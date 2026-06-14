Prop Firm Sniper

4.33

Prop Firm Sniper MT4 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis.

Recommended Timeframes:

For backtesting, use the indicator on M5 or M15 for Gold (XAUUSD), and M15 or H1 for more volatile Forex pairs such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, and similar markets.

CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES!
Prop Firm Sniper is a professional market structure indicator designed to identify trend continuations and reversals while automatically generating complete trade setups. The indicator analyzes price action in real time and provides precise Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels without the need for manual chart analysis.

Using advanced market structure logic, it detects key breaks in price action and highlights high-probability trading opportunities as they develop. A built-in professional dashboard displays market bias, trade statistics, win rate, recent signals, and live trade levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete overview of market conditions at a glance. 
Prop Firm Sniper also supports terminal alerts, push notifications, and email alerts for BUY and SELL signals, including the Entry price, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels.

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies across all timeframes, Prop Firm Sniper simplifies decision-making by delivering clear trading opportunities, real-time alerts, and fully defined risk management levels in a single easy-to-use solution.

The price increases every 10 purchases, the next price is $149. 2 copies left at this promo price!
Reviews 7
mohamed eddouh
61
mohamed eddouh 2026.07.19 21:55 
 

Hi, I've been testing it for a couple of days and I have to say it's very solid—one of the few good ones; if set up correctly, it generates significant profits.

Dhuruvan Dhuruv
23
Dhuruvan Dhuruv 2026.07.07 09:21 
 

As a new trader, I spent a lot of time looking for a reliable indicator before making any purchase. I tested this indicator thoroughly using the Strategy Tester, analyzed many historical setups, and compared the signals with price action. The results during my testing were very consistent, so I decided to buy it. After purchasing, I was happy to see that the live performance matched what I had tested. The signals are clear, and the entry, stop loss, and take profit levels make trading much easier, especially for beginners. What I like most is that it's simple to use and doesn't require hours of chart analysis. It has helped me trade with more confidence and discipline. Of course, no indicator can guarantee profits, but based on my personal experience, this is one of the best indicators I have tested so far. If you're a beginner looking for a stable and easy-to-use trading tool, I think this indicator is definitely worth trying. Great work by the developer, and I hope future updates continue to make it even better!

Pasqualino Cava
80
Pasqualino Cava 2026.07.07 04:34 
 

I only purchased the indicator yesterday. On 2 signals I made 2 TP on xauusd it is excellent on xausd the signal, opens before the candle closes and you can take excellent profits if you are quick to enter the sell or buy order.

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M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
MTF Supply Demand Zones
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4.82 (22)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
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Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
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Indicators
Genesis Matrix Pro is a professional multi-timeframe trend detection indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market alignment with clarity and structure. It combines 12 different technical indicators into one visual alignment matrix, allowing traders to quickly see when market conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral. A signal is generated only when the selected strategies are aligned, helping reduce noise and improve decision-making. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET
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4.6 (5)
Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
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After purchase, contact me privately to receive 1 month of free testing with EA Forex Proton! This advanced MT4 trading robot automatically executes signals from any MT4 indicator, including Market Makers. The latest version also includes AI integration, allowing each trade signal to be analyzed using Artificial Intelligence. Live Signal with EA Forex Proton: Click here Market Makers is a powerful price action trading system designed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities based
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Indicators
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4.5 (10)
Indicators
This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Market Analysis . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time! It automatically draws the take profit zones along your stop loss which makes it e
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Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
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Indicators
Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confidence. Bull vs Bear  helps you enter trades during
Volume Master
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
Volume Master – Real-Time Market Power Indicator See who’s in control of the market: buyers or sellers in real time. Volume Master is a powerful trading tool designed to give you a clear edge by visualizing bull vs bear activity across multiple symbols, while helping you confirm high-probability entries directly on your chart. WHAT MAKES VOLUME MASTER DIFFERENT? Unlike traditional volume indicators, Volume Master doesn’t just show volume — it shows market dominance. Real-Time Bull vs Bear Activi
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Experts
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Indicators
After purchase, you are eligible to receive EA Forex Proton and try it for 14 days completely FREE! This robot automates the alerts from Wick Hunter! Tired of getting trapped by false breakouts? Wick Hunter is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect fakeouts and identify true reversals before the crowd catches on. Built on the proven False Breakout Strategy , Wick Hunter helps you: Spot liquidity grabs and stop-hunts Enter with precision near wicks Avoid fake breakouts that ruin trades
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Indicators
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Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
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Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (33)
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After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impressive number of  10 forex pairs  to provide dive
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Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
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Mohamed Hassan
4.79 (24)
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This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you're trading major currency pairs or exotic symb
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Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
MetaQuant Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Utilities
MetaQuant PRO is a professional account analytics dashboard for MetaTrader 4, built to give traders a clear, visual, and data-driven view of their trading performance directly inside MT4. It converts your account history into clean metrics, charts, and insights without relying on external websites or spreadsheets. Main features • Overview (full account) • Daily (today only) • Monthly (current month) • All-Time (entire history) Visual performance analysis • Smooth equity curve from real closed t
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
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ellpriest
115
ellpriest 2026.07.28 03:43 
 

