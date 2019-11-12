BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System

Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD)

BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4

All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders

The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend reversals with simplicity and clarity.

This indicator follows a structured "123" pattern:

Step 1 : Identifies new highs or lows with a Big Arrow at potential exhaustion points

Step 2 : Signals a structure break, confirming a possible trend reversal

Step 3: Provides entry confirmation using Little Arrow and Support/Resistance Dots

Note: The Big Arrow may repaint until the bar closes (as it detects live structure changes).

The Little Arrow is 100% non-repainting once printed.

Features

Big Arrow: Detects strong structure shifts for potential reversals

Little Arrow: 100% Non-Repainting trend signal

Support & Resistance Dots: Multi-timeframe zone detection

All components can be toggled ON/OFF

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Built-in alerts: Desktop, mobile, and email

Suitable for swing trading, day trading, and scalping

Strategy and How to Trade It

Swing Trading

Set S/R Dots to Daily timeframe

Drop to 4H or 1H and trade away from dots

Exit at new highs/lows or opposite arrow

Intraday Trading

Set S/R Dots to 4H timeframe

Drop to 1H or 15M and trade away from dots

Manage exits using price structure or opposite arrow

Scalping

Set S/R Dots to 15M timeframe

Drop to 5M or 1M and enter away from zones

Ideal for fast-paced entries with structure confirmation

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop Loss : Place just above/below the most recent swing high/low. If the system is correctly identifying structure, price will rarely break beyond it.

Take Profit: Use 1.5:1 or 2:1 risk-reward. You can also enter two trades and let one trail the trend for extended targets (5:1 or more).

Pro Tip

Follow higher timeframes for directional bias. For example, align entries on 15M with 1H or 4H S/R zones for high-probability setups.

Power Combo

The Easy 123 System pairs exceptionally well with our Spike and Strike Indicator — perfect for swing and momentum traders:

