso... una pieza de relojería

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FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
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5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
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Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
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Just imagine having 10 or more indicator windows on your Metatrader 4 chart and being able to show or hide them with a single click ... This useful tool allows you to organize all indicator sub windows automatically, keeping the chart as clean as possible. Now you can view only the indicators that you really need, when you need... with just a few clicks! If you are done with the indicators, hide them all quickly with just one click, don't waste any more time, use it now! Summary With Organizer
NAM Trade Concierge
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
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Manage your risk and trades with the greatest precision, its trading capabilitys are not only limited to any type of asset in real time, but it can also be used in the Strategy Tester to Backtest any strategy along with the indicators of your interest! practice your strategies now without running any kind of risk, then print the results reports to carry out a performance log of them! Our trading assistant has an interactive control panel that will allow you to manage the risk of your trades, se
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lauro1956
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lauro1956 2022.01.11 18:43 
 

Muy completo y preciso... una pieza de relojería

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