JUST BE CAREFUL THAT THIS AUTHOR WILL TRY TO SELL YOU THEIR EA PRODUCTS, AND WILL TELL YOU THAT 2MONTHS FREE USE IF YOU WIRTE GOOD REVIEWS ABOUT IT, BUT WHEN YOU REGISTER, THEY WILL DISSAPEAR. TOTAL SCAM. DON'T LISTEN A WORD FROM THEM. AND BACK TO THE PRODUCT, THE SIGNALS ARE UNSTEADY, WHICH MEANS THAT MAYBE SIGNAL WILL APPEAR ONE SECOND, AND NEXT SECOND WILL DISSAPEAR. AND WHEN IT FINALLY BREAKTHROUGH, IT HAS BEEN FAR AWAY FROM THE ENTRY POINT. I MEAN, THAT'S TOTAL USEFUL.

Mohamed Hassan
31686
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2026.08.07 16:47
I have been assisting you and providing customer support almost every day. The issue was related to your own PC environment, where the EA was unable to function properly. I also recommended using a VPS as a more suitable solution. Considering the amount of support and assistance I have provided, I would appreciate it if you would stop making inaccurate claims. Feedback is always welcome, but it should be fair, factual, and constructive. Unfortunately, your current feedback does not reflect the situation accurately and is not helpful or constructive.
OMAR KHATAB
495
OMAR KHATAB 2026.07.24 02:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mohamed eddouh
61
mohamed eddouh 2026.07.19 21:55 
 

Hi, I've been testing it for a couple of days and I have to say it's very solid—one of the few good ones; if set up correctly, it generates significant profits.

Dhuruvan Dhuruv
23
Dhuruvan Dhuruv 2026.07.07 09:21 
 

As a new trader, I spent a lot of time looking for a reliable indicator before making any purchase. I tested this indicator thoroughly using the Strategy Tester, analyzed many historical setups, and compared the signals with price action. The results during my testing were very consistent, so I decided to buy it. After purchasing, I was happy to see that the live performance matched what I had tested. The signals are clear, and the entry, stop loss, and take profit levels make trading much easier, especially for beginners. What I like most is that it's simple to use and doesn't require hours of chart analysis. It has helped me trade with more confidence and discipline. Of course, no indicator can guarantee profits, but based on my personal experience, this is one of the best indicators I have tested so far. If you're a beginner looking for a stable and easy-to-use trading tool, I think this indicator is definitely worth trying. Great work by the developer, and I hope future updates continue to make it even better!

Pasqualino Cava
80
Pasqualino Cava 2026.07.07 04:34 
 

I only purchased the indicator yesterday. On 2 signals I made 2 TP on xauusd it is excellent on xausd the signal, opens before the candle closes and you can take excellent profits if you are quick to enter the sell or buy order.

Azra Reli
38
Azra Reli 2026.07.06 14:59 
 

Great market structure indicator with clean BOS & CHoCH detection. The entry, stop loss, and TP levels make analysis faster, and the dashboard is easy to read. Alerts are useful for staying on top of setups. Just remember that, like any indicator, it’s not a magic bullet proper risk management and market context are still essential. Overall, a solid tool for traders who use price action and market structure.

printgold
459
printgold 2026.06.23 13:50 
 

Finding a good indicator requires careful consideration. This indicator give me a signal alert with clear TP and SL. So that help me to take open trade without hesitation. The author helps well if there is something I want to know. Thanks Brother Mo to provide this indicator.

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