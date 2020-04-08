Hidden Riskless Hedging

This type of riskless arbitrage is based on overlooked patterns, where the goal is to convert the trend of EURUSD into a set of periodic functions, each of which continuously crosses the zero line. Which means that the PnL of each set keeps oscillating between positive and negative.

It is riskless because profitability depends NEITHER on trending action NOR flat market! It depends on obscure correlation patterns which you cannot see while looking at any of the 4 pairs involved. This you will not find anywhere else,  and even here the training part will be available until 2027. You are buying the idea, few charting tools, and basic training. I provide these, together with all the theory and training, therefore do no take it lightly. You will gain insight into this setup, and also you will be able to extend the strategy to other pairs.


THIS INDICATOR IS SOLD IN STAGES - I DON'T EXPECT YOU TO BUY SUCH A SYSTEM IN ONE 30K TRANSACTION. MINIMUM ACCEPTABLE DEAL TO START, FOR THE CONCEPT PART IS ANY SERIOUS OFFER BETWEEN 4000 AND 8000 USD FOR THE THINGS YOU NEED, next stage is the timing and deeper analysis tools to improve entry/exit, so you spend less time in the trade. less time in a trade, less interest rate charge.

In the most recent test, the first set of trades (1 lot size) made  $2,125 very quickly,  which we took and closed the set, while the losing set was losing similar figure, some -$2,000,  it took more than 10 days to reach the zero line, the $2000 loss became a tiny profit, but it also had $118 interest rate chagre, so overall it was a small loss,  but too small to the profitable set's profit.


At first glance it seems like it doens't make sense, even wise traders never look beyond triangle arbitrage and don't even suspect the existence of anything better. Our method relies on proxy pairs, at first glance, mathematically you cannot even see the PnL difference, but there is a difference. And this is big enough to make $1000 per month at 1 lot size.


You are probably not familiar with these kinds of arbitrage strategies, when you hear about arbitrage you tend to think of ultra fast trading, and when you hear about forex hedging you tend to think of some meaningless buy/sell scenarios, where there's perfect symmetry, and hence no possibility of profit. 


For the immediate future, the next 10-20 days It is not possible to lose because it is not possible to get trapped in the 'wrong side' because we trade both sides, we just use different times to exit each set of trades. So we exit both at a profit, or one at a large profit and the other at a small loss or near breakeven level.


What you will actually get by purchasing this indicator: You will be guided further how this works and we will reveal the actual currency pairs used, and how exactly it is done.


As you can see from the trade simulator,  there is risk of lsoing the periodisity if the trades are left open for too long,  such as 50 days or more, or entering the trades at not the best time,  such waiting period is not used anyway,  the swap charges are prohibitively high,  and even if the trades are profitable the swap costs would offset all profits. But for for the immediate future, 5 to 15 days,  the oscilation is fully practical and possible to use.

Summary:  In theory and in practice this riskless arbitrage is not 100% perfect, we have 2 limitations, swap charges and slow drift of the trades. Because the markets can swing against you more than your account can take but in practive this risk is eliminated by using the simulator and seeing what has happened in the past 5, 10 or 20 days.  and going in the trade one way, or in the reverse way, this maximizes profits and saves time. This way the risk is really low,  and not even swap charges can impact your profits significantly.  But it works well enough for practical purposes, there's no need to have trades open for too long.


Profit potential when trading at one lot size, is $800 to $2000 per month.  We also have one more tool in the making to further improve the entry/exit timing of the trades, this is under test. 


