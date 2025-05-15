Gold PL MTF 4

Gold PL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and automatically reflects the important Pivot Levels of the specified timeframe (TF) using the Fibonacci method (golden section).

Live Signal of manual trading >>> [ Click Here ]

The indicator perfectly describes the price trajectory of the selected timeframe (day, week, month, year), determines the beginning of a trend and the beginning of a correction, which may develop into an opposite trend.

The indicator also shows the current unworked Pivot Levels of different timeframes, which serve as a price magnet. This allows you to quickly assess the situation on the market and make a decision on entering and / or exiting a transaction. The potential of each transaction averages from 50 to 1000 pips.

The indicator allows you to evaluate the likely direction of price movement on different timeframes, and also shows the most probable targets and the potential for price movement.

 

Benefits of the indicator:

  1. The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
  2. Pivot Levels do not-disappear and not-repaint. Confirmed arrow signal of FP buffer can rebuild when the trend is strong only.
  3. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker.
  4. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
  5. Recommended timeframe H1-H4 for medium-long-term trading.
  6. Individual parameters (TF, color etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
  7. The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system, as well as an independent trading system.

WARNING: All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.
All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!

WARNING: Don't look for magic arrows, they don't exist. No indicator in the world can guess or predict a trend reversal 100%. 

NOTE: The entry accuracy and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only an assistant for the trader, and not a guide to action. The Golden Rule - go to open an order by trend, take your profit and wait until the next best signal.


Version of the Gold РL MTF indicator for MetaTrader 5 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
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4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend. Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimate
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Sergei Linskii
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