Owl smart levels

4.26

When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid.

Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves.

Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels, but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals.


What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system?

Owl Smart Levels is not just level marking, but a complete trading model, where each element complements the others.

It includes:

  • Owl Smart Levels (indicator)
    shows the trend direction, pullback zone, and predefined entry, StopLoss, and TakeProfit levels
  • System guide
    explains how to work with signals in practice: which situations to consider, which to skip, and how to manage trades
  • Trade decision checklist
    helps you quickly evaluate signals and avoid entering the market based on “feelings”
  • Owl Helper Expert Advisor
    simplifies trade execution and management (one-click entry)
  • Instructions, examples, and strategy
    help you quickly get started and understand the system logic in practice

As a result, you get not just a standalone tool, but a complete trading framework — from analysis to execution.

Read more: How Owl Smart Levels evolved into a full-fledged trading system >>
How to get the Expert Advisor and related materials?
After purchase, you can contact via private messages — all additional materials and instructions are provided separately.


How the system works

The logic of Owl Smart Levels is based on a core market model:
impulse → pullback → trend continuation

The indicator automatically builds this structure on the chart and displays a ready-made trade model.

The process looks like this:

1. Trend direction is defined
based on the current movement and higher timeframes context

2. An impulse forms
key momentum points are identified

3. Pullback zone is calculated
based on structure and Fibonacci levels

4. Entry point appears
with predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit levels

The system uses familiar tools: fractals, waves, and Fibonacci levelsno hidden algorithms.

You don’t need to mark up the chart manually — key zones and levels are already defined.

The main goal of the system is to eliminate the need for manual market analysis and entry search.

 

What you see on the chart

After installing the indicator, a ready-made structure for trend trading is displayed on the chart.

You see immediately:

  • current trend direction
    across 3 key timeframes
  • zones where the market reversed
    which are used to define entry points
  • dead zone
    an area where trades are not considered
  • entry, StopLoss, and TakeProfit levels
    calculated automatically

As a result, you only see the key elements used to generate signals and make trading decisions.


Practice and results

To evaluate the system in practice, series of trades taken strictly by the rules are published.

Results are presented for major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD

This allows you to assess:

  • how signals behave under different market conditions
  • performance across a series of trades, not isolated examples
  • drawdowns and recovery

All reports are updated regularly and available for review: Trade reports >>

If you want to understand how results are generated in practice and how the system yields a profit:
How the result is formed in Owl Smart Levels (with examples) >>


Automation and ease of use

The system includes all key types of notifications: push, alerts, and emailso you never miss a signal.

After receiving a signal, you evaluate it using the checklist and open a trade using Owl Helper.

Owl Helper is an Expert Advisor designed to simplify working with the system:

  • one-click trade execution
  • automatic position sizing based on defined risk
  • trade management and automatic closing if the signal is invalidated

As a result, the trader only needs minimal input — evaluate the signal and make a decision.

 

Settings

The indicator includes only the key parameters that actually affect performance. No overload — everything is reduced to the essential minimum.

Main parameters:

  • Candles on the left — number of bars on the left to form a fractal
  • Candles on the right — number of bars on the right to form a fractal
  • Open price level — entry level (Fibonacci)
  • TakeProfit level — profit target level

This is enough for the system to work without additional optimization or constant parameter adjustment.


Usage specifics

The indicator is designed for trend trading and is not intended for ranging markets.

Signals are not frequent, as the focus is on the quality of entries rather than quantity.

To work with signals, the system includes a guide and checklist that help filter out weak setups and highlight stronger opportunities. Each trade is evaluated within the overall market structure, not in isolation.

A lower number of signals is compensated by the ability to trade multiple assets simultaneously.

 

Owl Smart Levels — is a trend trading system that defines where to enter and how to execute trades, simplifies decision-making through clear rules, and automates trade execution.

Analysis: why traders choose Owl Smart Levels >>

Reviews 61
coxie
80
coxie 2026.02.26 00:40 
 

looks a fabulous indicater waiting for the owl bonus. regards paul.

