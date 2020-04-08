The Dictator indicator is based on the process of detecting the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find points of entry and exit from the market. a fundamental technical indicator that allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk. It was created on the basis of the original indicators of the search for extremes, the indicator is well suited for detecting a reversal or a large sharp jerk in one direction, thanks to him you will know when this will happen.





Many newcomers who first enter the market are often more fortunate than a professional who has spent years learning. The reason for this phenomenon is the unconscious fall of newcomers into the trend, when, even without any indicators, it becomes clear where the market is heading. But the Dictator indicator will give you stability if you stick to its signals. And you will be able to distinguish between work and emotional component.