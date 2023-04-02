Heikin Ashi Dashboard

Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner — HA Dashboard.

Heikin-Ashi is a Japanese trading indicator and financial chart that means "average pace". Heikin-Ashi charts resemble candlestick charts, but have a smoother appearance as they track a range of price movements, rather than tracking every price movement as with candlesticks. Heikin-Ashi was created in the 1700s by Munehisa Homma, who also created the candlestick chart. These charts are used by traders and investors to help determine and predict price movements.

Parameters

  • Averaging Method for Smoothing — selection of a method for smoothing candle prices.
— Simple MA
— Exponential MA
— Smoothed MA
— Linear weighted MA
— normal Heikin Ashi
    • Averaging Period for Smoothing — selection of the period for smoothing
    • Ignore current candle (calculate only closed bars) — disable display of the current (not closed) candle.
    • Show HA candles on the current chart — Heiken Ashi candles will be drawn on the current chart.
    • Show Consolidation/Reversal Candles (Doji).
      • Doji. Body length to the Candle length ratio, % (body<=%)  parameter sets the size of the candle body as a percentage relative to the size of the entire candle. The body should be <=  to this percentage.
      • Doji. Wick length to the Candle length ratio, % (each wick>=%)  parameter sets the size of the upper and lower wicks as a percentage, relative to the size of the entire candle. Each wick must be >= to this percentage.
    • Hotkey to show/hide HA candles.
    • Hotkey to show/hide the Dashboard.

    Dashboard
    Clear the chart at startup — clear the chart at startup.
    Set of Pairs — set of symbols
      — Market Watch — pairs from the "Market Watch" of the MT.
      — Specified manually — pairs specified manually, in the parameters "Pairs".
      — Current pair — show only the current pair.

      Pairs (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of symbols separated by spaces or semicolons. The currency names should be written exactly like the broker's, keeping the case and prefix/suffix.
      Time Frames (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of timeframes separated by spaces or semicolons (multi timeframe).
      Sort pairs — sorting the list of pairs.
      Position on chart — corner to display the panel on the chart.
      X offset (pix) — shift the panel along the X axis;
      Y offset (pix) — shift the panel along the Y axis;
      Refresh dashboard every (seconds) — update period for all pairs and timeframes.
      Open the pair in a new window — open a symbol in a new chart window by clicking.
      Chart template — the name of the template for the chart, if the chart opens in a new window.
      Strong trend Up — color for a strong uptrend.
      Weak trend Up — color for a weak uptrend.
      Strong trend Down — color for a strong downtrend.
      Weak trend Down — color for a weak downtrend.
      Text color when Consolidation/Reversal — highlight color (and candles on the chart) for consolidation/reversal bars.
      Transparency (0-255).
      Font name.
      Font size.

        Alerts
        Timeframes for alerts (separated by a space or semicolon).
        Check alerts only when the candle is closed.
        First Strong trend candle — alert for the first strong trend candle.
        Consolidation/Reversal Candle — alert when a consolidation/reversal candle appears.
        Changing the direction of the trend — an alert when the direction of the trend changes.
        All timeframes are in Strong trend — These alerts are sent once per bar according to the minimum timeframe in the dashboard. They do not look at the "Timeframes for alerts" parameter.
        All timeframes are in the same direction — These alerts are sent once per bar according to the minimum timeframe in the dashboard. They do not look at the "Timeframes for alerts" parameter.
        IB. Alert when Inside Bar formed.
        IB. Mother Bar must be.
        IB. Min number of trend bars, starting with Mother Bar.
        IB. Symbol to be displayed on the dashboard (empty=off).
        BernardWG
        324
        BernardWG 2025.03.21 11:58 
         

        If you want to look for an alternative to candle sticks and look for more peace of mind during 5 minutes or much longer time frame trading, this indicator dashboard has all that you need. Works very well, keeps you in trends and helps you even during choppy markets. More relaxed trading for certain. Good job. !

        Heiner G.
        700
        Heiner G. 2024.07.31 13:52 
         

        Great Indi! Great setting options.

        h1107a14
        142
        h1107a14 2023.11.18 06:54 
         

        Ich habe den Dashboard am Mittwoch gekauft und Nachmittag wenn die Amis eröffnen auspropiert, muss schon sagen alle Achtung ,habs auf dem Demokonto 2 Tage getestet , hat sehr gute Ergebnisse. Am Freitag Morgen bin ich dann auf dem Realkonto mit 3Trades jeweils im Tageschart eingestiegen und alle 3waren im Gewinn. Super ich bin beeindruckt.

