Delta Fusion Pro
Version: 8.0
Updated: 6 December 2025
Delta Fusion Pro – Advanced Order Flow Analysis for Intraday Trading
Delta Fusion Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals aggressive order flow, showing the intensity and direction of institutional pressure in real time. Unlike traditional volume indicators, it analyzes the delta between Ask and Bid volumes to anticipate reversals, confirm trends, and identify professional interest zones.
Key Features
Intelligent Auto-Tuning System
Automatically adjusts all parameters based on:
- Instrument type (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks)
- Operating timeframe
- Market volatility (ATR)
- Recent average volume
No manual configuration for less experienced traders – the indicator calibrates itself!
Operational Functions
- NetDelta and Cumulative Delta
- Difference between aggressive Ask/Bid volumes with customizable EMA smoothing
- Real-time directional pressure visualization
- Customizable histogram colors (Buy/Sell)
- Price/Volume Divergences
- Automatic detection of regular and hidden divergences
- Strength classification: Strong/Medium/Weak
- Advanced filters: volume confirmation, trend, time distance
- Graphic signals with colored arrows
- Market Imbalance
- Identifies significant Ask/Bid imbalances (configurable ratio)
- Minimum volume threshold for validation
- Colored dots on chart (bull/bear)
- Infusion Volume
- Detects abnormal volume spikes compared to average
- Customizable multiplier factor and period
- Highlights institutional interventions and volume climaxes
- Splash Signal
- Graphic visualization of volume peaks
- Wingdings dots above/below candles
- Signal generated at candle close (no repainting)
- Customizable offset and size
- POC Delta (Point of Control)
- Calculates price with highest delta concentration
- Automatic methods: Freedman-Diaconis or ATR
- Horizontal line + optional band
- Dynamic update during session
- Delta Profile
- Volume profile based on aggressive delta
- Modes: Net Delta or Absolute
- Configurable left/right anchoring
- Highlights Top N most significant levels
- Colored rectangles proportional to intensity
- VWAP Delta
- Volume-weighted average price on aggressive volumes
- Three calculation modes:
- NET_DELTA_WEIGHTED: Only net delta
- NET_ALL_VWAP: Ask + Bid with direction
- NET_AVG_BUY_SELL: Average VWAP Buy/Sell
- Separate lines for Buy, Sell, and Net
Interactive Panels
- Control Panel (UCP)
Real-time ON/OFF management of all features:
- Delta Profile
- POC Delta
- VWAP Net
- Divergences
- Imbalance
- Infusion
- Splash
Draggable – freely positionable on chart with colored indicators (Blue = ON / Gray = OFF).
Buy/Sell Percentage Panel
- Shows % of aggressive buy and sell volumes
- Dynamic color (green if Buy > Sell)
- Customizable text template
- Multi-Timeframe Strength Panel
- Aggregated analysis on current TF + M15 + H1 + H4
- Progressive graphic bar with classification (Strong/Medium/Weak)
- Detailed tooltip with values for each timeframe
- Optimized cache system for performance
Configurable Parameters
- Session Reset: Customizable session start time
- Smooth Period: EMA filter for cumulative delta (default: 10)
- Divergences: 7 advanced parameters (swings, thresholds, trend/volume filters)
- Imbalance: Ratio and minimum volume
- Infusion/Splash: Period and multiplier factor
- POC: Calculation method, band, snap-to-tick
- Delta Profile: Bins, Top N, width, colors
- VWAP: Calculation mode, line colors, style
- Panels: Positions, font size, colors, template
Operational Advantages
- Identify institutional zones via POC and Delta Profile
- Anticipate reversals with multi-confirmation divergences
- Confirm breakouts with imbalance and infusion
- Real-time sentiment with Buy/Sell and MTF panels
- Context adaptability thanks to interactive panel
- Zero lag on confirmed signals (no repainting on Splash)
- Full customization of colors, thresholds, and visualizations
Target Audience
- Intraday traders on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
- Scalpers and day traders needing advanced volume analysis
- Discretionary traders seeking multi-signal confirmations
- Beginner traders: with Auto-Tuning active, the indicator self-calibrates
- Expert traders: full control over advanced parameters
Technical Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Timeframes: All (optimized for M1–H4)
- Instruments: Forex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks
- Resources: Lightweight and optimized (smart cache, on-demand calculations)
Complete Documentation
The detailed technical manual, best practices, and step-by-step guides for each feature are available after purchase by contacting the seller directly via private message on MQL5.
Disclaimer
Delta Fusion Pro is an analytical tool to support trading activity. It does not constitute operational advice or performance guarantee. The user is solely responsible for trading decisions. Requires technical competence and proper risk management.
Transform your intraday trading with professional order flow analysis!
Delta Fusion Pro is a powerful all-in-one volume analysis tool for FX traders, combining divergence, VWAPs, market profiles, POC, market imbalance, and more. It lets MetaTrader 4 compete with TradingView and other advanced platforms, revealing market dynamics that price charts alone can’t show. The author is highly skilled in programming, has deep FX knowledge, and is a friendly, approachable professional. Ideal for scalpers and short-term traders, it provides a clear view of real-time market pressure to spot potential entries and exits with confidence.