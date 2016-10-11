Currency Strength Exotics

4.88

CURRENTLY 20% OFF !

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity?

User manual: click here

It works for all time frames. You will quickly be able to see the TREND! Designed on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically shows the strength or weakness of the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol!

The indicator shows the strength lines of the 8 main currencies (AUD CAD CHF EUR GBP JPY NZD USD) plus 1 symbol more! This indicator shows the true value of the Symbol. For example: for XAUUSD (Gold): the price is quoted in US$. If Gold is moving up how do you can know if strength is with Gold or Weakness with US$? We would trade only if Gold is strong. The indicator extracts the true Strength of Gold and eliminates the quote currency US$. It handles Gold equally as a 9th currency. Furthermore, it shows market activity and Currency Strength Fibonacci reversal levels (Market Fibs).

Get your trade setup when currency strength builds a double-GAP (USD strength line and the exotic strength line showing opposite direction)! This strategy can be used by swing traders and scalpers alike. For swing traders, it shows when a new trend has been triggered and for scalpers, it shows which pairs are going to have movement. From our clients and our own experience, we know the indicator work so well that it is truly a case of 1+1= 3!


Indicator Parameters See the full list in the User Manual.

==== EXOTIC settings

  • fix EXOTIC pair name (empty for XAUUSD and auto detect) (enter exotic pair name be fixed)
  • auto-get EXOTIC pair name from chart (do auto detect exotic pair name from the chart)
  • EXOTIC reverse line manually (Gold is reversed) (most products need be line-reversed because priced in USD)
  • autodetect EXOTIC to reverse line (Automates the function above. If USD is found as base currency like USDMXN, USDSEK, the line will not be reversed.
  • suffix for currency pairs (if EURUSD is called like EURUSDm then enter m)

==== Chart settings

  • Line width base and quote CS (make thicker the currency of the chart)
  • show USD line always thick (used with indexes...)
  • Line width other 6 CS (the other currencies which are not part of the chart)
  • Line other 6 CS dotted if width=1
  • EXOTIC Line width same other 6 CS (false: exotic line always thicker)
  • HIDE the other 6 CS lines (show only base and quote currency line)
  • HIDE EXOTIC line if symbol is not on chart (true: no exotic line if a currency selected)
  • Line width Market (0=not) (size of Market Momentum dot) (Market Activity)
  • show Bars back (how many candles back the indicator prints the currency lines)
  • quick chart open in new window (false: change pair in the same chart)
  • Show CS labels end of line

==== Color settings

  • You know how to use it. Euro is white, please change if you use white chart background.

=== other settings

  • open support charts! - (Special: to update automatically the MetaTrader 4 history, 7 support charts will be opened! This function can be deactivated.)
  • Font spacing X (big screen) (This is for those who have a big 4K monitor. It might be needed to add to horizontal spacing of the buttons.)

Tips

  1. Use my templates. (See Manual)
  2. If USD strength line and the exotic strength line show opposite direction it is a strong signal. (Double-GAP)
  3. Stay within the trend (GAP) of the higher time frame.
  4. Watch for reversal if the line is at Market Fibonacci 161 or 261.
  5. Check chart history at what levels the Symbol do often reverse.
  6. SPECIAL: To update the MT4 chart history use the 7 support charts (see Manual)
  7. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

Ones you got the indicator(s) request the STARTER-PACK email (manual) with more info, links, templates, and stuff. I want to make sure of your success!

Best Regards, Bernhard

Reviews 40
Levon SY
89
Levon SY 2025.09.29 11:55 
 

I’ve been using the Currency Strength Exotic Indicator for three weeks, and it has already proven to be an exceptional tool. It is professional, unique, and has greatly boosted my confidence in trading. This indicator is a must when you are using the Advanced Supply and Demand Indicator, the combination delivers truly impressive results. The support is also super excellent Bernhard is always responsive and very supportive. I highly recommend this indicator to any serious trader looking for an edge.