        ZigZag Lines MTF
        Taras Slobodyanik
        4.38 (13)
        Indicators
        Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
        Time Scale for MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        4.75 (28)
        Indicators
        The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart ( it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time ). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale . You can also find my other products here Parameters Hours (time shift) — time shift (hours); Minutes (time shift) — time
        FREE
        MA Dashboard
        Taras Slobodyanik
        4.5 (2)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Moving Average (MA). On the dashboard you can see the current state of the indicator - breakouts and touches (by price) of the Fast MA and Slow MA, as well as the intersection of the MA lines between each other (moving average crossover) . In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications about the price touching the lines and about their crossing. By clicking on a cel
        MA Dashboard MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Moving Average (MA). On the dashboard you can see the current state of the indicator - breakouts and touches (by price) of the Fast MA and Slow MA, as well as the intersection of the MA lines between each other   (moving average crossover) . In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications about the price touching the lines and about their crossing. By clicking on a c
        Lines Profit Loss MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        4.62 (13)
        Indicators
        The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products   here Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the avera
        FREE
        ADX Dashboard MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        ADX indicator is used to determine the trend and its strength. The direction of the price is shown by the +DI and -DI values, and the ADX value shows the strength of the trend. If +DI is above -DI, then the market is in an uptrend, if on the contrary, it is a downtrend. If ADX is below 20, then there is no definite direction. As soon as the indicator breaks this level, a medium-strength trend begins. Values above 40 indicate a strong trend (a downtrend or an uptrend). Multicurrency and multiti
        ADX Dashboard
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (5)
        Indicators
        ADX indicator is used to determine the trend and its strength. The direction of the price is shown by the +DI and -DI values, and the ADX value shows the strength of the trend. If +DI is above -DI, then the market is in an uptrend, if on the contrary, it is a downtrend. If ADX is below 20, then there is no definite direction. As soon as the indicator breaks this level, a medium-strength trend begins. Values above 40 indicate a strong trend (a downtrend or an uptrend). Multicurrency and multiti
        Inside Bar Dashboard
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
        Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
        Bollinger Bands Dashboard MT4
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the indicator Bollinger Bands. On the dashboard you can see breakouts and touches of the Bollinger Bands. In the parameters you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The indicator can also send notifications when the price touches the Bollinger Bands, when the current volatility changes (expands or falls), and when the price touches all the bands. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF
        Dashboard RSI Multicurrency for MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        4.83 (6)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator — RSI Dashboard. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM) , the Dashboard can automa
        ZigZag Lines MTF for MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (11)
        Indicators
        Multi timeframe ZigZag indicator. It displays the support/resistance horizontal lines and their breakouts, as well as draws the current targets of the market. It can also display lines of the Fractals indicator and candles from other periods (up to Quarterly). So, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. Indicator – connects key lows and highs to show trend lines. You can also use it as indicator for the Break of Structure(BOS) & Market Structure Shift(MSS). The indicator redraws the
        Lines Profit Loss
        Taras Slobodyanik
        4.63 (16)
        Indicators
        The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products here Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the average p
        FREE
        Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency for MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. Similar to the Currency Stren
        ZigZag Dashboard for MT4
        Taras Slobodyanik
        4.8 (5)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
        News Dashboard MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        Utilities
        This dashboard displays current news from three sources: from the ForexFactory.com website (FFC calendar), from the Investing.com website and the Economic Calendar from mql5.com. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate
        Pro Sessions MT4
        Taras Slobodyanik
        4.75 (4)
        Indicators
        This is an indicator of trading sessions  that can display all levels (Open-High-Low-Close) for four sessions. The indicator can also predict session levels. Sessions can be drawn with lines or rectangles (empty or filled), lines can be extended to the next session. You can easily hide/show each session by pressing hotkeys (by default '1', '2', '3', '4'). You can see ASR (Average Session Range) lines  (default hotkey 'A'). This is similar to the ADR calculation, only it is calculated based on t
        Dashboard RSI Multicurrency
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (6)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multi timeframe modification of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator   — RSI Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Similar to the Currency Strength Meter (CSM) , the Dashboard can au
        ZigZag Dashboard for MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the ZigZag indicator. Displays the current direction of the market, the height of the last movement, the number of bars in this movement and the breaking of the previous point of the ZigZag (horizontal line). This is MTF Scanner, you can actually see the supply and demand levels. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when the ZigZag changes direction or when there was a br
        CCI Dashboard for MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters CCI Period  — averaging period. CCI Applied price  — price type. Clear th
        Pro Sessions MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        This is an indicator of trading sessions  that can display all levels (Open-High-Low-Close) for four sessions . The indicator can also predict session levels. Sessions can be drawn with lines or rectangles (empty or filled), lines can be extended to the next session. You can easily hide/show each session by pressing hotkeys (by default '1', '2', '3', '4'). You can see ASR (Average Session Range) lines  (default hotkey 'A'). This is similar to the ADR calculation, only it is calculated based on
        Time Scale
        Taras Slobodyanik
        4.86 (14)
        Indicators
        The indicator draws the time scale on the chart. You can specify the time offset, adjust the size and font to display on the chart (it is displaying your local time on your chart instead of MT time). You can also select the desired format for displaying the date and time. While holding down the middle mouse button, and moving the cursor, a slider will appear on the scale. You may be interested in my other product , which contains a more advanced version of the Time Scale. You can also find my o
        FREE
        Gann Square of 144
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (6)
        Indicators
        The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model: 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "fu
        Dashboard Stochastic Multicurrency
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (13)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Stochastic Oscillator — Stochastic Dashboard . You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. The panel displays the current values and intersections of the lines — Signal and Main (stochastics crossover). Also, the indicator can send notifications when crossing overbought and oversold levels. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. Similar to the Currency Stre
        Magnifier Ruler Crosshair
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (2)
        Utilities
        The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart You can
        Magnifier Ruler Crosshair for MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (1)
        Utilities
        The indicator has three main tools: Magnifier (Zoom chart), Ruler  ( Time and Price scales ),   and Crosshair. You can move it all around with your mouse and customize different formats for  displaying , customize   size and color of each element. The Magnifier (zoom chart) allows you to display candles from any time frame and at different scales. Hotkeys: 'Q' - higher timeframe, 'A' - lower timeframe, 'W' - decrease candle size, 'S' - increase candle size, 'Z' - show/hide zoom chart. You can
        Inside Bar Dashboard for MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking
        Heikin Ashi Dashboard MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        Multi-currency and multitimeframe Heikin Ashi indicator. Shows the current state of the market. On the scanner panel you can see the direction, strength and number of bars of the current trend. The Consolidation/Reversal candles are also shown using color. You can specify any desired currencies and periods in the parameters. Also, the indicator can send notifications when the trend changes or when reversal and consolidation candles (dojis) appear. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period wi
        Fractals Dashboard MT5
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        Multicurrency and multitimeframe modification of the Fractals indicator. Displays the last two fractals — their sequence (and which one is broken), or the distance between them. You can specify any desired currencies and timeframes in the parameters. Also, the panel can send notifications on a fractal's breakout. By clicking on a cell with a period, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default. Parameters Calculation
        Symbol Manager
        Taras Slobodyanik
        5 (4)
        Utilities
        Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
        BernardWG
        324
        BernardWG 2025.03.21 11:58 
         

