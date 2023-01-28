GOLD Impulse with Alert

4.67

This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT and  Currency Strength Exotics.

It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol!

This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength accelerating (Impulse or speed) of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically shows whether the strength or weakness of a currency is accelerating or not and measures the speed of that acceleration - think of it like the speedometer in your car. When you accelerate things obviously happen faster which is the same in the Forex market i.e. if you pair currencies that are accelerating in the opposite directions you have identified a potentially profitable trade.

The dynamical Market Fibonacci 28 level is used as an alert trigger and will adapt to market activity. If the impulse hits the yellow trigger line you will receive an alert. Then you know as a trader what to do. The pair and direction are already given. Just click on the alert button to switch to the pair or to open a new chart for your further analysis. The alert level can be modified.

Vertical lines and arrows for currency momentum will guide your trading!

This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity?

Get the initializing trigger of a new trend early! This acceleration and deceleration can be used by both swing traders and scalpers. To swing traders it shows when a new trend has been triggered and to scalpers, it shows which pairs are going to have movement. From our clients and our own experience, we know the two indicators work so well together that it is truly a case of 1+1= 3!


Indicator parameters See the full list in the User Manual.

=== EXOTIC settings

  • fix EXOTIC pair name (empty for XAUUSD and auto detect) (enter exotic pair name be fixed)
  • auto-get EXOTIC pair name from chart (do auto detect exotic pair name from the chart)
  • EXOTIC reverse line manually (Gold is reversed) (most products need be line-reversed because priced in USD)
  • autodetect EXOTIC to reverse line (Automates the function above. If USD is found as base currency like USDMXN, USDSEK, the line will not be reversed.
  • suffix for currency pairs (if EURUSD is called like EURUSDm then enter m)

=== Indicator Settings

  • Impulse Sensitivity - Slow/Medium/Fast.
  • draw bull and bear V-Line - Currency strength sentiment.
  • show Bars back 

=== Alert Settings

  • alert on the live or closed candle.
  • CS-Impulse Trigger at market Fib (higher=stronger).
  • draw arrow for Impulse alert.
=== General Alert Settings
Popup Alerts - popup MetaTrader 4 alerts. It will tell strongest or weakest currency, value, possible trade pair.
Send email alerts and send push alerts - to your phone.

    === Color settings

    You know how to use it. Euro is white, please change if you use white chart background.
      and other settings

        Tips

        1. Use my template.
        2. The Alert trigger value can be edited at any Market Fibonacci level in settings. It can be any number. The default is 28. The yellow line shows the level on the chart.
        3. Then we see the numbers of the highest and lowest Impulse value.
        4. Followed with the Currency which reached the trigger value (if there is any).
        5. A button will then pop up with a suggested pair. By click on it, it will change the pair on the chart. 
        6. Study the complete trading system.
        Ones you got the indicator(s) request the STARTER-PACK email (manual) with more info, links, templates, and stuff. I want to make sure of your success!

        Best Regards, Bernhard


        Reviews 13
        Keiro Asano
        144
        Keiro Asano 2026.03.23 17:50 
         

        Quick support and good reliable indicator

        DanyLbc747
        1248
        DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:27 
         

        Interesting product concept, I recommend it.

        Infinity 8
        66
        Infinity 8 2024.10.28 14:48 
         

        An absolute must-have for any trader! This product has far exceeded my expectations. The features are well-designed, offering just the right mix of simplicity and performance. Since I started using it, I've noticed a significant improvement in my trading results. The installation and setup were a breeze, and the performance is outstanding. Huge compliments to the developers – finally a product that truly delivers on its promises! Highly recommended!

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        Keiro Asano
        144
        Keiro Asano 2026.03.23 17:50 
         

        Quick support and good reliable indicator

        DanyLbc747
        1248
        DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:27 
         

        Interesting product concept, I recommend it.

        Infinity 8
        66
        Infinity 8 2024.10.28 14:48 
         

        An absolute must-have for any trader! This product has far exceeded my expectations. The features are well-designed, offering just the right mix of simplicity and performance. Since I started using it, I've noticed a significant improvement in my trading results. The installation and setup were a breeze, and the performance is outstanding. Huge compliments to the developers – finally a product that truly delivers on its promises! Highly recommended!

        Kam Wah Wong
        503
        Kam Wah Wong 2023.12.13 17:15 
         

        I used this indicator for several weeks and it is the great indicator and excellent support, Thanks Bernhard

        RenCarTom
        247
        RenCarTom 2023.12.11 10:30 
         

        i bought both this indicator an currency strenght exotic just passed demo ftmo challenge using thouse, highly sattisfied! will use it to pass the real challenge hoping for help from the combo indicator great support extrimly safisfied

        Matthew Kotecki
        227
        Matthew Kotecki 2023.09.06 03:00 
         

        support is top notch,all questions or issues answered proptly the most important thing for me is the cs28 combo alerts. i have bought ASD,EXO,and this indicator and that makes a great system

        batukbhairava
        206
        batukbhairava 2023.08.22 10:53 
         

        I highly recommend this indicator to both new users and advanced users. By Having an empty slot you can chose symbol of your choice. For E.g. using Gold, Bitcoin, US30 against rest of the currencies and see the correlation.

        Antonio Carter
        282
        Antonio Carter 2023.08.10 14:55 
         

        This indicator is a must have for Gold. Combined with the Gold currency strength its a game changer! Im on my way to passing my second funded challenge with these indicators!

        a.hanson
        241
        a.hanson 2023.07.15 10:47 
         

        This indicator is a game changer, I have both the Gold Impulse and the Currency Exotic indicators from Bernhard and both of them combined helped me a lot last week during market volatility. The developer is very helpful and his support is extraordinary. I will recommend this indicator and also the developers other indicators if you want to see and capture the quick moves in the market. For me this indicator is 5Star++

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86902
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.07.15 12:58
        We appreciate your feedback on our indicators and are glad to hear that they have made a significant impact on your trading experience. It's rewarding to know that our Gold Impulse and Currency Exotic indicators have provided valuable insights during recent market volatility. We strive to offer exceptional support, and we're delighted to hear that you found our assistance to be extraordinary. Thank you for recommending our indicators and acknowledging their ability to capture quick market moves. Your 5-star rating means a lot to us! 💖 💖
        Forex1218
        662
        Forex1218 2023.05.24 07:18 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        DIM ENERGY LTD
        890
        Dmitrii Castravet 2023.05.18 20:49 
         

        Dont waste your money. No one developer will sell his profitable indicator.

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86902
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.05.22 13:27
        I'm sorry to hear that you've had difficulties with the indicator. However, please note that you did not request the starter email or package, which includes a comprehensive guide on how to use the product effectively and understand our trading strategy. We would be happy to provide you with this information and any further assistance to help you better understand the product.
        Sudheer Kumar Ramagiri
        204
        Sudheer Kumar Ramagiri 2023.05.03 08:08 
         

        Good one. No need to go for any other product

        Oleg Moiseyenko
        205
        Oleg Moiseyenko 2023.03.30 01:55 
         

        There is nothing to say, with the exception of one, it deserves only positive grades. Three in conjunction for trading, and adviser, trade in futures and gold. Support and indicators deserve 5 stars

        Reply to review