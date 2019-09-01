Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard

4.75

Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades.


Get extra Indicators/Template:

And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457


Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456


Features:

  • Price Kumo Breakout
  • Tenkan-Kijun Cross
  • Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price
  • Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR)
  • Stochastic OB/OS and back
  • Awesome Oscillator
  • Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align


Reviews 20
risheel
19
risheel 2023.10.07 01:41 
 

Very powerful tool!!!!!! The dashboard gives you a complete outlook at a glance, I have been trading with Ichimoku for quite a while and this is exactly what I am looking for.. And the support from the Author(Abir Pathak) is incredible.

Aleksandras Makarovas
799
Aleksandras Makarovas 2022.04.20 18:17 
 

very good paid off first signal..one months +25% thanks

Bonaparte2020
192
Bonaparte2020 2021.09.28 05:23 
 

Abir Pathak Thank you very much I don't have a word to say this is the best software, I bought many but this one is the first to impress me thank you for sharing your knowledge. you are the best

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This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator to find you the best trades. It is a reversal based Swing Indicator which contains an  Arrows Indicator. That you can buy here from Metatrader Market. Check out this blog post for detailed How to Use Guide and links to free scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758262 Scanner needs this arrows indicator in same directory to run Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator: MQL4/Indicators/Market/ All extra indicators and
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risheel
19
risheel 2023.10.07 01:41 
 

Very powerful tool!!!!!! The dashboard gives you a complete outlook at a glance, I have been trading with Ichimoku for quite a while and this is exactly what I am looking for.. And the support from the Author(Abir Pathak) is incredible.

Abir Pathak
55436
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2023.10.07 21:58
Thank you :)
Aleksandras Makarovas
799
Aleksandras Makarovas 2022.04.20 18:17 
 

very good paid off first signal..one months +25% thanks

Abir Pathak
55436
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2022.04.21 23:29
That makes me really happy!!
Bonaparte2020
192
Bonaparte2020 2021.09.28 05:23 
 

Abir Pathak Thank you very much I don't have a word to say this is the best software, I bought many but this one is the first to impress me thank you for sharing your knowledge. you are the best

Tran Hieu
123
Tran Hieu 2021.08.10 09:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abir Pathak
55436
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2021.08.10 15:33
Hi,
It really depends on your ichimoku strategy. For shorter term scalping, you could try nearest high low pivot points. Or Fibo levels. For longer term trading you could use nearest support resistance levels. You could keep stop loss at kijun and keep moving it as price moves. And ichimoku is trend based indicator. So always better to trade in direction of higher timeframe trends. Scalping is fine even without HTF trend.
Aviator 7280
353
Aviator 7280 2021.07.08 20:41 
 

Very good indicator . Just purchased and started to tweek and learn it's potential. Which can be great if rightly employed. Author is such a wonderful help that it's a bonus to have an author which is willing to help and make you understand your querries super fast. 10 stars !! Will test the product further and share results ...

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.04.29 23:42 
 

Good

Kelvin Mesmin
713
Kelvin Mesmin 2021.04.22 05:29 
 

Great scanner. It’s what I’ve been looking for at a good price. Thank you

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.03.05 00:04 
 

Thank you!

52282077
104
52282077 2021.02.03 06:02 
 

非常棒。作者更给力。

MILAD ORANGI
117
MILAD ORANGI 2021.01.30 13:40 
 

dont resolve bugs

Abir Pathak
55436
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2021.04.30 00:13
I resolve bugs always. I just refused you when you asked for new features. Because I wanted to keep the dashboard fast for all my other users.
I need to think of all customers before adding anything new :)
clausejmbm123
361
clausejmbm123 2021.01.29 23:44 
 

I appreciate the products from Abir. She has the best tools for every trading style. Her systems took my trading to the next level. Thank you very much!

Jamesdelz
2778
Jamesdelz 2020.11.27 19:43 
 

the guy is really helpful great seller

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.26 20:32 
 

Good. Helps confirm my trades.

Abraham Usman Asanji
486
Abraham Usman Asanji 2020.11.22 08:28 
 

Excellent interactive dashboard, accurate signals. Its a "MUST HAVE TO ICHIMOKU traders like me. Developer is very responsive. Hoping developer can convert the system into an EA.

Abir Pathak
55436
Reply from developer Abir Pathak 2020.11.22 11:37
Thanks for your review. I have kept all default settings as the best settings. So those are already my Preset :)
The rest depends on a person's strategy. Whether he is trading long term or shorter term timeframes. And his basic ichimoku strategy.
MATTEW
216
MATTEW 2020.10.21 13:50 
 

Good for Ichimoku traders, out of 10 trades I lost only 2, it is good to take trade if all 3 time frame in same signal and plot trend line in lower time frame and enter the trade when price is retracing. Target is 5 pips less then swing high or low based buy/sell, stop loss based on your risk management, I used same strategy.

babuthebabu
222
babuthebabu 2020.03.20 04:09 
 

Good for Ichimoku traders, out of 10 trades I lost only 2, it is good to take trade if all 3 time frame in same signal and plot trend line in lower time frame and enter the trade when price is retracing. Target is 5 pips less then swing high or low based buy/sell, stop loss based on your risk management, I used same strategy.

Jules Prod'homme
25
Jules Prod'homme 2020.03.11 10:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

namernom
29
namernom 2020.02.20 16:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yigtum
433
yigtum 2020.01.11 17:18 
 

It is Great scanner. usefull.. amazing.. The Author is also very interested. If you have any question, author anwers everything.. Thanks for Author.. IT is really 5 STARSSS..

eemoilig
710
eemoilig 2019.12.05 16:51 
 

Great scanner. Works well if you understand Ichimoku and know how to configure it.

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