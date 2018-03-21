PZ Divergence Trading

Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets

Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]





Easy to trade



Finds regular and hidden divergences

Supports many well known oscillators

Implements trading signals based on breakouts

Displays suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels



Configurable oscillator parameters

Customizable colors and sizes

Filter divergences by size in bars

It implements performance statistics

It implements email/sound/visual alerts

To offer a broad market perspective, the indicator can be loaded many times in the same chart using different oscillators, without interference. The indicator supports the following oscillators:

RSI

CCI

MACD

OSMA

Stochastic

Momentum

Awesome Oscillator

Accelerator Oscillator

Williams Percent Range

Relative Vigor Index

Money Flow Index

On Balance Volume

Rate of Change



Since divergences can expand quite a bit, especially in the Forex market, this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout to confirm the divergence before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal.





Input Parameters



Amplitude: Zig-Zag period used to find divergences



Oscillator - Choose the oscillator to load to the chart.

Breakout period - Breakout period in bars for the trading signals.

Divergence types - Enable or disable divergence types: hidden, regular or both.

Min divergence size in bars - Minimum size in bars for a divergence to be displayed.

Max divergence size in bars - Maximum size in bars for a divergence to be displayed.

Max. history bars - Amount of bars to evaluate when the indicator is loaded.

Indicator Settings - Desired indicator settings for all the oscillators involved.

RSI period



CCI period



WPR period



Momentum period



Stochastic periods



MACD settings



RVI period



ROC period



Drawing Settings - Choose colors and line sizes of the divergences.

Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds, plus set a custom alert text.



Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.