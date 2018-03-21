PZ Divergence Trading

5

Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets

Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]


  • Easy to trade
  • Finds regular and hidden divergences
  • Supports many well known oscillators
  • Implements trading signals based on breakouts
  • Displays suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels
  • Configurable oscillator parameters
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • Filter divergences by size in bars
  • It implements performance statistics
  • It implements email/sound/visual alerts

To offer a broad market perspective, the indicator can be loaded many times in the same chart using different oscillators, without interference. The indicator supports the following oscillators:

  • RSI
  • CCI
  • MACD
  • OSMA
  • Stochastic
  • Momentum
  • Awesome Oscillator
  • Accelerator Oscillator
  • Williams Percent Range
  • Relative Vigor Index
  • Money Flow Index
  • On Balance Volume
  • Rate of Change

Since divergences can expand quite a bit, especially in the Forex market, this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout to confirm the divergence before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal.

Input Parameters

  • Amplitude: Zig-Zag period used to find divergences
  • Oscillator - Choose the oscillator to load to the chart.
  • Breakout period - Breakout period in bars for the trading signals.
  • Divergence types - Enable or disable divergence types: hidden, regular or both.
  • Min divergence size in bars - Minimum size in bars for a divergence to be displayed.
  • Max divergence size in bars - Maximum size in bars for a divergence to be displayed.
  • Max. history bars - Amount of bars to evaluate when the indicator is loaded.
  • Indicator Settings - Desired indicator settings for all the oscillators involved.
    • RSI period
    • CCI period
    • WPR period
    • Momentum period
    • Stochastic periods
    • MACD settings
    • RVI period
    • ROC period
  • Drawing Settings - Choose colors and line sizes of the divergences.
  • Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds, plus set a custom alert text.


Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 5
tsuchla1
134
tsuchla1 2021.03.23 23:17 
 

I would highly recommend this to anyone who uses divergence in their trading. It's not perfect but this indicator does have some versatility along with some limitations. It does repaint but you need to understand divergence is a process generally not a single candle. I have had the best success using the Zig Zag setting on 8, then waiting for a candle to close across the 15 EMA for confirmation the price is going in the right direction. You may also want to combine divergence with support and resistance and overbought oversold for more confluence.

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.01.26 23:31 
 

Great! Thank you

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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2024.11.06 19:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tsuchla1
134
tsuchla1 2021.03.23 23:17 
 

I would highly recommend this to anyone who uses divergence in their trading. It's not perfect but this indicator does have some versatility along with some limitations. It does repaint but you need to understand divergence is a process generally not a single candle. I have had the best success using the Zig Zag setting on 8, then waiting for a candle to close across the 15 EMA for confirmation the price is going in the right direction. You may also want to combine divergence with support and resistance and overbought oversold for more confluence.

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.01.26 23:31 
 

Great! Thank you

daduduxiong
144
daduduxiong 2018.11.28 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Muhammet Simsek
923
Muhammet Simsek 2018.07.08 21:35 
 

Absolutely rubbish! Do not use it even if you give it free! Re-color, redraw, recalculate, and almost all wrong!

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