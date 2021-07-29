Winshots Massive FX Profits

5

Stop searching for and trying new indicators! Get Winshots Massive FX Profits indicator and set yourself apart from the crowd. 

Years of trading experience led us to the building of this all in one indicator!

Trade like the pro with Winshots Massive FX Profits!

This indicator uses the following methodologies to help you become a more consistent profitable trader:


- MARKET VOLUME PROFILE
- DAILY CANDLE OUTLINE 
- ATR LEVELS
- DAILY PIVOTS LEVELS
- PRICE CYCLES ANALYSIS


What is VOLUME PROFILE?

Volume Profile is a very useful trading tool many traders overlook - it allows you to spot the real price levels where important price action took place. It is similar to support and resistance levels but with a different logic.  Volume profiling outlines the real levels of support and resistance where the institutional trading took place.  No more guess work! You will know exactly when all the heavy trading took place with a lot of LOTS and volume.  Volume profile’s POC (point of control) will show you exactly where that happened by drawing a line across your chart.  POC is the highest volume node on the volume profile. The point of control is the longest volume bar on the volume profile and there are lots of volumes transacted there. Professional traders use POC as a strong support and resistance or an important retest point.

Volume Profile (also called Market Profile in some cases) is a handy tool for checking price action on a chart.  One of the first thing that traders mark up when analyzing a chart is support and resistance. Volume Profile can be used for doing that too. Not only Volume Profile allows you to spot meaningful support and resistance levels, but it also highlights prices where there was heavy price action in the past (mostly by the institutional traders).

Knowing that some prices had important activity in the past can significantly help setting up trades, stop-losses, and take-profits for your future trades.  The indicator scans the defined number of previous bars and calculates the volume of activity at each price level.

The result is presented through a vertical histogram chart — the longer the histogram is, the more activity at that price level was. You can set the indicator to display the volume profile up either to the current, most recent candle, or to some previous date.

What are Daily Pivot Levels?

A pivot is a significant price level known in advance (based on a previous day’s trading activity) which traders view as important and may make trading decisions around that level. As a technical indicator, a pivot price is also similar to a resistance or support level.  If the pivot level is exceeded, the price is expected to continue in that direction, or the price could reverse at or near that level.

What are Price Cycles?

Most successful Forex traders believe that the markets have a cycle. This cycle is the result of human behavior in the markets. As a result of this innate human behavior, trends seem to repeat in the market. If a trader can chart these trends and predict future movements, a fortune can be made! The critical part here is recognizing the different stages in the market and which stage you currently lie in.

Winshots Massive FX Profits indicator utilizes multiple techniques to analyze the price movement and to determine its price cycles.  This analysis is done separately on your chart whenever you switch to a new time frame.  This makes Winshots Massive FX Profits ideal for intraday scalping as well as for swing trading.

With the help of Winshots Massive FX Profits indicator you will be able to actually SEE with a high degree of probability what the next institutional move might be!


Reviews 1
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2026.07.22 20:41 
 

Good indicator... it doesn't lie

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Purpose: The function of this indicator is to draw 3 moving averages (MA's) lines on the main MT4 price chart.   The MA's are from 3 different timeframes specified by the user independent of the chart that is currently displayed. When you toggle your chart view through different time frames, the 3 MA's will continue to display the MA lines for the time frames specified in the properties. Example: The default settings map out three 50 bars MA's for H4, D1 and W1 time frames. During intraday tradi
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Trading in the direction of a strong trend reduces risk and increases profit potential. In general the average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator! After all, the trend may be your friend, but it sure helps to know who your friends are.  ADX is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. The default setting is
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Trading in the direction of a strong trend reduces risk and increases profit potential. In general the average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator! After all, the trend may be your friend, but it sure helps to know who your friends are.  ADX is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. The default setting is
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This indicator will help you identify the key zones needed for The Silver Bullet Strategy which are:  The three time-windows the ICT mentioned in the strategy Window 1: 3 AM and 4 AM New York time Window 2: 10 AM and 11 AM New York Time Window 3: 2 PM to 3 PM New York Time Bullish and bearish supply and demand zones which will help you identify FVG inside those time windows T he previous day's high and low, draw on liquidity The indicator does not plot the FVGs to avoid cluttering the chart  Exi
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lauro1956
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lauro1956 2026.07.22 20:41 
 

Good indicator... it doesn't lie

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