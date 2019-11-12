BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System

4.87
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD)
Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant
Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version

BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4

All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders

The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend reversals with simplicity and clarity.

This indicator follows a structured "123" pattern:

  • Step 1: Identifies new highs or lows with a Big Arrow at potential exhaustion points

  • Step 2: Signals a structure break, confirming a possible trend reversal

  • Step 3: Provides entry confirmation using Little Arrow and Support/Resistance Dots

Note: The Big Arrow may repaint until the bar closes (as it detects live structure changes).
The Little Arrow is 100% non-repainting once printed.

Features

  • Big Arrow: Detects strong structure shifts for potential reversals

  • Little Arrow: 100% Non-Repainting trend signal

  • Support & Resistance Dots: Multi-timeframe zone detection

  • All components can be toggled ON/OFF

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Built-in alerts: Desktop, mobile, and email

  • Suitable for swing trading, day trading, and scalping

Strategy and How to Trade It

Swing Trading

  • Set S/R Dots to Daily timeframe

  • Drop to 4H or 1H and trade away from dots

  • Exit at new highs/lows or opposite arrow

Intraday Trading

  • Set S/R Dots to 4H timeframe

  • Drop to 1H or 15M and trade away from dots

  • Manage exits using price structure or opposite arrow

Scalping

  • Set S/R Dots to 15M timeframe

  • Drop to 5M or 1M and enter away from zones

  • Ideal for fast-paced entries with structure confirmation

Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Stop Loss: Place just above/below the most recent swing high/low. If the system is correctly identifying structure, price will rarely break beyond it.

  • Take Profit: Use 1.5:1 or 2:1 risk-reward. You can also enter two trades and let one trail the trend for extended targets (5:1 or more).

Pro Tip

Follow higher timeframes for directional bias. For example, align entries on 15M with 1H or 4H S/R zones for high-probability setups.

Power Combo

The Easy 123 System pairs exceptionally well with our Spike and Strike Indicator — perfect for swing and momentum traders:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43438

Reviews
BogdanZa
523
BogdanZa 2026.01.03 21:49 
 

so far it work as it should, still testing, but overall solid, booked small profits so far.

IBRAHIM-S95
147
IBRAHIM-S95 2025.11.11 19:26 
 

Really great indicator with clear and accurate signals, the most important it's non-repaint and easy steps to enter correctly. It's also suitable for scalping and swing trades. Glad to have such an indicator!

renegade77
49
renegade77 2025.05.07 01:32 
 

I’ve been using the Easy 123 with the Spike & Strike indicator for a few weeks now, and I’m genuinely impressed with its performance. It consistently identifies high-probability entry points across multiple currency pairs, making my trading decisions more confident and precise. One of the standout features is its clarity—signals are easy to interpret, and there’s minimal noise or false alerts.

BogdanZa
523
BogdanZa 2026.01.03 21:49 
 

so far it work as it should, still testing, but overall solid, booked small profits so far.

Ziggy Janssen
61741
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2026.01.03 23:31
Thanks for the wonderful review! 💎💎
IBRAHIM-S95
147
IBRAHIM-S95 2025.11.11 19:26 
 

Really great indicator with clear and accurate signals, the most important it's non-repaint and easy steps to enter correctly. It's also suitable for scalping and swing trades. Glad to have such an indicator!

Ziggy Janssen
61741
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2025.11.21 14:54
Thank you for the wonderful review! Let’s get those BlueDigits in your MetaTrader account!
renegade77
49
renegade77 2025.05.07 01:32 
 

I’ve been using the Easy 123 with the Spike & Strike indicator for a few weeks now, and I’m genuinely impressed with its performance. It consistently identifies high-probability entry points across multiple currency pairs, making my trading decisions more confident and precise. One of the standout features is its clarity—signals are easy to interpret, and there’s minimal noise or false alerts.