https://youtu.be/BOPionygPQk












#low risk, #riskless arbitrage, #riskless hedging


Recommended products
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Sharp Scalper
Mazin Salim Said Ba Abbad
Indicators
The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping trade
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Primus Trading Engine
Philip Muga
Indicators
Primus Trading Engine is a trading system that combines price action,ratio based indicators & custom indicators to create this leading indicator with a multi-timeframe approach to give you high probability trade setups for forex,CFD cash/futures,metals & binary option to assist in making predictions on what is MOST likely to happen in the market Main Chart Features Price Action Signal-Arrow displayed on a specific bar;NOT buy/sell arrow;DOES NOT repaint;Bullish arrow on a bullish bar,price is l
Market Swing Index MSI
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement. This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person t
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicators
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Towers
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Reliable Tool for the Financial Market This tool delivers high-performance results in trading on financial markets. Advantages: Fast and Accurate Signals: The arrow signals of this tool are easily and accurately analyzed, providing quality signals that you can rely on. No Repainting: This tool does not have any repainting, ensuring reliable trading signals. Quality Guarantee: If any signal repainting is detected, which we cannot correct, we will refund your money without commission. Recommendat
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow
Issam El Amri
Indicators
PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator for MT4 Trade Reversals Like a Pro — Catch Every Swing Point with Precision The PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool built to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities . Designed for traders who value accuracy, clarity, and simplicity, PairMaster detects key market turning points and plots intuitive buy and sell arrows directly on your chart. Key Features Accurate Swing Point Detection – Automatically identifies ma
Full STO
Roman Smoroda
Indicators
Full STO indicator (includes all versions of three STO indicators: Premium, Gold, Silver) - STABLE TRADE OPTION is designed for automatic binary options trading.  READ CAREFULLY!!!!! IMPORTANT In one terminal create two templates with different expirations, a template for 18:01, 18:02 with expirations from 1 to 15 minutes and a template for 22:00 with expirations from 10 to 20 minutes. Winrate: 71% over the past 5 years Money management: 0.3% from the deposit This version of the indicator
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Indicators
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
ADG gainMASTER
Alvin Garcia
Indicators
This advisor enters the market at the opening of   London Market . It has a automatic function that give buy (arrow up green) and sell (arrow down red) signal when the indicator met high probabilities requirements.Once the signal is generated it is the trader discretions to start the order button and do trade manually. Stop loss are base on ATR. Recommended Take profit is 20pips.  The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.  Timeframe is  M5 . Minimum account bal
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Indicators
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
Weddell Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Weddell Pro is a good trading tool that is suitable for both a beginner and an experienced trader. It can be used both separately and combined with other strategies and indicators Configured for currency pairs was tested several times on cryptocurrency but did not show a high result Currency pairs USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Showed itself very well here The percentage of correct transactions is above 68%, which does not make it perfect and bad Doesn't draw or disappear The red arrow shows a t
ORB Williams FPO
Jaime Ynzenga Gimeno
Experts
The ORB-Williams FPO trading robot is the result of combining different Opening Breakout Ranges including the Toby Crabel Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with additional trending indicators for a better entry signal, with the Larry Williams First Profitable Opening (FPO) exit to close the trade.  You can see the result of my real account operations in  Signals:  https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1481106?source=Site +Signals+Favorites The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is a range of price varia
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicators
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
Eagle Eye Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Profitable Binary Option Trading with the "Eagle Eye Indicator" for MT4 Prepare to embark on a game-changing journey in the realm of binary option trading with the awe-inspiring "Eagle Eye Indicator" for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This revolutionary tool is poised to revolutionize your trading experience, infusing it with laser-focused precision and unrivaled profitability. Step into a world where the boundaries of potential are shattered and profits are maximized, thanks to the
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
In the fast-paced world of financial markets, every second counts, and every decision can make or break a trade. Enter the Binary Hacker Indicator – a groundbreaking tool that is set to transform the way traders analyze price movements, one minute at a time. Unveiling Precision in Trading: The Binary Hacker Indicator is not your ordinary trading tool. It functions as a real-time analyzer, dissecting each minute on the chart to provide traders with invaluable insights. Unlike traditional indicato
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Forex Signal generator
Babatunde Adeniyi
Indicators
Forex Signal Generator is a cutting edge technology for Trend Trading, and filtering all inbuilt in one tool. The Signal Generator  analysis the market like a Pro  by using its smart algorithms to detect  the trend, filter out market noise  and display on  your chart with the : ENTRY, STOPLOSS AND TARGET PROFIT Advantages You Get     Access to the proven reliable trend indicator based     Easy and  effective trend detection.     Gives you the ability to filter  out  'NOISE' from the market  
Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard
Bruce Webb
Indicators
This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
Pro Trend Lucem
Lucas Kamau
Indicators
Trend Indicator This Indicator detects the essential momentum in the market and lets you know when the market has a potential trend Green means we are going higher and Red Means we are going Lower,  You can customise the Line to Any Color.  The alerts come in immediately there is a potential signal Defaults Length : 55 This is the Depth of your averaging calculation. The bigger it is the more noise is filtered.  55 Is the Best Optimum Setting For This Indicator
Buyers of this product also purchase
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original!
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicators
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend indicators are one of the areas of technical analysis for use in trading on financial markets. The Angular Trend Lines comprehensively determines the trend direction and generates entry signals. In addition to smoothing the average direction of candles, it also uses the slope of the trend lines. The principle of constructing Gann angles was taken as the basis for the slope angle. The technical analysis indicator combines candlestick smoothing and chart geometry. There are two types of tre
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
More from author
Intermarket Take Profit Indicator for EURUSD
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
5 (1)
Indicators
This is the original, simpler version of our core EURUSD algorithm (it calculates and displays 2 lines rather than 3), but it is still capable of detecting levels in the market where EURUSD will likely move to. These levels are indicated by unusual large gaps, formed by the two lines. Detailed guidance is given to users.  All in all it works on the very short term,  and more importantly on the daily chart. The differences between this and our top EURUSD indicator, is that this one only displays
Super Matrix for EURUSD
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
Indicators
WARNING:    This indicator is powerful, very high probability, not based on publically available algorithms. It's a matrix of 10 different entries, from 10 other pairs, determined by a machine learning algorithm and wave analysis (Fourier Series) over 2 years. it can detect major buy and sell signals, as well as trendless, narrow range, hours on the 30minute and H1 chart (for scalping strategies during the usually trendless Asian session), scalping breakout risk is eliminated. It tells you if E
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review