igorprpa
120
igorprpa 2025.04.15 18:20 
 

I have been using ACS28 for 4 years before I switched to Exotics, which was almost a year ago. The reason was simple, low volumes on forex made me start looking for other assets, and I landed on indices, for which I needed Exotics. Esentially, it looks the same in terms of the layout, lines and all the other details. Exotics contains all the forex currency lines just like ACS28, which you can still use. But the difference is that you can install different indices on it as well. I have been trading US30(Dow Jones) and US100(Nasdaq) for a year now, and Gold for about 2 months. Trading indices is very different from trading forex. Sometimes huge volumes forces you to adjust your risk management, but offer rewards that you can only dream of in forex. Once you taste it, you`ll never go back to forex again. So for 5 years now, Bernhards indicators have been my EYES IN THE MARKET. One of the most important component in my total trading system. And all those times I needed support, Bernhard always replied quickly, mostly after few hours, providing the help I needed. So, you really can`t get it better than that! The indicator is a MUST for evey trader that want to trade professionally, whether you trade forex or something else. I rate it top 5/5, for both the indicator and the support. PS! A little tip! I have it installed on MT4, and I use 3 charts for evey asset I trade. I use 1m, 5m, and 15m. 15 min chart I switch to higher time frames if needed. This way I can see early changes in directions. The indicator serves 3 different time frames easily, so no worries about it.

Infinity 8
66
Infinity 8 2024.10.28 14:46 
 

I am absolutely thrilled with this product! The user-friendliness and effectiveness are impressive. It has significantly improved my trading strategies and allows me to trade more profitably. The customization options are versatile and flexible, so I can perfectly tailor the tool to my needs. The support is also top-notch and responds quickly whenever I have questions. Overall, an excellent tool that I can highly recommend to any trader!

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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
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Ernesto Lazaro Santos
158
Ernesto Lazaro Santos 2025.12.15 20:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Levon SY
89
Levon SY 2025.09.29 11:55 
 

I’ve been using the Currency Strength Exotic Indicator for three weeks, and it has already proven to be an exceptional tool. It is professional, unique, and has greatly boosted my confidence in trading. This indicator is a must when you are using the Advanced Supply and Demand Indicator, the combination delivers truly impressive results. The support is also super excellent Bernhard is always responsive and very supportive. I highly recommend this indicator to any serious trader looking for an edge.

igorprpa
120
igorprpa 2025.04.15 18:20 
 

I have been using ACS28 for 4 years before I switched to Exotics, which was almost a year ago. The reason was simple, low volumes on forex made me start looking for other assets, and I landed on indices, for which I needed Exotics. Esentially, it looks the same in terms of the layout, lines and all the other details. Exotics contains all the forex currency lines just like ACS28, which you can still use. But the difference is that you can install different indices on it as well. I have been trading US30(Dow Jones) and US100(Nasdaq) for a year now, and Gold for about 2 months. Trading indices is very different from trading forex. Sometimes huge volumes forces you to adjust your risk management, but offer rewards that you can only dream of in forex. Once you taste it, you`ll never go back to forex again. So for 5 years now, Bernhards indicators have been my EYES IN THE MARKET. One of the most important component in my total trading system. And all those times I needed support, Bernhard always replied quickly, mostly after few hours, providing the help I needed. So, you really can`t get it better than that! The indicator is a MUST for evey trader that want to trade professionally, whether you trade forex or something else. I rate it top 5/5, for both the indicator and the support. PS! A little tip! I have it installed on MT4, and I use 3 charts for evey asset I trade. I use 1m, 5m, and 15m. 15 min chart I switch to higher time frames if needed. This way I can see early changes in directions. The indicator serves 3 different time frames easily, so no worries about it.

Infinity 8
66
Infinity 8 2024.10.28 14:46 
 

I am absolutely thrilled with this product! The user-friendliness and effectiveness are impressive. It has significantly improved my trading strategies and allows me to trade more profitably. The customization options are versatile and flexible, so I can perfectly tailor the tool to my needs. The support is also top-notch and responds quickly whenever I have questions. Overall, an excellent tool that I can highly recommend to any trader!

Yaakub Bin Abd Latip
535
Yaakub Bin Abd Latip 2024.01.15 05:42 
 

Very helpful and excellent indicator all time.

Kam Wah Wong
503
Kam Wah Wong 2023.12.13 17:15 
 

I used this indicator for several weeks and it is the great indicator and excellent support, Thanks Bernhard

RenCarTom
247
RenCarTom 2023.12.05 19:22 
 

great product great support hope to make a lot of pips with it very happy i got it i am shure it will help me trading gold which is my maine asset

AkiPrimeX
70
AkiPrimeX 2023.10.10 14:54 
 

Just rent the indicator and this indicator was awesome and really help me on put any trading decision

Matthew Kotecki
227
Matthew Kotecki 2023.09.06 02:55 
 

this is near perfect when combined with the cs28 combo system, the newly added crossover alerts are very accurate

batukbhairava
206
batukbhairava 2023.08.22 10:55 
 

I highly recommend this indicator to both new users and advanced users. By Having an empty slot you can chose symbol of your choice. For E.g. using Gold, Bitcoin, US30, Crude Oil against rest of the currencies and see the correlation.

Sudheer Kumar Ramagiri
204
Sudheer Kumar Ramagiri 2023.07.22 08:22 
 

This is a very good indicator, as it covers Gold also.

mongiwa
371
mongiwa 2023.07.02 16:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Olivier Cerf
359
Olivier Cerf 2023.04.25 12:34 
 

Doesn't give the Buyers/Sellers force, only alert when big move, but very late for indexes. Inadapted for scalp or day trading.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.04.26 10:31
I'm sorry to hear that you've had difficulties with the indicator. However, please note that you did not request the starter email or package, which includes a comprehensive guide on how to use the product effectively and understand our trading strategy. We would be happy to provide you with this information and any further assistance to help you better understand the product.
Hs S
134
Hs S 2023.04.07 08:38 
 

Very good indicator , trade a lot of gold so this is the one.

Oleg Moiseyenko
220
Oleg Moiseyenko 2023.03.01 01:15 
 

Respect to the author for his work in creating indicators to facilitate trading. I especially want to note the support. In combination with the use of three indicators, success is guaranteed. I’v been using the second year, no complaints, 5 stars rating

JACK_LE_CHAT
360
JACK_LE_CHAT 2022.12.30 03:48 
 

A welcome add-on to Bernhard's set of indicators, which constitute one of the most interesting, overall trading strategy I have seen when they are used conjointly. Indeed, 99.9% of the "traditional" indicators (MACD, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Moving Averages... And the list goes on) are lagging since they are a posterior INTERPRETATION of the market based on the calculation of average values (to summarize in a nutshell). Bernhard's "CS28 System" (let's name it like this for sake of simplicity), on the opposite, is not a belated view, it is the reflection of what ACTUALLY happens in the market HERE and NOW ! With Currency Strength Exotics, Bernhard simply takes his own system to the next level by adding more potential through the screening and instant comparison of more instruments, yet keeping the philosophy of the original CS28 System untouched. Bluffing.

DarthTraderX
146
DarthTraderX 2022.10.07 06:31 
 

I trade gold and I want to know what this guy to give me hint when I can catch him. The cs exotic gives me the whole picture to pinpoint where I will enter a trade. This indicator is like the old version of CS28 Dashboard and gives me idea whether gold will continue or slowing down. Great great indicator. Highly recommended.

hwhdrm80ilax
114
hwhdrm80ilax 2022.08.07 15:04 
 

I am considering trading XAUUSD so I purchased this because I own all of the other ACS28 indicators. These give you much more confidence! Gold is a bit volatile for my taste so I may not trade it, but I am glad to be armed with the tool to do it if I make that decision.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2022.10.03 13:16
Thanks for the honest review! 👍
MAHABAL
198
MAHABAL 2022.08.01 08:22 
 

looks good..recently rented..thanks bernhard

Zamshol Kamal Bin Harun
399
Zamshol Kamal Bin Harun 2022.06.09 12:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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