Ziggy Janssen
61741
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2025.07.12 21:55
Thank you for the wonderful review!! 😊😊
Jade Lee Valentine
186
Jade Lee Valentine 2025.01.16 19:19 
 

I been trading for 3 years now... Lost a lot of money using useless indicators until I came across bluedigits... Very powerful indicator that helps me with entries and which's way the market goes

Ziggy Janssen
61741
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2025.07.12 21:56
Thank you for the wonderful review!! 😊😊
87056088
64
87056088 2024.02.13 22:22 
 

bonjour peut on le paramétrer pour du trading automatique ?

andreo79
127
andreo79 2022.12.26 18:15 
 

Watch out the big arrow repaints like crazy and makes a lot of false entry signals

Ziggy Janssen
61741
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2023.04.03 16:29
The big arrow is only the 1st indication of the algo, you must learn to use it first and wait for the multiple confirmations.
Ryan Pfeffer
28
Ryan Pfeffer 2022.12.07 11:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GL osE
294
GL osE 2022.11.10 02:48 
 

Great indicator I recommend

Khaled Khaled
33
Khaled Khaled 2022.10.31 18:31 
 

Great indicator and works perfectly! I highly recommend buy this thanks brother

Weiwei Jennifer
105
Weiwei Jennifer 2022.10.19 16:01 
 

Really the best indicator on the market. I have purchased many many indicators ( over US$2K ) from MQL5 and gogojungle. Many of them are good and make me some profits too, but hard to keep using maybe because I must be patient and keep watching the market to trade (ENTRY and CLOSE). BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System indicator does not need that because BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System tells me when to close the trade at the time I take an entry position. And the percentage of gain is easily over 70% - 80%. Finally I found the best and the only one indicator I can rely on a Forex Trader. Thank you soooooooooooooo much again ziggy for sharing your outstanding indicator with us.

Ziggy Janssen
61741
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2022.10.19 16:20
Thank you for the wonderful review!! 😊😊
Dias82
262
Dias82 2022.10.05 10:20 
 

An excellent indicator that can help you in many ways. Follow the system and you can make profit in the long run. I use it for both scalping and longer-term trades.

Ziggy Janssen
61741
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2025.07.12 21:55
Thank you for the wonderful review!! 😊😊
BleehFx
58
BleehFx 2022.10.02 05:37 
 

This is the best indicator I've ever bought, I also bought the spike and strike to help me furthermore verify my entry point. By using this indicator you need patience. Just follow sir Ziggy advice about timeframe partnering and you will be safe. More Power Sir Ziggy

abc55
31
abc55 2022.09.18 03:07 
 

とても　良い所で大きいサインが出て　そのサインが落ち着いたら　今度は小さいサインで　エントリ－する　良い感じで機能していますね　ありがとうございました。

611214
134
611214 2022.09.13 17:16 
 

Great indicator , Great service, Great results in my challenge account ...thank you very much Ziggy, God bless you ...

Jay Ar Pallan Abrigo
207
Jay Ar Pallan Abrigo 2022.08.07 13:15 
 

I lost 2k using this indicator

Armand Adu Bin Mohd Ahyahudin
185
Armand Adu Bin Mohd Ahyahudin 2022.08.03 14:36 
 

just bought this indicator and used it on different pairs and on multiple time frames and got great profit from it. lovin it! definitely recommended

ashpalmer
71
ashpalmer 2022.07.29 09:15 
 

I have tried many indicators at various price this is by far the best one the big arrow indicates a reversal wait for the smaller arrow to confirm then off you go so simple but so effective and if you use the templates provided you will be on you way to profits awesome stuff

Eze Ife
43
Eze Ife 2022.07.28 00:35 
 

I like the product.

Raj Singh
142
Raj Singh 2022.06.03 14:42 
 

The indicator installation was very smooth and it does not repaint. Thank you Ziggy

Humahanta1
24
Humahanta1 2022.05.31 20:58 
 

This indicator is powerful to say the least. Having back tested it extensively, it has been found to work effectively across multiple currencies and M1-D1 time frames. Thank you so much for this brilliant creation. Would gladly give beyond 5 star!

Reply to review