Antoine Hawkes
470
Antoine Hawkes 2024.09.04 19:27 
 

Amazing Indicator! Have been using for quite some time now. But I did not know my purchase came with a bonus EA.

vincenzo1964
1215
vincenzo1964 2024.03.30 18:32 
 

Indicatore fantastico molto chiaro e semplifica il lavoro del traider nell'analisi sui vari tf. Vorrei avere il bonus e il manuale pdf per utilizzarlo al meglio

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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
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Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (49)
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Valable ZigZag MT5
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4.63 (19)
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Most traders use ZigZag incorrectly. It does not help to understand the market — it creates false signals and misleads you about the trend. Valable ZigZag solves this problem by showing the real structure of price movement and the market direction. Limitations of the classic ZigZag The classic ZigZag reacts to too many movements. As a result: even minor pullbacks look like significant changes level breakouts are perceived as signals but fail to follow through it becomes difficult to distinguis
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Panther Trade Scenario
Sergey Ermolov
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4.03 (32)
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4.56 (25)
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Trend Monitor VZ
Sergey Ermolov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure. If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time. Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time. The entire market at a glance A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes. Trend direction is det
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coxie
80
coxie 2026.02.26 00:40 
 

looks a fabulous indicater waiting for the owl bonus. regards paul.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 14:59
Hi, thanks for your purchase.
I’ve sent you the bonus in private messages.
Qinchao Zhang
680
Qinchao Zhang 2025.03.28 06:45 
 

really useless

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 14:44
Results can vary depending on how the indicator is applied. The system includes clear rules for filtering and trade selection, which significantly affect the outcome.
Charly Boettcher
344
Charly Boettcher 2025.02.16 09:24 
 

Unfortunately, the developer doesn't respond at all. I only work manually with the indicator and use it with 2 additional indicators as a signal generator. It delivers good results. It's a shame that you don't get the bonus offered.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 09:59
Thank you for your feedback and for sharing your experience. Glad to hear you’re getting good results with the indicator.
I personally respond to all users, so if something was missed, just message me here — I’ll make sure everything is sorted out and you receive all the materials.
Regarding the bonus — it is provided, so if you haven’t received it, just contact me and I’ll make sure you get it.
Antoine Hawkes
470
Antoine Hawkes 2024.09.04 19:27 
 

Amazing Indicator! Have been using for quite some time now. But I did not know my purchase came with a bonus EA.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 15:01
Glad to hear that.
The bonus is included with the system — I’ve sent you the materials in private messages.
kennethlee
125
kennethlee 2024.07.23 15:44 
 

Honest Review Lose a lot of money Go opposite will win a lot of money

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 09:41
Results can vary depending on how the signals are applied in practice.
When using filtering and trade selection rules, the overall outcome typically changes significantly.
vincenzo1964
1215
vincenzo1964 2024.03.30 18:32 
 

Indicatore fantastico molto chiaro e semplifica il lavoro del traider nell'analisi sui vari tf. Vorrei avere il bonus e il manuale pdf per utilizzarlo al meglio

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 15:18
Thanks, that’s exactly what most traders struggle with — overcomplicating charts.
The full materials and guide are available — just message me and I’ll send them to you.
Vladimir Ballesteros
450
Vladimir Ballesteros 2024.03.16 20:28 
 

