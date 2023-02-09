Binary Trader Master is an arrow based indicator that predicts the close of the candle. It does its analysis within one candle only. When the candle opens it requires a few moments to make the analysis and predict the close of the candle. Then it generates a signal. The indicator also allows you to apply time limits that it can use for the analysis which means that you can actually tell the indicator how much time it is allowed to have for the analysis within the candle. The indicator monitors special volume patterns in the candles. This analysis actually predicts the close of the current (0) candle. As such candles usually have strong volume, these signals also have a good profit potential and can be used for forex trading too. Both binary and forex traders can benefit from the indicator.

As the indicator works with the body of an individual candle, the indicator provides signals only in real-time or in the visual strategy test mode!

THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT!