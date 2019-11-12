BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4
All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders
The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend reversals with simplicity and clarity.
This indicator follows a structured "123" pattern:
-
Step 1: Identifies new highs or lows with a Big Arrow at potential exhaustion points
-
Step 2: Signals a structure break, confirming a possible trend reversal
-
Step 3: Provides entry confirmation using Little Arrow and Support/Resistance Dots
Note: The Big Arrow may repaint until the bar closes (as it detects live structure changes).
The Little Arrow is 100% non-repainting once printed.
Features
-
Big Arrow: Detects strong structure shifts for potential reversals
-
Little Arrow: 100% Non-Repainting trend signal
-
Support & Resistance Dots: Multi-timeframe zone detection
-
All components can be toggled ON/OFF
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
Built-in alerts: Desktop, mobile, and email
-
Suitable for swing trading, day trading, and scalping
Strategy and How to Trade It
Swing Trading
-
Set S/R Dots to Daily timeframe
-
Drop to 4H or 1H and trade away from dots
-
Exit at new highs/lows or opposite arrow
Intraday Trading
-
Set S/R Dots to 4H timeframe
-
Drop to 1H or 15M and trade away from dots
-
Manage exits using price structure or opposite arrow
Scalping
-
Set S/R Dots to 15M timeframe
-
Drop to 5M or 1M and enter away from zones
-
Ideal for fast-paced entries with structure confirmation
Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Stop Loss: Place just above/below the most recent swing high/low. If the system is correctly identifying structure, price will rarely break beyond it.
-
Take Profit: Use 1.5:1 or 2:1 risk-reward. You can also enter two trades and let one trail the trend for extended targets (5:1 or more).
Pro Tip
Follow higher timeframes for directional bias. For example, align entries on 15M with 1H or 4H S/R zones for high-probability setups.
Power Combo
The Easy 123 System pairs exceptionally well with our Spike and Strike Indicator — perfect for swing and momentum traders:
so far it work as it should, still testing, but overall solid, booked small profits so far.