This is my honest review after using the indicator for almost 3 months, the results has been negative - 11 % so far, using the same setting and pairs recommended by the developer. However, its performance has been poor, I guess this indicator has a good potential but need to be developed to work more in ranges because the market moves around a 70% in ranges. Basically, this is a trend indicator, hope the developer can optimized it as soon as possible.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 10:12
Hi, thanks for your detailed feedback.
You’re right that performance can vary across different market conditions.
Based on my observations and analysis of real trading reports, I’ve continued developing the system. The Owl Smart Levels has evolved into a more complete approach with clear rules for filtering signals, a decision-making checklist, and the Owl Helper EA to assist with execution.
This allows for more selective trading and better adaptation to different market conditions.
Everything is now organized into clear and practical rules that are easy to follow — I can share it with you so you can see how it’s applied in practice.
James Timpson
542
James Timpson 2024.02.04 05:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

maltiopa
563
maltiopa 2024.02.03 20:06 
 

Eigentlich ein guter Indikator. ABER es fehlt die Funktion den SL zu deaktivieren oder ihn nach oben und unten ändern kann. VIELE Trader und auch ich sind der Meinung, dass der SL nicht immer gut ist. Außerdem liegt der SL hier immer am letzten Tief, wodurch ein Traden während News unmöglich ist und man auch oft vom Broker abgefangen wird. Leider antwortet auch der Anbieter nicht, warum nicht die eine Funktion hinzugefügt werden kann. Also ist der Indikator für mich nutzlos, bis er angepasst wird weil er sonst wirklich gut arbeitet. Actually a good indicator. BUT there is no function to deactivate the SL or change it up and down. MANY traders, including myself, are of the opinion that the SL is not always good. In addition, the SL is always at the last low, which makes trading during news impossible and you are often intercepted by the broker. Unfortunately, the provider doesn't answer why the one function can't be added. So for me the indicator is useless until it is adjusted because otherwise it works really well.

Wenn dann wirklich der SL bearbeitet werden kann, ist der Indikator auch 5 Sterne wert. If the SL can actually be edited, the indicator is also worth 5 stars.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2024.02.03 20:12
Thanks for the feedback, I will take your wishes into account in the next updates
AidenThe7th
67
AidenThe7th 2024.01.30 01:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 15:14
Hi, really appreciate it — the goal is exactly that, to make the chart clearer so you don’t have to second-guess your decisions and can act with more confidence.
Jayce6942
141
Jayce6942 2024.01.25 15:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 15:20
Hi, glad you like it — one of the key ideas is to so you don’t have to spend hours watching charts and can focus only on meaningful setups, so you can quickly understand what’s happening on the chart and focus only on relevant setups.
crownslanes12
32
crownslanes12 2024.01.19 22:01 
 

This indicator is absolutely incredible. Use it for your own personal signal service with time to react. Amazing! But don't expect to get the Owl Helper as they will ask you pay another $100 to purchase more tools

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 06:45
Hi, thanks for your feedback — glad you like the indicator.
Just to clarify, I never charge any additional fees for tools, settings, or access to the system. Everything is provided within the product.
Unfortunately, there have been cases where scammers create fake accounts (including in Telegram) and try to impersonate me, asking for additional payments. Please be careful and only use official contacts.
The full system includes the trading guide, Owl Helper EA, a decision-making checklist, installation guide and a structured strategy for working with signals.
If you didn’t receive any of these, feel free to contact me here — I’ll make sure you get everything.
Arthit Fx
198
Arthit Fx 2024.01.11 13:44 
 

Great indicator , Waiting for the bonus. Thanks

Martin Raphael Marie Linais
184
Martin Raphael Marie Linais 2024.01.04 17:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 15:04
Hi, thanks for your purchase.
Just message me here and I’ll send you the manual and bonus materials.
Fabio Sawada
48
Fabio Sawada 2024.01.03 05:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 15:06
Hi, thanks for your purchase.
Just message me here and I’ll send you the full package with all materials.
uvstockstrades
339
uvstockstrades 2023.12.31 17:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ting Hsuan Hung
272
Ting Hsuan Hung 2023.12.27 10:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Volker W
430
Volker W 2023.12.19 16:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.09 15:15
Hi, exactly — this kind of risk-to-reward makes a big difference over a series of trades and helps to stay consistent even when not every trade works out.
VLV
178
VLV 2023.11.24 03:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lasse Michael Holm
1605
Lasse Michael Holm 2023.10.26 10:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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