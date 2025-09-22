Delta Fusion Pro – Advanced Order Flow Analysis for Intraday Trading



Delta Fusion Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals aggressive order flow, showing the intensity and direction of institutional pressure in real time. Unlike traditional volume indicators, it analyzes the delta between Ask and Bid volumes to anticipate reversals, confirm trends, and identify professional interest zones.

Key Features

Intelligent Auto-Tuning System

Automatically adjusts all parameters based on:

Instrument type (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks)

Operating timeframe

Market volatility (ATR)

Recent average volume

No manual configuration for less experienced traders – the indicator calibrates itself!

Operational Functions

NetDelta and Cumulative Delta

Difference between aggressive Ask/Bid volumes with customizable EMA smoothing

Real-time directional pressure visualization

Customizable histogram colors (Buy/Sell)

Price/Volume Divergences

Automatic detection of regular and hidden divergences

Strength classification: Strong/Medium/Weak

Advanced filters: volume confirmation, trend, time distance

Graphic signals with colored arrows

Market Imbalance

Identifies significant Ask/Bid imbalances (configurable ratio)

Minimum volume threshold for validation

Colored dots on chart (bull/bear)

Infusion Volume

Detects abnormal volume spikes compared to average

Customizable multiplier factor and period

Highlights institutional interventions and volume climaxes

Splash Signal

Graphic visualization of volume peaks

Wingdings dots above/below candles

Signal generated at candle close (no repainting)

Customizable offset and size

POC Delta (Point of Control)

Calculates price with highest delta concentration

Automatic methods: Freedman-Diaconis or ATR

Horizontal line + optional band

Dynamic update during session

Delta Profile

Volume profile based on aggressive delta

Modes: Net Delta or Absolute

Configurable left/right anchoring

Highlights Top N most significant levels

Colored rectangles proportional to intensity

VWAP Delta

Volume-weighted average price on aggressive volumes

Three calculation modes: NET_DELTA_WEIGHTED: Only net delta NET_ALL_VWAP: Ask + Bid with direction NET_AVG_BUY_SELL: Average VWAP Buy/Sell

Separate lines for Buy, Sell, and Net

Interactive Panels

Control Panel (UCP)

Real-time ON/OFF management of all features:

Delta Profile

POC Delta

VWAP Net

Divergences

Imbalance

Infusion

Splash

Draggable – freely positionable on chart with colored indicators (Blue = ON / Gray = OFF).

Buy/Sell Percentage Panel

Shows % of aggressive buy and sell volumes

Dynamic color (green if Buy > Sell)

Customizable text template

Multi-Timeframe Strength Panel

Aggregated analysis on current TF + M15 + H1 + H4

Progressive graphic bar with classification (Strong/Medium/Weak)

Detailed tooltip with values for each timeframe

Optimized cache system for performance

Configurable Parameters

Session Reset: Customizable session start time

Smooth Period: EMA filter for cumulative delta (default: 10)

Divergences: 7 advanced parameters (swings, thresholds, trend/volume filters)

Imbalance: Ratio and minimum volume

Infusion/Splash: Period and multiplier factor

POC: Calculation method, band, snap-to-tick

Delta Profile: Bins, Top N, width, colors

VWAP: Calculation mode, line colors, style

Panels: Positions, font size, colors, template

Operational Advantages

Identify institutional zones via POC and Delta Profile

Anticipate reversals with multi-confirmation divergences

Confirm breakouts with imbalance and infusion

Real-time sentiment with Buy/Sell and MTF panels

Context adaptability thanks to interactive panel

Zero lag on confirmed signals (no repainting on Splash)

Full customization of colors, thresholds, and visualizations

Target Audience

Intraday traders on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities

Scalpers and day traders needing advanced volume analysis

Discretionary traders seeking multi-signal confirmations

Beginner traders: with Auto-Tuning active, the indicator self-calibrates

Expert traders: full control over advanced parameters

Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Timeframes: All (optimized for M1–H4)

Instruments: Forex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, Stocks

Resources: Lightweight and optimized (smart cache, on-demand calculations)

Complete Documentation

The detailed technical manual, best practices, and step-by-step guides for each feature are available after purchase by contacting the seller directly via private message on MQL5.

Disclaimer

Delta Fusion Pro is an analytical tool to support trading activity. It does not constitute operational advice or performance guarantee. The user is solely responsible for trading decisions. Requires technical competence and proper risk management.

Transform your intraday trading with professional order flow analysis!