        If you want to look for an alternative to candle sticks and look for more peace of mind during 5 minutes or much longer time frame trading, this indicator dashboard has all that you need. Works very well, keeps you in trends and helps you even during choppy markets. More relaxed trading for certain. Good job. !

        Heiner G.
        700
        Heiner G. 2024.07.31 13:52 
         

        Great Indi! Great setting options.

        h1107a14
        142
        h1107a14 2023.11.18 06:54 
         

        Ich habe den Dashboard am Mittwoch gekauft und Nachmittag wenn die Amis eröffnen auspropiert, muss schon sagen alle Achtung ,habs auf dem Demokonto 2 Tage getestet , hat sehr gute Ergebnisse. Am Freitag Morgen bin ich dann auf dem Realkonto mit 3Trades jeweils im Tageschart eingestiegen und alle 3waren im Gewinn. Super ich bin beeindruckt.

        Chapa
        472
        Chapa 2023.09.04 01:20 
         

        Excellent indicator with dashboard. Very clever popup chart when hovering over the dashboard allowing you to quickly look over a boatload of charts. The Author's hotkeys are always welcomed and appreciated!! Cosmetically just wished the indi would have the option to display the black outline of candles and the black wicks / tails to differentiate this from the freebies and default indis and look more like my default charts.

        Taras Slobodyanik
        90410
        Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2023.09.04 08:43
        Hello. Thanks for your feedback. In MT4, there is no way to draw candles on the chart yourself. So the indicator draws candles using histograms. In MT5, I think, this can be implemented.
        Luis Alberto Martinez Suau
        284
        Luis Alberto Martinez Suau 2023.08.13 15:16 
         

        So far I've only looked over it and it has very good potential. although I would like to make some improvements or add some improvements that would be very welcome. I would put the possibility of including at least two moving averages, one fast and one slow, in the PopuPs graphs, to see the behavior of the price in a single pass of the timeframe. 2. Or areas of offers and demands in the indecision or change candles, drawing them to the right. I attached a very good video about it. https://youtu.be/O06FiQTgJ0Q 3. The possibility of placing an arrow or another directional symbol in the alerts in exchange for having several colors in the graph, I like them cleaner as well as a hotkey to be able to remove them when they bother. And finally, that the alerts could be placed in an Mql4 file in the files folder so that they can be read by EAs, so that when alerts occur they have the possibility of sending screenshots to telegram channels. Example: I place Abiroid address https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-dashboards-to-telegram-ea/, which has in all its indicators the implementation of reading alarms to send a screenshot at the moment an event occurs alarm to the private telegram channel and if one is not in front of the computer, it jumps on the mobile, In any case, it is an excellent tool like all the ones that Taras makes, that with any improvements would be a lethal weapon, I will leave the comment and I will send it to you privately

