PZ Day Trading

3.67

Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals

This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations.

  • Amazingly easy to trade
  • It provides value on every timeframe
  • It provides suitable SL and TP levels
  • It implements self-analysis statistics
  • It implements email/sound/visual alerts

Based on breakouts and congestion zones of variable lengths, the indicator uses only price action to pick trades and reacts to what the market is doing very fast.

  • The potential profit of past signals is displayed
  • The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance
  • Losing breakouts are highlighted and accounted for
  • The indicator is non-backpainting and non-repainting

This indicator will help intraday traders not to miss a single price reversal. However, not all price reversals are created equal nor have the same actionable quality. Deciding which breakouts to trade and which to ignore depends on the good judgement of the trader.


How to interpret the stats

The indicator studies the quality of its own signals and plots the relative information on the chart. Every trade is analyzed and the overall historic results displayed at the top-left corner of the chart, which allows you to optimize the indicator parameters by yourself, for any given instrument and timeframe. Each instrument and timeframe will have its own optimal settings, which you can find by yourself.

  • Maximum Favorable Excursion: The MFE is the best possible outcome for any given trade.
  • Maximum Adverse Excursion: The MAE is the worst possible outcome for any given trade.
  • Average Absolute Expectancy: The AAE is the absolute excursion you can expect for any given trade, obtained by subtracting the MAE from the MFE, which reflects the true quality of the entry strategy. In other words, the entry strategy is measured by the relationship between the average best possible outcome and the average worst possible outcome for all the trades displayed.
  • Losing Trades: Looking at the losing trades in the chart will help you to avoid losing patterns in the future.

The indicator displays the best possible outcome and the worst possible outcome for every trade using two dotted lines and two price labels, and account every single one of them into the statistics you can find at the top-left corner of the chart. You can use those statistics to optimize the indicator parameters by yourself, for any given instrument and timeframe.

Input Parameters

  • Range: The range is the minimum amount of bars broken to consider a breakout valid and draw a signal. As you go down in timeframes, you need to increase this parameter. For example, to trade monthly charts a range of five is good, but to trade H1 charts you would need a range of at least 20-25 bars.
  • Filter: The function of the filter is to separate alternative signals from each other, using a donchian channel and a multiplier of the price range it creates. A higher filter will decrease the amount of signals in the chart but, in average, increase the maximum favorable excursion.
  • Max History Bars: The amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator loads. Decrease this value to speed up loading of the indicator.
  • Dashboard: Enable or disable the multi-timeframe dashboard widget.
  • Statistics: Enable or disable the statistics widget. Use the stats to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe. Incrementally change the input parameters of the indicator until you find the higher accuracy and expectancy possible.
  • Display boxes: Display or hide the colored boxes around the breakout price range.
  • Fill boxes: Choose wether the inside of the breakout box is filled with color.
  • Trade Analysis: Enable or disable the individual trade analysis in the chart.
  • Alerts: Enable display/email/push/sound alerts for breakouts.

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

Reviews 3
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
52219
Eric Venturi-Bloxs 2022.12.30 05:53 
 

All PZ tools are very well done.

Thamer Alenezi
262
Thamer Alenezi 2018.06.18 14:03 
 

100% perfect very good job

More from author
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PZ Pennants MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Unlock market continuations with the accurate pennants indicator This indicator finds pennants , which are continuation patterns identified by converging trendlines surrounding a price consolidation period. Trades are signaled using a breakout period alongside the formation breakout.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Customizable colors and sizes It implements breakout signals It implements alerts of all kinds Optimal Usage To see pennants
PZ Reversal Fractals MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.53 (34)
Indicators
This is the latest iteration of my famous indicator, Reversal Fractals, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It examines the price structure of fractals to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Reversal fractals can start long trends The indicator is non repainting It implements alerts of all ki
FREE
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.41 (22)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
PZ Turtle Trading EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2 (4)
Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
FREE
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The Turtle Trading Indicator implements the original Dennis Richards and Bill Eckhart trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. This trend following system relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)".  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Pr
FREE
PZ Lopez Impulse MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (4)
Indicators
Transform your trading approach with reliable bullish and bearish patterns This indicator evaluates volatility and price directionality simultaneously, which finds the following events. Decisive and sudden price movements Large hammers/shooting stars patterns Strong breakouts backed by most market participants Indecisive but volatile market situations It is an extremely easy to use indicator... The blue histogram represents the bullish impulse The red histogram represents the bearish impulse The
FREE
PZ Chart Overlay MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Indicators
Master the market: harness the power of statistical arbitrage This indicator showcases the price action of multiple instruments on a single chart, enabling you to compare the fluctuations of different assets and seamlessly implement statistical arbitrage strategies. Its main usage is to find correlated symbols which are temporarily out of whack. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find overbought or oversold currency pairs easily Plot up to six currency
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.91 (22)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicato
FREE
PZ Inside Bars MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (12)
Indicators
Enhance your price action strategy: inside bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects inside bars of several ranges, making it very easy for price action traders to spot and act on inside bar breakouts. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts The indicator does not repaint or backpaint An inside bar is a bar or series of bars which is/a
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading EA
PZ TRADING SLU
Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
PZ Flat Market Index MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100 means the marke
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
PZ Sandwich Bars MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicators
Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy and effective usage Customizable bar ranges Customizable color selections The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound aler
FREE
PZ Turtle Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (10)
Indicators
The Turtle Trading Indicator implements the original Dennis Richards and Bill Eckhart trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. This trend following system relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)". [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Prod
FREE
PZ The Zone
PZ TRADING SLU
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and understand Avoid trading flat markets Deterministic indicator with clear rules The indicator is non-repainting It implements alerts of all kinds It has straightforward trading implications. A blue arrow is a buy signal A red arrow is a sell signal According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to
FREE
PZ Stretch MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
The Stretch is a Toby Crabel price pattern which represents the minimum average price movement/deviation from the open price during a period of time, and is used to calculate two breakout levels for every single trading day. It is calculated by taking the 10 period SMA of the absolute difference between the open and either the high or low, whichever difference is smaller. This value is used to calculate breakout thresholds for the current trading session, which are displayed in the indicator as
FREE
PZ The Zone EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.67 (3)
Experts
This expert advisors trades donchian breakouts according to Bill Williams's definition of "Trading in the Zone". It uses alligator to find strong trends, AC and AO to identify trading zones and MACD to avoid trading exhausted trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable indicator settings Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit s
FREE
PZ Market Depth MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Do you like scalping? Th is indicator displays information about the latest price quotes received from the broker. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Identify tick trends easily A blue row means the price has increased A red row means the price has decreased Customizable colors and font sizes Display your desired amount of rows The indicator is non-repainting Parameters Rows: amount of rows with data to display in the chart Font size: font size of the t
FREE
Reply to review