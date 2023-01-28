GOLD Impulse with Alert

This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT and Currency Strength Exotics.

It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol!

This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength accelerating (Impulse or speed) of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically shows whether the strength or weakness of a currency is accelerating or not and measures the speed of that acceleration - think of it like the speedometer in your car. When you accelerate things obviously happen faster which is the same in the Forex market i.e. if you pair currencies that are accelerating in the opposite directions you have identified a potentially profitable trade.

The dynamical Market Fibonacci 28 level is used as an alert trigger and will adapt to market activity. If the impulse hits the yellow trigger line you will receive an alert. Then you know as a trader what to do. The pair and direction are already given. Just click on the alert button to switch to the pair or to open a new chart for your further analysis. The alert level can be modified.

Vertical lines and arrows for currency momentum will guide your trading!

This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity?

Get the initializing trigger of a new trend early! This acceleration and deceleration can be used by both swing traders and scalpers. To swing traders it shows when a new trend has been triggered and to scalpers, it shows which pairs are going to have movement. From our clients and our own experience, we know the two indicators work so well together that it is truly a case of 1+1= 3!





Indicator parameters See the full list in the User Manual.

=== EXOTIC settings

fix EXOTIC pair name (empty for XAUUSD and auto detect) (enter exotic pair name be fixed)

auto-get EXOTIC pair name from chart (do auto detect exotic pair name from the chart)

EXOTIC reverse line manually (Gold is reversed) (most products need be line-reversed because priced in USD)

autodetect EXOTIC to reverse line (Automates the function above. If USD is found as base currency like USDMXN, USDSEK, the line will not be reversed.

suffix for currency pairs (if EURUSD is called like EURUSDm then enter m)

=== Indicator Settings

Impulse Sensitivity - Slow/Medium/Fast.

draw bull and bear V-Line - Currency strength sentiment.

show Bars back

=== Alert Settings

alert on the live or closed candle.

CS-Impulse Trigger at market Fib (higher=stronger).

draw arrow for Impulse alert.

Popup Alerts - popup MetaTrader 4 alerts. It will tell strongest or weakest currency, value, possible trade pair.

Send email alerts and send push alerts - to your phone.

=== General Alert Settings

=== Color settings

You know how to use it. Euro is white, please change if you use white chart background.

Tips

Use my template. The Alert trigger value can be edited at any Market Fibonacci level in settings. It can be any number. The default is 28. The yellow line shows the level on the chart. Then we see the numbers of the highest and lowest Impulse value. Followed with the Currency which reached the trigger value (if there is any). A button will then pop up with a suggested pair. By click on it, it will change the pair on the chart. Study the complete trading system.

Ones you got the indicator(s) request the STARTER-PACK email (manual) with more info, links, templates, and stuff. I want to make sure of your success!

Best Regards, Bernhard



